Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: Buy The Dip

I look favorably on the departure of their CEO and look forward to additional strengthening of the executive line-up.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) are currently about 10% off recent highs although the stock has risen an astounding 300% year to date as a result of impressive interim data from a mid-stage study evaluating drug candidate poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

The drug candidate showed significant activity in these patients as highlighted by the impressive 73% objective response rate. John Heymach, M.D., Ph.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, sums it up in a way which helps investors infer the significance of this unprecedented data:

These data are remarkable for NSCLC patients with exon 20 insertion mutations. These patients currently have a poor prognosis, single-digit response rate on first generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI’s), and a PFS of about two months. What is truly noteworthy is that all 11 study patients who received poziotinib at a 16mg daily dose and have reached their first scan, have seen some level of tumor shrinkage. Interestingly, we have also seen evidence of CNS activity.

Wall Street will probably want clarification regarding the safety profile of the drug candidate, considering that dose reductions were required for 55% of patients.

The stock starting popping up in my screener in late summer/early fall, but having been negatively biased against the company (in part due to less than stellar leadership from CEO Rajesh Shrotriya) I never gave it a second look.

Recently Mr. Shrotriya was terminated and current chief operating officer Joseph Turgeon filled his position. EVP and chief commercial officer/head of business development Thomas Riga moved in the COO position and director Stuart Krassner became chairman of the board. If the company wants to instill confidence in investors, I hope additional key appointments of talent from outside the company will be forthcoming in the next couple quarters.

With a $1.75 billion market capitalization the firm reported cash and equivalents of $248 million (as of September 30th). Net loss for the period totaled $18.7 million, while research and development costs came in relatively even at $13.9 million. Total product sales were $31.2 million, with much of that coming from Evomela ($10.5 million) and Folotyn ($11.6 million). A smattering of other approved treatments (Zevalin, Fusilev, Marqibo, and Beleodaq) accounted for the rest.

As for near to medium term catalysts for upside, there are a few. I remind readers that the company has initiated a multicenter clinical trial to speed up the development of poziotinib in lung cancer patients with exon 20 insertion mutations. Updated data in 2018 will be a key catalyst for upside, as will results for Rolontis in its pivotal trial under Special Protocol Assessment. A BLA filing could come as soon as the fourth quarter. Also, keep in mind that the FDA recently announced new initiatives to facilitate approval of targeted therapies. Drug candidates that fall into this category, such as poziotinib, could see approval earlier than originally thought. As the EGFR gene is overexpressed in over 50% of pleural mesothelioma patients, expanding treatment to these patients would be a logical step.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. This revaluation and catalyst play likely has legs in 2018 and I remind readers that targeted oncology was a very successful theme we exploited this year with such picks as Ignyta (RXDX), Loxo Oncology (LOXO) and Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX).

For readers interested in stocks with near to medium term upside, I encourage you to take a look at our ROTY (Runner of the Year) ten stock model account and the ROTY Contenders List. Here is a link to the most recent edition.

One risk to thesis is the possibility of further dilution in the medium term. Disappointing updated results for poziotinib (especially with the safety and tolerability profile) or data for rolontis in the first quarter would result in significant downside. Setbacks with ongoing and planned studies, sales of approved treatments and regulatory downthumb are also a concern.

