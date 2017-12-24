Sirius XM Should Again Request That Howard Stern Top Santa's Naughty List

It's that time of year again. A season that seems to start earlier and earlier each year is about to culminate with the celebration of Christmas. As soon as Halloween ended, the stores cleared out the costume and candy aisles and replaced them with anything related to Christmas, and to a much lesser extent, Chanukah.

Even Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) kicks off the season at that time. The company issued a press release dated October 30th with the headline "SiriusXM to Launch Holiday Music Channels". The release noted the seasonal channels would begin November 1st and included the following information:

SiriusXM's holiday music channels will offer listeners a variety of traditional holiday songs, classical Christmas carols, country Christmas classics, contemporary holiday tunes, soul music, Hanukkah music and Latin seasonal music.

It then goes on to list and describe eight different commercial free channels devoted to the various genres. I'm sure many of those that have free trials or are subscribers had the opportunity to listen to the following lyrics:

...He's making a list, he's checking it twice He's gonna find out whose naughty or nice Santa Claus is coming to town... ...He sees you when you're sleeping He knows when you're awake He knows if you've been bad or good You'd better be good for goodness sake... - Excerpt from Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Do you know what those Sirius subscribers have not been able to find in any store? A Sirius video offering from Howard Stern. This is not the first time that some Sirius executives, along with Howard's fans, will be disappointed. At the beginning of 2016 Sirius CEO Jim Meyer was quite excited about the video offering, and he probably still is. Shortly after the signing of Stern to a new five year extension, Meyer said the following:

The new agreement also provides for Sirius XM to offer Howard Stern Video. We are working closely with Howard and his team in this area, and we will announce firm plans later this year.... ...Obviously, the creative experience for how this will be presented to customers will be curated and controlled by Howard. And we're in the process of working with him to make sure his vision is exactly what we want. But you'll hear from us this year, that's for sure on this one. And again, I want to tell you, I'm really excited about this... ...This was kind of when we did the Howard Stern agreement. I couldn't be more pleased with where we are. And when Howard and his agent approached me this summer about - I actually approached them first and then when they came back and engaged on video, I'm really excited about that part and we'll have more to say later.

By the middle of 2016 the company was still talking about video. CFO David Frear said the following at an analyst conference in early June:

You know that we are still working with Howard and his team on exactly what kind of product that Howard wants to bring to market. We would expect to get through that over the course of the next few months, we are busily working away at the technology platform that [indiscernible], but once we've nailed down the product definition with Howard, then we will have a lot of discussion about it later in the year.

By the Q3 2016 earnings call, we were still hearing a lot of discussion, but we were not seeing any video and found out that it was now expected to be a 2017 event. Meyer had this to say about video:

Number one, we don't have that date lined up yet. We are deep into it and ...we've signed a strategic agreement with a company called Whalerock that's working with us to both architect and help us plot out not just what we want to launch short-term but where we might want to be mid-term and long-term using video to enhance our service. We're also getting that in a position where we can begin to have more conversations with Howard himself and clearly we will launch our video service with Howard. ... I hope I have more to say about this in the next couple months, but you should assume it's sometime next year.

For much of this year, it's been more of the same. Analysts asked when video would be coming to Sirius, and the response was: when Howard is ready. Meyer briefly mentioned video in his prepared remarks on the Q3 2017 conference call:

In conjunction with 360L, later this year, we will put into beta testing a new version of our Android and iOS apps, which will improve the foundation we have in place to drive an integrated multi-platform approach to consuming SiriusXM content. This new app will be rolled out fully in 2018, and we'll launch Howard video and a new way to personalize our music stations.

And, in response to an analyst question, Meyer added the following:

That Howard video, we're – as I reported before, we're working really hard. We've very, very close to what we think is a nice addition to our product lineup. We're going to take it to market thoughtfully, and test it before we make it available to all our subscribers. It will be a key part of our new app functionality, which we certainly will have available in the first half of next year. And I think, just stay tuned on that one, and I'm pretty excited about that. ...you should probably expect something new from us in the app about every four or five months, in terms of, with video – Howard video being the first and then kind of enhancements all along. And I think why that's important is, it tells you the way we're thinking about the combined experience we want our customers to have.

And it's not just Howard Stern and video that's been an issue for Sirius. Notice that Meyer mentioned 360L, a new version of its satellite radio experience. This is another offering that, like Howard's "creative experience", is taking longer to give birth than the 22 month gestation period of an elephant. For those of you that are unfamiliar with 360L, this has been discussed for years and may recall it under the name SXM17.

While on the topic of disappointments for 2017, I would be remiss of I did not mention the Connected Vehicle Services business of Sirius. This is a topic which I have covered in several past articles, noting that the revenues had been less than expected. And, even though Meyer remained optimistic about the future of the business, he finally acknowledged a shortfall:

It takes a long time, it's taken me longer than I thought - our teams longer than I thought it would. ... ...I'm not comfortable yet with the revenue projectile because we've got to wait and see, do all those programs happen when we said they would and at what penetration rate they happen.

It was not all gloom and doom at Sirius. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) bought a significant stake in the Liberty Media Sirius tracking stock Series A (LSXMA) and Series C (LSXMK) as well as a smaller position in the Sirius common stock, providing a boost to the price. Subscribers, revenue, earnings and free cash flow continued to set records.

Obviously there was much more going on at the company than can be included in a brief article. However, in the course of my research, I came across this letter from Meyer to Santa Claus:

December 23, 2017 Mr. S. Claus North Pole Dear Santa, Let me begin by thanking you for giving all of us a fine year as far as growth in subscribers, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, all of which will exceed the targets we issued at the beginning of the year. You actually gave me a bit of a bonus since the share price once again set new post-merger highs. That peak of $5.89 was sweet, but was it really necessary have it drop all the way back to $5.20 as we approach Christmas? Even with the drop, we are up more than 20% for the year, so I'm somewhat happy. The problem is those greedy shareholders of ours that saw $5.89 and now are blaming me for the decline to $5.37. Now, if you don't mind, there are a few things that I would like for Christmas. Do you remember last year when I asked if you could get my boss, Mr. Maffei, to stop talking about us buying Pandora (NYSE:P)? It was because every time he started to talk about it, it seemed the price Sirius would go down. Well, having him force me to go out and buy a bunch of preferred stock isn't quite what I had in mind. Maybe I should have been much clearer in my request, but I still think you should mark Mr. Maffei as "bad" or "naughty" on that Christmas list of yours and give him a big lump of coal. And, speaking of your bad and naughty list, put Howard Stern at the top. If it seems like I am repeating myself, it's because I also asked you to do that last year. It's now been two years since we gave him that great contract, and I still haven't got a clue about when he will deliver video to our subscribers. Again, this isn't about me, but all those fanatics that listen to his show must be sad because they don't get to see him. Even the analysts that make a living writing about our company could get in trouble if they planned on a higher stock price because of a video offering. Howard - and I want you to know that he's never been better and I really love the guy - should get a lump of coal from you because of the way he disappointed his listeners, the investors and the analysts. And yes, I do realize that this is almost exactly the same request as last year, but you're an old guy - much older than me - and I think you might have forgotten to give him some motivation to finish the video offer. Back to the share price. Could you please stop with the ups and downs? I know you were only trying to help when you had Warren Buffet buy some shares, but why did you then go and permit him to sell a bunch? We're a simple subscription business with a very predictable revenue stream. If we had a steadily growing share price, it would make everyone happy. Well, maybe not everybody. But it might stop some of the incessant complaining by a lot of folks at Seeking Alpha and shut up that guy Crunching Numbers once and for all. Last year I asked you to also give a gift of inspiration to another Seeking Alpha contributor, Stephen Faulkner. I was hoping he would come back and write a bunch of optimistic articles about my company. I see that you ignored that gift as well. And, it wasn't even for me. I really wanted others to read his articles and so they would feel better about owning our stock. And isn't that what Christmas is all about - peace of mind and the joy of a rising stock price? At the other end of the spectrum there's that guy I mentioned above, Crunching Numbers. Last year I told you about him. He ruins everything! I asked you to give him writer's block. You remember, don't you? In case you forgot, here's what I told you last year: "He won't even show his face or tell me his name, and he hides behind a picture of a turkey vulture. He says he owns shares, but he keeps telling everyone about all these things that are going on at my company that concern him. He's just an old worry wart, and I think he is short. He's such a downer, especially this time of year." Why are you still letting him rant about all the things I'm trying to keep quiet, like the slow pace of CVS (NYSE:CVS) revenues, or falling conversion rates or millions of cancellations or lawsuits over a bunch of old records? At least that Crunching guy wrote fewer articles this past year, so I thank you for that, but could you ratchet up his writer's block just a bit more? I still think you must be mad at me for some reason. A couple of years ago when I asked you to make the lawsuits go away to make my shareholders happy, I wound up paying $210 million. Now it looks like I may have to pay even more for those oldies since that license runs out at the end of the year. Is this what I get for trying to give old folks the music of their younger days and make them happy? I may not even be able to play songs about you! And speaking of large payments... Did I do something wrong? What's with the 40% increase for performance royalties? And right before Christmas? It almost makes me think I did something really bad that made you want to punish me and my shareholders. Once again you forgot to send me the instructions about how to make the connected vehicle services division grow faster. Crunching Numbers keeps pointing out how slowly it's growing, and is really annoying me. Can't you get him to stop? I continue to tell everyone this is a marathon. That it's a march, not a sprint. Look Santa, we both know that those OEMs are going to love the product, right? I'm telling you, everyone will be thrilled when it finally starts generating revenue. The shareholders, the OEMs, the subscribers and the drivers of vehicles made safer by CVS - all of them will be happy. Well, maybe not Verizon (VZ). They are spending a gazillion dollars advertising this Hum product of theirs. And it definitely won't make that Crunching Numbers guy happy, but as I already told you, he deserves coal in his stocking. And speaking of instructions, what am I supposed to do when we finally get a video offering from Howard? Back Seat TV was a bust. People keep saying how video will be a new revenue stream and Howard let me put rights to it in his contract... But let's face it - I'm an automobile focused radio guy. What do I know about video? How much can I charge for it? What use is it to a driver? I really need a sales pitch and something to sell to the shareholders. I don't want you to think that I'm shouting or pouting or crying. I appreciate you giving us some indirect help by having people continue buying lots of new cars this year, giving them the opportunity to try our service under a free trial. Hey, you even helped our OEM partners by destroying all those cars with flooding and fires, although I think that was a bit over the top and way too cruel for a jolly old elf. And to help you make folks happy, I'm doing my part. Not only am I playing lots of holiday music, but I am offering the service for a mere $5 per month for a full year. That's practically giving it away! We both know that if they are subscribing to all that wonderful content, they'll be happier. It should be obvious, that even though I complain a bit, it's more about my shareholders and subscribers. I want them to be happier and drive safer. Let me tell you, all I really I want to do is to help you spread happiness and joy. So, if I can make just a few more people happier and safer, well, that's enough of a gift for me. Thanking you in advance, Jim Meyer, CEO, Sirius XM P.S. I'm still getting pestered by my secretary who keeps asking why I never wear that tie she thinks you gave to me... something about a dog wearing a hat just like the one you wear. She refuses to believe that you forgot to put it in my stocking. Maybe I should thank you since I hate wearing ties, even when I give interviews on television. P.P.S. Please don't send me any more gifts that will cost my company and shareholders more than $200 million.

End of Letter

Obviously, I do not have insiders at Sirius that are snooping around their New York offices. Nor, do I believe that Meyer believes in Santa Claus, and I'm fairly sure he cares very little about what I - or even Stephen Faulkner - write about Sirius. In fact, he probably doesn't care too much about what anyone thinks other than Greg Maffei, the chairman at Sirius and the CEO at Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA), or John Malone, Liberty Media's chairman. With Liberty owning more than two thirds of the stock in Sirius, the only ones that really matter are Maffei and Malone, especially Malone since he controls close to half the votes at Liberty.

For those investors who are long Sirius, the only thing that matters is the dividend and whether the share price increases. In that regard, if the history of the past few years is any indication, we are only a couple of weeks away from knowing the preliminary subscriber figures and 2018 guidance for net subscriber additions, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. I expect all of these figures to be record numbers, and the size of those figures will impact the share price.

Until then, a Merry Christmas or a belated Happy Chanukah or a Happy Kwanzaa to those who celebrate. And for Seinfeld fans, a Happy Festivus for the rest of us.

