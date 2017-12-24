The Market Is Too Easy On Nike

Shares of Nike (NKE) slid about 3.5% after the company posted better-than-expected top-line that came at the expense of a decline in gross margin and deteriorating operating margin. That said, share performance has been a bit too robust given the underlying deterioration in fundamentals, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY), up nearly 22% YTD. The market was particularly bullish on Nike's new strategic plan, which played up time to market, a focus on core cities, and stronger marketplace pricing in footwear.

With Nike’s earnings multiple soaring amidst declining performance, I think shares of the athletic apparel giant look slightly overvalued. My midpoint fair value estimate is $54, with a range of $50-58. I think purchasing shares are current levels will yield a suboptimal return. Let’s take a look at Nike’s business and why I don’t believe the business warrants its current multiple.

Key financial metrics look weak, even as headline sales continue to grow

Nike’s topline performance in Q2’18 was fine, with sales growing about 5% y/y to $8.6 billion. However, Nike’s gross margin profile continues to deteriorate. During FY16, gross margin hit a 5-year peak of 46.2% of sales, but subsequently declined to 44.6% in FY17, and currently sits at 43.3% YTD. I believe there are a few factors at play here, including Nike’s poor performance in North America which has resulted in a decline in gross margin in the region, as well as mix shift towards other geographies with weaker margin profiles.

Operating expenses surged in Q2, with demand creation expense up 15% y/y and operating overhead expense up 8% y/y, driving total SG&A up 180 basis points y/y to 32.4% of sales. Nike is not seeing any leverage from its expense infrastructure, and I expect the company’s investment in its direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) business will continue to weigh on margins.

Overall, Nike’s consolidated operating margin declined 300 basis points y/y to 10.6% of sales. Nike benefited from some tax rate issues in Q2 related to stock-based compensation, which brought the GAAP tax rate down to 12.7% from 24.4%. This impact, coupled with a 2% decline in share count, led to a decline in EPS of just 8% y/y to $0.46 though EBIT declined 21% y/y. For the year, EBIT is down a whopping 19%.

To top it off, inventory growth of 6% exceeded sales growth, potentially portending future gross margin declines.

Why is the business performing so poorly?

Core North American growth is negative, and I’m not sure management has the right focus

North America was once again the weak performer in Q2, with footwear down a whopping 7% y/y to $2.1 billion, apparel flat y/y at $1.3 billion, and overall region revenue declining 5% y/y to $3.5 billion. Worse than sales declining, EBIT in the region fell 14% y/y to $783 million. Overall, this resulted in a margin decline of about 250 basis points y/y to 22.5% of sales.

Detroit Bear followers are well aware that the North American footwear and athletic apparel market has been challenging all year long, with the likes of Finish Line (FINL), Foot Locker (FL), and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) forced to make drastic price cuts to move lowly desired inventory. Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) has been the big winner in 2016 and 2017, but I believe adidas even is beginning to see its full-price sell-thru decline. For the first time, I have seen Ultraboost models on clearance, and I am seeing more aggressive pricing behavior overall. The North American marketplace was a bit oversaturated with products that consumers did not really want, and what we have seen in 2017 is a lot of market clearing behavior.

Factor number two for Nike’s issues has been over saturation. The company has sacrificed scarcity in order to deliver ever-growing revenue increases. I think this is most evident from Jordan Brand, where sell-through on retro models is at a 7-year low point, in my view. Nike is well aware of this, and even mentioned on the call that it will take steps to reverse this behavior, saying:

We also want to keep Jordan icons coveted and special, which is why we are proactively managing the exclusivity of specific iconic styles and color ways in North America. At the same time, we accelerated into new dimensions for the Jordan Brand across performance and lifestyle.”

However, that is not the only problem. The real issue with Nike has been its need to catch adidas in terms of popularity. This is across all aspects of the business, but I believe management is focused on the wrong demographic. Yes, the company is seeing “great” results from its Air Vapormax models, but the business remains small overall. Nike also released a very successful collaboration with streetwear icon Virgil Abloh that was incredibly coveted. However, neither of these initiatives are needle movers, nor do they mean much to the average consumer. In fact, I was shocked to hear this collaboration mentioned multiple times on the earnings call. Imagine if Ford (F) spent its earnings call talking about a concept Mustang. In my view, management is feeling some jealousy towards adidas’ popularity with the “sneakerhead” demographic—the 0.01% of consumers. Mark Parker is at heart a designer, and there is no doubt in my mind that he wants Nike to become number one in this tastemaker market sooner rather than later.

However, I think Nike should be much more concerned with making mass-market blockbuster models rather than catering to a tiny group of customers. I would much rather hear about the next mass market technology (we will see if Zoom-X or React are capable) rather than collaborations. I think Nike needs to focus on the broader market, which is exactly why adidas is successful right now in North America.

Internationally, the business is doing just fine

Although margins are not growing like I would like to see, the international business is performing far better than the North American business. Revenue in EMEA jumped 14% y/y (ex-FX) to $2.1 billion, while China and APLA (Asia-Pacific & Latin America) grew 15% y/y (ex-FX) to $1.2 billion and 8% y/y (ex-Fx) to $1.3 billion, respectively. I think the changing mix shift with a growing direct business and high investment spend across each region is contributing to the lack of sales leverage across the international business. In fact, operating margins declined in both Europe and Greater China.

Nike’s Q2 Performance in International Geographies

Revenue ($M) EBIT ($M) EBIT % Y/Y BPS Change EMEA $2,133 $337 15.8% -167 Greater China $1,222 $378 30.9% -461 APLA $1,273 $291 22.9% 80

Nike really did not spend much time going into performance at a segment level, so it’s tough to determine what the drivers are in each geographic segment. Overall, I suspect there is some level of gross margin decline in EMEA driven by an apparel mix shift, and I suspect the cost structure in China reflects the significant increase in Nike’s direct business, which might be less profitable than wholesale at this point in time.

Overall, China and APLA will be the key growth drivers, and China is actually accretive to Nike on an EBIT perspective—though I think a lot of this is attributable to charges for Nike basketball demand creation that may hit the North American P&L.

Nike currently trades at 27x even though earnings are set to decline 7% y/y

It is difficult for me to rationalize Nike’s current multiple of about 27x FY18 earnings, especially given the company has traded in the high-teens to low twenties range for most of the past ten years. True, corporate tax rate cuts will benefit Nike, but as a diverse multinational with exposure in many lower tax rate countries, it will experience just a modest benefit. In general, equity valuations look high and Nike is no exception.

If Nike looked like it did in 2012-14 with earnings growing strongly, I could see the rationale for paying a high multiple for Nike. But the current poor financial performance, and in my view, somewhat misguided strategic design direction, have kept me on the sidelines all year long in spite of solid returns. I think shares look slightly overvalued, and I will continue to wait for a large dip before establishing a position.

Over the long term, I expect Nike to do well. It’s one of the best brands in the entire world, and I think the company will hit its stride yet again in the next few years. That said, the current valuation does not put investors in a great position to optimize long-term returns.

