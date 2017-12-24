Professional Investors Are Spoiling Bitcoin's Party

A recent talk about Goldman Sachs creating a cryptocurrency desk will have a meaningful impact on the price of bitcoin – and it might not be positive for long investors.

In my previous article of December 8, “Sell Bitcoin Ahead Of Futures Launch Says Algorithmic Expert," we discussed how the addition of bitcoin futures had the potential to be negative for long exposure.

The goal of this article, as is the goal of my approach, is to think like an algorithm thinks. It is a calm, mathematical approach that looks at all sides of issues. In today’s world of algorithmic investing, understanding what drives markets is of paramount importance – particularly as it relates to bitcoin, which is driven more by market momentum forces than fundamentals relative to other contracts.

In that article, I argued that the addition of futures was an unknown variable with the likelihood to negatively impact the price of bitcoin. The article received some critique from readers, many of whom I perceived as long bitcoin. There is nothing wrong with critique – the best trade rooms and algorithms are both built based on radical transparency and a search for truth. But getting emotional, "rooting" for an outcome and not looking at all sides of an issue, however, is not a strong trading or investment mindset.

In this article, I build upon the thesis that bitcoin derivatives – and more specifically the introduction of professionals to the bitcoin market -- might not be entirely positive for bitcoin long-only exposure.

Professional investors think bitcoin is a “crowded trade”

What we are seeing with Goldman Sachs getting into the bitcoin market might not be as much driven by Goldman’s respect for bitcoin individually, but rather how they look at the market from an algorithmic standpoint.

From one perspective, bitcoin is an algorithmic market maker’s dream: The difference between the cash and futures contracts is wide, as is the difference between cash markets. From this perspective alone, bitcoin presents opportunities for professional investors.

For professional algorithmic market makers, there are issues that must be considered as known unknowns, which also impact bitcoin investors. For instance, there is seemingly little correlation between bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies – not a correlation that can be explained both mathematically and fundamentally. This will impact how the algorithms price bitcoin. Further, establishing the fundamental roots of the value in bitcoin is challenging. While we will discuss fundamental valuation methods in a future article, for the purposes of an algorithmic market maker, their bid/ask values are at times tied to a fundamental understanding of how a cash and derivatives price is derived. In the case of most assets – stocks, currencies, bonds – deriving a price has underlying economic performance drivers that can be understood and modeled. While this is starting to emerge for various degrees with bitcoin, at present such formulas have not yet been firmly established. For algorithmic market makers, this again creates an unknown that must be compensated for in a risk assessment – all of which goes into the pricing of bitcoin or any asset or derivative.

The impact of professional investors on the price of bitcoin

Understanding the impact of professional investors on the bitcoin market – and why I believed on December 8 that their introduction would be negative for long-only exposure – is important to recognize as the market might be vulnerable going forward.

Professional investors are known to trade in packs. This notion can be statistically as well as incidentally supported. From an algorithmic standpoint, there are high frequency trading models and even short-term CTA models that are designed to identify when other algorithms enter the market -- and they follow. This hasn't been a feature of bitcoin, but it will impact the price more in 2018, I assert.

From just one perspective, when professional investors enter a market in force, it is documented that the statistical model of that market is influenced. What I predict is about to happen to bitcoin post-futures deployment is that the markets will start to act more professional. Thus recognizing how professional investors are thinking is key to recognizing market momentum – which is largely driving the price.

As such, a recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of the largest institutional fund managers is noteworthy. It indicates extreme skepticism. Bitcoin was the most “crowded trade,” which is to say institutional managers think it is overbought. Given the opportunity, institutional investors are known to trade against crowded trades -- and some delight in seeing markets move against the consensus.

The BAML survey isn’t that different in many respects from other bank and independent research I’ve consumed on bitcoin.

What bitcoin investors should monitor is the number of professional investors entering the bitcoin market. Right now they are being very slow and cautious to enter. The Goldman move is just the start.

Professional investors entering bitcoin are likely to change the market – dramatically. Looking at the recent price movement is a testament to that, as it models differently in the previous few months since the introduction of bitcoin derivatives was being discussed.

Bitcoin will find fair value – but increasingly in 2018 that will be done based on what professional investors and algorithms think of its fair value, not retail investors. Understanding how algorithms are looking at an asset is the key to successfully trading any market -- and this will likely be more so the case in 2018.

