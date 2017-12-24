SMART Global Holdings - Smart Investment?

The company enjoys the tailwind of a continued increase in the adoption of technology in our economy and focus on Brazil, which is in recovery mode.

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) is a smaller company active in the wider semiconductor industry with a distinctive focus on Brazil. As that economy is showing signs of life again and demand for its products across the globe is on the rise, the company is enjoying very strong operating momentum, propelling its shares higher.

Like many of its peers, operating conditions are very rosy at this point in time and the prospects look good as our lives and economies continue to see a continued and even accelerating shift towards technological applications. With current earnings power of around $4 per share, shares look like a no-brainer trading at $34. This is especially the case if we take rosy growth prospects into account, as I remain largely in the dark what "normalised" margins can look like.

The Business Of SMART

SMART designs, develops and deploys memory modules, components and embedded flash products. The business reports revenues under two segments which are roughly equally large, being the Brazil segment and the Specialty Memory business. The company's key clients include Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Dell, HP (NYSE:HPQ), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

The company has been around since 1988 and ever since has seen a turbulent corporate history including two IPOs which were followed by an LBO, after which the company went public again this year, the third time in its history.

The company generated sales of roughly three quarters of a billion in sales in the fiscal year of 2017 as growth is driven by the Brazilian operations. In its turn, this segment generates most of its revenues from Mobile Memory, complemented by a smaller but rapidly growing DRAM business.

Specialty Memory is a high-margin and recurring business which focuses on specialty flash and DRAM. The combination of the two main segments makes that the company has a fairly diversified customer base in terms of applications and customers. Its products can be found in desktops, notebooks, mobile phones, networking equipment, storage solutions and even industrial applications.

Strong Momentum

Back in September, SGH posted its results already for the full year of its fiscal year of 2017. The company grew sales by more than 42% to $761.3 million supported by growth in both of its business segments.

Strong sales leverage made that gross margins expanded to 21.3%, up 120 basis points compared to the year before. Following solid operating leverage in terms of the expense base, operating margins improved towards 7.1% of sales, up from margins of little less than a percent in the year before.

Growth continued in the first quarter of the fiscal year of 2018 in which sales growth accelerated to 67%, with revenues coming in at $265.4 million. More important, momentum is expected to be very strong with second-quarter sales seen between $280 million and $300 million, especially as the Brazilian operations are truly on fire.

The company posted very strong margin performance in the first quarter. Gross margins expanded to 21.8% of sales as operating margins ballooned to 11.9% of sales. With 22.7 million shares outstanding, this translates into quarterly GAAP earnings of $0.92 per share, as the company sees earnings come in at $1.18-1.24 per share in the current second quarter.

The company continues to reduce debt at a quick pace following these strong earnings. Holding $24 million in cash, SMART operates with a net debt load of $149 million. With first-quarter adjusted EBITDA hitting $37 million, this means that leverage ratios have quickly fallen to 1 times EBITDA if we can annualise this number going forward.

Fair Value?

Following the second IPO in 2006, it was private equity firm Silver Lake which acquired the business in 2011 at $645 million. SGH went public in May of this year again at levels in the low mid-teens and ever since has joined the wider semiconductor and technology boom. Following the release of the fourth-quarter results, shares rose to the high-30s in October and actually peaked at $43 in November, before falling back to the high-20s in December.

Following the release of the first-quarter results, shares have jumped 10% again and now trade at $34 per share. With earnings power exceeding $1 per share on a quarterly basis, and running at an annual rate of $4 per share or more, multiples are very low. Investors have to keep in mind that this is a cyclical business after all, yet the earnings yield currently comes in around 12%, very compelling of course.

The problem is that if margins retreat, multiples can quickly increase a great deal and rather quickly. Perhaps it is best to compare the situation to other highflyers in the industry at large, as Micron (MU) is an oblivious comparison. SGH currently posts revenues at a rate of roughly $1.1 billion as the current enterprise valuation comes in at 0.8 times sales. In comparison, Micron is posting sales at an annualised rate of little over $25 billion a year. It trades at little over 2 times sales, a multiple which can be explained by the fact that Micron has operating margins at this point in time come in at 45% of sales, roughly twice the gross margins of SMART.

Final Thoughts, What Are Sustainable Margins?

As recent as 2015 and 2016, SMART was essentially breaking even while those were generally favourable times for a semiconductor play, although the company was plagued by the economic troubles in Brazil of course. The company is now on fire and continues to see accelerating momentum, but the question is what true sustainable margins look like.

Current multiples are very low, but one has to take into account that despite a recent $10 pullback, shares trade with gains of 150% since the company went public just half a year ago. If we assume that current times represent peak times (despite solid long-term growth prospects) and margins come in flat during economically challenged times, average operating margins range between 0% and 10%.

If we assume 5% average operating margins on a billion in sales, operating profits on average might hit $50 million based on the current revenue base. As interest expenses might fall to $5-10 million given the reduction in leverage, and we apply a modest 20% tax rate, realistic earnings on average could come in around $34 million for earnings power of roughly $1.50 per share.

If that is realistic, valuation multiples look a lot less compelling at 22-23 times earnings, although current earnings power will exceed this "average" earnings for the coming quarters to come in all likelihood. To answer the question of the article, it is hard to say whether current times represent a smart time to buy some shares. Some selling shareholders believe that current prices are relatively rich, having sold quite a few shares at $33.50 in recent weeks.

For now I remain cautious on the back of the uncertainty about sustainable long-term operating margins, even if the company believes it could average at 10%, I am anxiously waiting a tech sell-off to pick up a few shares in a $25-30 range. Based on average margins and rosy long-term demand prospects, those prices look like a decent level to pick up a few shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.