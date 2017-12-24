GNC: Is It All That Bad?

We are more in the first camp as time is running out for the company to restructure their debt at acceptable terms and their negotiating position starts to weaken.

Some observers are alarmed, others see the price slump as an opportunity.

The market reacted violently when GNC Holdings (GNC) swapped nearly $100M in debt for equity, resulting in a 16% dilution. That led SA contributor Josh Arnold to conclude that GNC was desperate, as this is a last resort measure in his view.

We don't know about that but it's indeed the opposite of what many other companies do (and what GNC itself has done until recently) - borrowing to buy back shares.

Still, it doesn't seem all that unusual if your leverage gets out of whack to want to redress that, especially as the interest rate climate is bound to get tougher.

Arnold argued that since the dilution was 21% (not 16% as Arnold had it), the stock should have come down 21% (16%) at the minimum (in reality, it went down quite a bit beyond that).

Source: Finviz

Again, we're not sure swapping debt for equity:

Improves the balance sheet

Reduces your interest expenses

The enterprise value remains unchanged

We might also point out that the debt that was swapped was in the form of convertible notes. These would have been converted into equity anyway (in 2020). Another thing to note, which Arnold indeed noted:

I’m not so sure why the holders accepted the deal given that they essentially took almost $7 for shares that are worth just over half that

That actually seems a pretty good deal to us, even if we're the only ones. So we are actually inclined to say that the stock price reaction should have been less than a 16% (actually 21%) fall. But, as Arnold has pointed out, the real kicker probably was (company PR):

In the future we may engage in additional exchange transactions with holders of 2020 Notes for shares of the Company's class A common stock, convertible notes or other consideration. In addition, the Company may, subject to market conditions and other factors, engage in additional financing transactions in the future, which may involve equity, equity-linked or debt securities or loans.

So this isn't likely to be the last time such a swap will be implemented. Indeed, the most disappointing element of the swap for us is how much debt is still outstanding ($1.3B+), which dwarfs its market cap ($254M).

We see this policy as fairly rational, in the light of what is likely to be a rising interest rate climate and a less generous tax deduction regime for interest expenses.

Desperate?

Is the situation all that desperate? Well:

It certainly isn't pretty: falling revenue and steep GAAP losses. Management blames revenue decline, at least in the latest quarter, on (PR):

the discontinuation of the Gold Card Member Pricing program in the U.S. and the introduction of the Company's new loyalty programs, which resulted in lower revenue of $12.0 million, and a decrease in sales to franchisees of $7.5 million

But at least the same store sales of their owned company stores increased (by 1.3%), which is quite nice in this brutal retail landscape. Their online sales increased considerably faster, by 41.9% and are now 10.2% of sales (up from 8.2% a year ago). Only their franchised stores had negative comps.

But margin wise, the picture is bleaker. Here are the GAAP margins:

Adjusted operating income declined to 6.9% for the quarter, down from 13.0% a year ago (Q3PR):

The decrease in operating income rate compared with the prior year quarter was primarily due to lower domestic retail product margin rate resulting from the impact of loyalty program changes associated with the One New GNC, expense deleverage associated with lower sales, higher salaries and benefits of $5.2 million and higher marketing expense of $1.8 million related to incremental online advertising.

The problems are all in the US market. Internationally the company is still growing (by a whopping 19.3% to $49.1M) and enjoys better margins, for orientation (Q3PR):

As of September 30, 2017, the Company had 3,468 corporate stores in the U.S. and Canada, 1,126 domestic franchise locations, 2,414 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations and 2,075 international locations. The Company now has 9,083 store locations worldwide.

With such steep leverage, the prime question is whether the company generates sufficient cash to pay for the interest.

That is fairly reassuring, even if they only had $40M in cash at the end of Q3, which isn't a lot and explains the debt for equity swap:

You also see that until 2016 the company had been able to repurchase a lot of shares, so the dilution is a bit of a reversal of policy.

SA contributor Courage and Conviction Investing argues that adjusted EBITDA will come in at roughly $255M this year, and he goes on to argue that this will be higher ($275M) next year, perhaps more.

He then goes on throwing a few models around, one calculating what the enterprise value would be if all convertible debt received similar treatment:

If this is hypothetical scenario were to occur, then this combined with Q1 2018 free cash flow, GNC's debt could be reduced its total debt to about $1.05 billion, for just the term loan. Suddenly, $1.05 billion debt divided by $275 million in Adjusted EBITDA is only 3.82X leveraged.

That's indeed a lot less than the 6.4X EV/EBITDA of today (according to Courage's calculation) and it might enable the company to refinance the term loan on more reasonable terms (LIBOR + 600). There are a number of 'if's' in this reasoning though:

Adjusted EBITDA turning around next year and grow to $275M or more

The company being able to take out the remaining convertibles at similar conditions

The company able to refinance the term loan at LIBOR + 600

The first two of these seem fairly contentious to us. There are parts of the business that do well - international (China in particular), their online sales and their own stores aren't doing too bad either - but there are other parts that aren't doing so well. Revenues and margins have been declining for some time.

Given the violent reaction to the deal in the market, it also remains very much to be seen whether similar conditions can be obtained for the rest of the notes, and if management actually wants to do that, given the reaction on the markets.

What's more, Courage and Conviction argues that it could well have been that the convertible holders were heavily short. By converting the notes to shares, even this rather high price ($6.77 per share) didn't matter to them as long as they were short above that level (which Courage estimates at $9).

Unless there are still a substantial amount of convertible holders short at fairly high levels, any future debt for equity swap is likely to be considerably worse for the company.

And even if there are a substantial amount of convertible holders short at high levels, they could now cover their short position at much lower levels, so the company would have to offer more attractive terms for any future swap.

The core problem

Refinancing is fairly urgent, from the Q310-Q (our emphasis):

The Company maintains a $1.1 billion term loan facility that matures in March 2019 (the "Term Loan Facility") and a $300.0 million revolving credit facility that matures in September 2018 (the “Revolving Credit Facility” and, together with the Term Loan Facility, the “Senior Credit Facility”). At September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, the interest rate under the Term Loan Facility was 3.7% and 3.3% , respectively. The Revolving Credit Facility had a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and 2.7% at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 , respectively. The Company is also required to pay an annual fee of 2.75% on outstanding letters of credit and an annual commitment fee of 0.5% on the undrawn portion of the Revolving Credit Facility.

Needless to say, that interest rate of 3.7% isn't really available anymore to the company post March 2019 unless business picks up dramatically. Courage and Conviction was arguing for LIBOR + 600 under the favorable scenario that the company got rid of the remaining notes ($154M) in a similar swap for equity as the one they just executed.

The company now pays $16M in interest cost, and under that (fairly rosy) scenario this would rise to $30M+ a quarter. That is still doable if business conditions don't worsen (operating income was $40M in Q3), but there isn't a great deal of margin.

But it could get a lot worse. Efforts to restructure the debt have so far only yielded this fairly small debt for equity swap. We're not privy to any of these discussions, but it looks to us as no acceptable terms are available at the moment, not even with the help from Goldman Sachs.

That is, Josh Arnold might very well be right arguing that GNC is desperate.

Conclusion

We think that the debt for equity swap was a sensible deal for the company, given the terms and the outstanding debt burden. We do think the market reaction was understandable given the size and urgency of the debt problem and as management expressed the intention that it might very well engage in more debt for equity swaps.

However, future swaps will almost certainly require the company to accept considerably reduced terms, as we have argued.

We would normally argue that no clever deal making can hide the fact that the company's fortunes ultimately lie with the progress (or lack thereof) of its core businesses.

With respect to the latter, there are a number of encouraging signs (international, owned stores, online, the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launch), but the jury is still very much out whether these can compensate for the parts that are not going so well.

However, this time is a little different and how well the business goes might not actually matter all that much, unless it really improves dramatically. The company's debt is uncomfortably close to maturity, putting it in a very difficult negotiating position even if its business can be a bit better next year. We wouldn't be comfortable holders of the shares here.

