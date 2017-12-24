Apache Corp.: One Of The Cheapest Oil Stocks

Apache has posted 13% drop in production and weak free cash flows, but it has also hit a number of key operational milestones which Wall Street seems to have ignored.

The weakness in Apache (APA) can be a buying opportunity, but only for patient investors. The company has started to show the first signs of a turnaround. Moving forward, its production, earning and cash flows will likely grow, although it will also continue to spend heavily on developing infrastructure assets in the Permian Basin. But once it finishes work, possibly in late-2018 or 2019, that’s when the real growth will occur which will push the stock significantly higher.

The last few months have turned out great for most oil production stocks. The 14% increase in oil prices in the fourth quarter to $58 a barrel has pushed a number of energy stocks higher. In fact, a majority of the large-cap operators, including Devon Energy (DVN), ConocoPhillips (COP), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Continental Resources (CLR), have posted double-digit gains in the last three months. But Apache has lagged behind its peers. The double-digit gain in oil price has had no impact on Apache stock which actually fell slightly (0.1%) in the corresponding period.

Weak production, free cash flows

Apache, however, has actually delivered a decent performance in 2017. The company’s adjusted production for the first nine months of this year fell 12.89% on a year-over-year basis to 345,500 boe per day. The company also generated $289 million of cash flows in excess of capital expenditure, or free cash flows, in the same period, down from $353 million in 2016. But this weakness was widely anticipated as Apache curtailed exploration and production work in response to weak oil prices and increased investments to develop infrastructure at the newly discovered oil and gas field Alpine High. The Alpine High is in the Delaware Basin of West Texas, which is a part of the larger Permian Basin.

Apache’s earnings did, however, improve, in spite of the double-digit drop in production. The company’s adjusted losses for the first nine months of this year fell to $34 million, or $0.09 per share, from a loss of $408 million, or $1.08 per share. Note that this year’s loss is led by the disastrous second quarter results. If it weren’t for that performance, the company would have posted significantly higher earnings growth for the nine months. Nonetheless, Apache’s earnings are still heading in the right direction. At the same time, Apache has also meaningfully improved its financial health by cutting its net debt from $7.17 billion at the start of this year to $6.64 billion at the end of Q3-2017.

Solid operational performance

However, what I really like about Apache is that it has hit several key operational milestones, although Mr. Market seems to have completely ignored the company’s achievements.

First, the company announced the discovery of Alpine High in September-2016 and announced first gas in May-2017 – two months ahead of schedule. The gas-rich play itself looks very promising, to say the least. Some of its dry gas type curves can stack up against some of the best wells at Marcellus – which is the premier US shale gas play, while wet gas type curves are about as good as what we’ve been seeing in Oklahoma’s SCOOP/STACK regions – which is considered the best emerging shale play in the US. Apache is currently studying Alpine High’s oil potential.

Moreover, Apache has also successfully high-graded its portfolio divesting the high-cost Canadian assets and now has greater exposure to the high-margin Permian Basin properties (including Alpine High). The company is also beginning to show signs of a turnaround by posting higher levels of net production in the North Sea and gross production in Egypt in Q3-2017 on a sequential basis. The company’s total international production, on an adjusted basis, which has been going downhill, finally climbed from 144,000 boe per day in Q2-2017 to 146,000 boe per day in Q3-2017. More importantly, we’ve seen a surge in oil and gas volumes from its key onshore assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins, driven by the uptake in gas volumes from Alpine High and oil volumes from other areas. The company’s oil-equivalent production from the Permian Basin increased 11% on a year-over-year basis and 2% on a sequential basis to almost 161,000 boe per day in the third quarter.

Beginning of a turnaround

Apache’s 9M-2017 results show that it is struggling with declining production and weak cash flows, but I believe it has shown the first signs of a turnaround by posting higher levels of production from its home and international markets in Q3-2017. The recovery will likely gain further traction in the coming quarters. The company has said that its adjusted production from North America (ex. Canadian assets) will climb from 207,000 boe per day in Q3-2017 to the range of 218,000-224,000 boe per day in Q4-2017. The international volumes are projected to climb from 146,000 boe per day in Q3-2017 to the range of 150,000-156,000 boe per day in Q4-2017. The company expects to grow its total adjusted production from 354,000 boe per day in Q3-2017 to 368,000-380,000 boe per day in the fourth quarter. In short, Apache’s production, which has been declining, is now in a positive trajectory.

This trend will likely continue in the future as Apache will likely continue ramping up volumes, particularly from its US assets, mainly Alpine High and the Midland Basin. The company has said that it will exit 2017 with Alpine High production of 25,000 boe per day, which will likely more than double in 2018 as it begins to tap into more than 5,000 drilling locations (enough to fuel the company’s growth for years) and deploys the infrastructure assets that it has been developing, particularly the two central processing plants which will come online in early 2018. Apache will continue to develop and deploy infrastructure assets at Alpine High in 2018, which will support its production growth. The company spent roughly $389 million on developing Alpine High’s midstream assets in 9M-2017 and expects to spend a total of $1 billion in the region by the end of 2018. At the same time, drilling Apache will also likely keep drilling activity levels elevated at the liquid-rich Midland Basin.

Apache hasn’t given any capital expenditure or production estimates for 2018, but following the strength in the commodity price environment, the company will likely keep the spending levels flat at $3.1 billion.

The prices of the US benchmark WTI crude and the international benchmark Brent crude have gained by 14% each since early October to $58 and $64 a barrel respectively. The natural gas price has fallen by roughly 7% in this period. But since Apache’s production profile is heavily tilted towards liquids (crude oil and NGL), the improvement in oil prices should give a boost to the company’s earnings, and operating cash flows. The increase in operating cash flows in 2018, with flat capital expenditure, should also lead to higher levels of free cash flows.

For patient investors

That being said, it is important to remember that Apache is still in the early stages of a recovery. Its complete turnaround may take a year, or even longer. The company still has to spend significant cash on developing infrastructure assets at Alpine High. This expenditure will keep the spending levels elevated but won’t contribute directly to production growth. That’s in contrast to other oil and gas producers whose capital expenditure directly leads to higher levels of production. This means that Apache’s peers can post superior levels of production, earnings and cash flow growth by keeping spending flat. I think although Apache is turning around, its earnings and free cash flow growth may lag behind its peers. In that case, Apache stock could continue to underperform.

However, in the long run, once Apache completes developing the infrastructure assets, likely in 2018-19, then it will ramp up its Permian Basin volumes considerably. At the same time, its capital expenditure requirements will fall. The increase in production and decrease in spending levels will give a boost to the company’s earnings and free cash flows. The company can then reinvest the excess cash by accelerating exploration and production activity in the Permian Basin or it can repay its debt to improve its financial health. Either way, the company will end up creating value for the shareholders.

Apache also intends to sell its infrastructure assets, likely to a midstream company in the long-run. Apache will likely make a decent profit from the sale, considering that the assets will be backed by secure, long-term contracts and the sale might occur in a higher commodity price environment. The proceeds from the asset sale will strengthen the company’s balance sheet. That should have a positive impact on the company’s valuation.

For these reasons, I believe Apache can reward patient investors in the long run. Thanks to the underperformance, the company’s shares are attractively priced. Apache stock is currently trading 5.94x, in terms of EV/EBITDA (2018e.). That makes it one of the cheapest E&P stocks. I believe this may be a buying opportunity for long-term oriented investors.

