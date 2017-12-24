Tanger: Outlet REIT On Sale

A cyclical buying opportunity or a secular value trap?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (SKT) is a real estate investment trust founded in 1981 when Stanley K. Tanger (1923-2010) built an outlet shopping center in Burlington, NC. The REIT is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

I have always respected Tanger as one of the better managed REITs, but every time I looked at SKT, it seemed to be priced at a premium valuation, with a correspondingly low yield. From 2012-2014, the yield never topped 3.0%. As investors became more concerned about shifts in retail spending away from bricks and mortar, in-store shopping to more online purchases, Tanger's stock went "on sale." The high yield for 2015 was 3.6% and for 2016 it was 4.3%. The high yield for 2017 was a whopping 6.28%, when the stock reached the current 52-week low of $21.81.

The current annual dividend is $1.37. At a December 22, 2017 closing price of $25.41, the yield was 5.39%. The critical issue for investors is whether there is a future for walk-in shopping in bricks-and-mortar retail shops. When SKT's low was reached in the first week of November, investor confidence in retail stores was below the cellar. Since then, retailers have posted improved results and investor confidence in bricks-and-mortar stores has risen. Will we remember the November lows as retail's bricks-and-mortar nadir, or is the present upswing an anomaly in an ongoing downtrend?

There's a clear consensus that the United States is "over-stored," and that online shopping will continue to grow. We will see fewer retail stores, but I believe the better managed bricks-and-mortar stores in the most desirable locations will survive and thrive. Tanger provides top-of-the line properties in destination locations that attract tourists and dedicated shoppers. A recent example is their Fort Worth, Texas center that opened in Q3 2017. I've wanted to add SKT to the portfolio for many years and the recent pessimism about retail stores provided an opportunity.

My first article about Tanger was published on June 8, 2017. That article included a 5-year history of some of SKT's basic metrics. From 2012-2014, Tanger traded in a relatively narrow range, from a low of $27.72 to a high of $39.45. Volatility has increased during the last two years (2016-2017), with the price ranging from the aforementioned low of $21.81 to a high of $42.20.

Here's a 10-year chart of Tanger's price action:

(Graph from Seeking Alpha)

Tanger's recent share price weakness

A look at Tanger's daily price action at Yahoo Finance reveals the slide that prompted my interest in picking up some shares of SKT. Tanger opened on January 3, 2017 at $35.92. SKT traded in a very narrow range for the first four months, from $31.08 to $37.34, although the trend was toward the lower part of that range.

On May 1, 2017, the stock closed at $31.99. The stock has not traded above $30 since May 3. SKT hasn't traded above $27 since August 1. From October 26 through November 16, the stock never traded above $25. The range for that period was $21.81 to $24.97. Since December 1, the range has been $24.16 to $26.54, with the trend toward the higher end of that range.

I paid close attention to SKT when it broke below $30 in early May. I made an initial purchase of SKT in June, 2017 at $25.22. After two additional buys, my cost basis is now $25.19. Tanger is now 2.18% of the portfolio and I consider this a full position, virtually the same allocation as National Retail Properties (NNN), but somewhat less than Realty Income (O) at 2.27% and Simon Property Group (SPG) at 2.50%.

Chief Executive Officer Steven B. Tanger (son of founder Stanley Tanger) has stated this old adage often enough for it to become a mantra: "In good times people love a bargain, and in tough times, people need a bargain."

In my view, SKT has been in bargain territory since mid-May, 2017. Whether this turns out to be a value or a value trap remains to be seen.

The business

Tanger operates and has an ownership interest in 44 upscale outlet shopping centers located in 22 states and in Canada, comprising 15.3 million square feet of retail space leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name and designer companies. The company has more than 36 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers attract more than 188 million shoppers annually. Each shopping center offers a variety of brand-name products for the entire family directly from the manufacturer at substantial savings.

Nearly 70% of Tanger shoppers are women, the majority of whom are relatively affluent and college-educated. Tanger shoppers look for bargains on their favorite designer brands such as Banana Republic, Coach (COH), Gap (NYSE:GPS) Outlet, Nike (NYSE:NKE), Old Navy, Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS), Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger and many more.

For more about Tanger's business, you can see my aforementioned introductory article as well as some of the many articles about SKT that have appeared on Seeking Alpha in 2017. The question of the viability of retail stores and Tanger's now attractive dividend have prompted healthy debate among the SA community.

The general tenor of the articles are positive about Tanger. Here are two bulls and two bears. Rida Morwa's December 9 article lists SKT among his top picks for 2018, with a 12-month price target of $32. Hale Stewart's December 6 article indicates that on a technical basis, SKT has "bottomed." Julian Lin is high on SPG, but his December 18 article is down on Tanger. Brad Kenagy's November 29 article sees Tanger as overvalued.

Seeking Alpha contributor Simply Safe Dividends reviewed Tanger in a June 6, 2017 article. Here's an excerpt from the Simply Safe Dividends website:

"Tanger has a Dividend Safety Score of 70, which means its dividend appears to be safer than the average company's. Here's what's working for and against the safety of SKT's dividend: "Over the past year, SKT has paid out 83% of its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) as a dividend. This payout ratio is edging towards the high side for most REITs as it leaves less cushion to pay the dividend should business conditions worsen. "Analysts do expect conditions to improve and estimate that SKT's payout ratio over the next year will be 70%, which would be a reasonably safe level."

What can we learn from F.A.S.T. Graphs?

For the graph below, I chose the AFFO option (adjusted funds from operations), since that's a more relevant metric for studying a REIT than earnings per share.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

AFFO is plotted on the orange line, showing an uptrend through 2013, with a dip in 2014. After a strong increase in 2015, there was a slight drop in 2016. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates a significant decline in 2017 and a rebound in 2018. Here's something to watch: The 2017 Q3 earnings release provided AFFO guidance for 2017 to be between $2.41 and $2.45 per share. This is much better than F.A.S.T. Graph's projected AFFO of $1.68 per share.

The black price line shows the strong runup in mid-2015, followed by the steady downtrend through November, 2017. Is SKT oversold or will the downtrend continue?

The dividend (light green shaded area) as a percentage of AFFO (dark green area) has been steady in recent years.

F.A.S.T. Graphs reports debt as 68% of capitalization. Finviz indicates a book value of $6.16 per share and 92.94 million shares outstanding. This gives a company book value of $573 million. Better Investing shows total debt of $1.774 billion, or 75.4% of capitalization. F.A.S.T. Graphs and Better Investing are relatively close on the debt metric. My spreadsheet shows debt as 74.8% of capitalization (based on book value), but I also maintain a column that compares debt with equity market value, which puts debt at 41.8% of total capitalization.

F.A.S.T. Graphs reflects the Standard & Poor's credit rating of BBB+, which is the same as Realty Income and National Retail Properties. It is two notches lower than A rated Simon Property Group. Tanger has held the BBB+ rating since May, 2013. The outlook is stable.

2017 Third Quarter Earnings Call

The 2017 Q3 earnings call webcast is available at the Tanger website and the 2017 Q3 earnings call transcript is available at Seeking Alpha. Chief Financial Officer Jim Williams described SKT's balance sheet big picture:

"Our floating rates exposure represented only 16% of our total debt and 7% of our total enterprise value. As of quarter-end, the average term to maturity for our outstanding debt was 6.5 years, the weighted average interest rate on our outstanding debt was 3.3% and we have no significant maturities until April of 2021. "Our conviction that our shares are undervalued is so strong that we recently put two-year, $125 million share buyback plan in place. We repurchased 1.9 million of our common shares during the year at a weighted average price of $25.80 per share for total consideration of $49.3 million, most of which was funded by asset sales. This leaves $75.7 remaining under our $125 million share repurchase authorization. "In April, we raised our by dividend by 5.4% on an annualized basis. This was the 24th consecutive year we have increased our dividend or every year since becoming a public company in May of '93."

In Q3, SKT did some refinancing that will add about six cents per share to AFFO annually. The CFO outlined this action:

"Following last year’s timely conversion of $525 million of floating rate debt to fixed interest rates we’ve continued to successfully execute liability management strategies in 2017. We completed a $300 million, 10-year bond offering on July 3, 2017. "In August 2, 2017, we used the $295.9 million of net proceeds from this 3.875% offering, to redeem $300 million of 6.125% bond debt that was due in June 1, 2020. We utilized borrowings of our unsecured lines of credit to fund the balance of the $334.1 million required to execute the redemption which included a $34.1 million make hold premium. While there were alternative strategies to manage the treasury rate risk, waiting three years would bring into play market risk, execution risk and spread risk. We preferred the certainty of executing now to take unknown risks off the table."

The CFO said the company expects the 2017 dividend will represent a dividend-to AFFO payout ratio in the mid-50% range. No new center openings are planned for 2018, which means capital expenditures and lease-up costs will return to a normal $30 million range. (Tanger opened no new centers in the 2008-2010 period in the wake of the Great Recession.) Williams concluded his comments by saying:

"We should have ample internally generated cash that maybe used to increase our common share dividend, naturally delever our balance sheet and further reduce floating rate debt exposure, and/or repurchase additional common shares as market conditions warrant. "Our conservative mindset has served Tanger well throughout 36 years of economic peaks and valleys maintaining a fortress balance sheet and investment grade credit is our way of life. Financial stewardship is a hallmark of Tanger outlets that we do not intend to change."

Why I'm long Tanger

I found what I believe is an attractive entry point in the mid-$20s, slightly below the present price of $25.41. Watch for Q4 AFFO. AFFO for the first 3 quarters was $1.80, up from $1.76 for the same period in 2016. What to watch: SKT is guiding to full year AFFO of $2.41-$2.45.

Tanger has a history of strong management. I'm confident that CEO Steven Tanger and his team can navigate the challenging waters of the current retail environment. What to watch: Steven Tanger, 68, has been CEO since January, 2009. Chief Operating Officer Tom McDonough, 59, joined the company in 2010 and became COO in May, 2017. Jim Williams, 52, joined the company in 1993 and became CFO in May, 2016.

Tanger has pioneered the business of upscale outlet centers in destination locations, resulting in premium quality properties near tourist attractions and/or affluent population centers. What to watch: SKT is guiding for a year-end occupancy range of 96.5% to 97%. Will the company maintain high occupancy rates and continue to successfully workout the occasional bankruptcy and re-leasing vacated properties?

Tanger executes its simple business model with consistent precision by maintaining high standards for property purchase and development; by nurturing strong relationships with its retail lessees; and by sticking to "small boxes" that are relatively interchangeable, thus avoiding large anchor stores and benefiting (without cost) from investments made by the destination attractions within proximity of the outlets. What to watch: Will Tanger continue to expand their lessee base by working with retailers that have yet to expand into outlets?

I believe Tanger has the financial strength to be successful in a changing retail world. In the 2017 Q3 earnings call, the CEO and CFO both used the term "fortress balance sheet" to describe their conservative financial structure. What to watch: Will the company maintain its strong BBB+ credit rating? Will they continue to prudently develop new centers after the announced hiatus in 2018?

Based on all the above, I believe Tanger will be able to continue to grow its dividend. The 2017 Q3 earnings call made it clear that this is a priority for the company. The CEO and CFO both expressed pride in their dividend history and confidence in their ability to continue to grow the dividend. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 9.7%, but the most recent increase was 5.4%. The CFO mentioned that 2017 was the 24th consecutive year of increased dividends. The company typically raises the dividend with the May payment. If this occurs in 2018, Tanger will be on David Fish's list of Dividend Champions. What to watch: Will Tanger continue to grow AFFO and the dividend (with the payout in the range of the mid-50% range of AFFO)?

Tanger represents 2.18% of my retirement income portfolio. This is what I consider a full position, so I'm not eager to add more shares. However, if the investment thesis remains intact and the stock declines, I would be willing to add more shares. My target price for adding more shares is a relatively low $22.83. At the current $1.37 annual dividend ($.3425 quarterly), this would be a 6.0% yield. I've set an alert with Custom Stock Alerts to be notified if the price reaches that range.

As you develop your target price, it's significant that in 2017, Tanger has repurchased shares at an average price of $25.80. This means the company has a "strong conviction" that the stock is undervalued in the current price range of $25.41.

Caveat Emptor

My goal is to write an average of at least one article a week, usually about a company in my retirement portfolio. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations. I welcome your opinion because your responses enrich our discussion.

You can access a list of previous articles here.

To be notified of future articles on a real-time basis, just click "Follow" at the top of this article, then choose "Follow this author" and "Real-time alerts."

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. My purpose is to offer ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, WMT, PG, MSFT, AAPL, XOM, MMM, ADP, CSCO, TD, RY, SPG, BCE, KMB, PEP, O, VTR, KO, DUK, PPL, GPC, D, NNN, IBM, WPC, BEP, BIP, EPD, MMP, TGT, VFC, SKT, TXN, APLE, QCOM, HRL, HASI, GE, PEGI, MRCC, VTI, VEA, VWO, VYM, VOE, VNQ, VPU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.