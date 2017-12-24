Synchrony Financial: Should You Follow Uncle Warren By Investing In This GE Spin-Off?

Warren Buffet has started investing in Synchrony in August 2017. Investors looked at the stock afterward, considering that the Oracle of Omaha should have a good reason to do that.

Note for the readers: Most of the figures are based on financial reports of Synchrony Financial (SYF) and the chosen peers - American Express (AXP), Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Discover Financial Services (DFS)



Before the Adventure Begins

When I wrote an article on Metlife (MET), one month ago, I informed my readers that they could be disappointed by the quality of the analysis. Hence I am warning readers anew: I know the insurance industry. I have the necessary knowledge regarding the valuation of the financial firms, and I know the key metrics to discover if the company is a hidden gem, a value trap or somewhere in between.

I would rather tell everyone “I don’t know” instead of holding forth “yes but….” That’s why I am stating the following: The analysis that you will read could be biased. I might omit some points that smarter guys would have seen.

Hence, why do I play the odds and go to unexplored lands? For two reasons mainly. The first – and the most significant – is because one of my readers emailed me and asked me if I could have a look at different companies. He mentioned Synchrony. I have to start somewhere. The second reason is more personal. I know how an insurance company makes money and how to value it. But I remain, as the majority of Seeking Alpha's readers and writers, a curious guy. I don’t say “no” when someone offers me a lollypop.

No more babblings and let’s dive in together.

Synchrony At A Glance

I am going to make it short because I guess Synchrony’s business and history have been already mentioned in previous articles or notes. Synchrony is one of the America's premium consumer financial services companies. The firm provides a range of credit products through a diverse group of retailers, merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and health and wellness providers.

Okaayyyyy. Reading page 2 of the latest annual report will be as useful and accurate as my brief.

The company is a former subsidiary of General Electric (GE) and was spun-off in 2014. In November 2015, Synchrony Financial became a stand-alone savings and loan holding company following the completion of GE's shares exchange offer.

From a business model point of view, Synchrony’s business is based on four pillars:

Source: Synchrony’s 2016 Annual Report

Synchrony offers so-called “store credit cards,” i.e., cards which could be used by the consumers in certain stores or for specific purposes only. The company provides its credit products through three sales platforms.

Source: Synchrony’s 2017 Q3 Financial Presentation

As shown above, the most substantial segment is the “retail card” segment, which remains the core business of the company. The five largest program partners are Gap (GPS), JCPenney (JCP), Lowe’s (LOW), Sam’s Club and Walmart (WMT). These five programs accounted in aggregate for 54% of the total interest and fees on loans in 2016.

JCPenney, Lowe’s and Walmart each accounted for more than 10% of the total interest and fees on loans for the year ended December 31, 2016. As Sam’s Club is a Walmart subsidiary, it is impossible not to note that Synchrony’s revenues are primarily exposed to Walmart.

That’s why, Synchrony is continually attracting new partners, to generate growth and diversify its revenue sources.

Source: Synchrony’s 2017 Q3 Financial Presentation

In 2017, new programs were launched with Nissan (OTCPK:NSANF), At Home (HOME), Cathay Pacific (OTCPK:CPCAF), Zulily (ZU), while several partnerships were renewed, including Yamaha (OTCPK:YAMCF), BrandsMart U.S.A., Nautilus (NLS), Mars, Petcare, and Evine (EVLV). Furthermore, Paypal (PYPL) announced in November a deal to sell its U.S. consumer credit portfolio to Synchrony.

As stated in the press release, Synchrony Bank will extend the existing co-brand consumer credit card program agreement, and Synchrony Bank will also become the exclusive issuer of the PayPal Credit online consumer financing program in the U.S. for ten years. In other words, the relationship between the two companies will strengthen; Synchrony’s revenues will increase accordingly and the expertise of the firm in the digital payments area will extend as well.

The digital and mobile capabilities development is one of the areas where Synchrony is investing in, by developing new mobile platforms or enhancing the digital capabilities of the company’s banking experience. Synchrony Bank is considered as an asset and is used as a marketing tool.

Source: Synchrony’s 2017 Q3 Financial Presentation

In fact, when financial private label credit cards and co-branded Dual CardTM credit cards are used in-store, no interchange fees are paid since the transactions run on the internal network. Furthermore, Synchrony captures more data than usual, when a traditional co-branded card is used. It is a win-win situation for both Synchrony and its clients.

Credit Quality is The Key

Synchrony intends to maximize its profitability. I know it is a truism. But in Synchrony’s case, it is one of the arguments shown to the investors to convince them that the business model developed by Synchrony’s management is the best performing one in the current environment. The company made efforts to improve the quality of its credit portfolio to avoid charge-offs resulting from consumers’ insolvencies.

Source: Synchrony’s 2017 Q3 Financial Presentation

In Q3 2017, 73% of the loan receivables had FICO scores above 660. In 2008, only 61% of the loan receivables had a FICO score above 660. By comparing with its peers – Capital One Financial Corporation and Discover Financial Services – Synergy’s FICO portfolio score is between those two.

Source: Internal

The sustainability of the credit portfolio quality seems to be reflected in the evolution of the credit performance metrics. The net charge-off ratio is stable over the quarters.

Source: Synchrony’s Financial Presentations

The four year-average reported net charge-off ratio was 4.53%. For the first nine months of 2017, the company reported a 5.23% net charge-off ratio, or 70 bps higher than one year ago.

Source: Synchrony’s Financial Presentations

Does Synchrony perform better than its competitors regarding the operating performance and the credit quality monitoring? It is a good but tough question. First, a quick interruption regarding the ratio calculations.

We Are Sorry To Interrupt Your Program

Let me explain why I digress briefly: when a company uses a ratio in its reporting, the first thing that you should do is to understand which inputs have been considered. Then, you have to check if the ratio can be compared with a similar one reported by each competitor you have chosen.

When I started to look at Synchrony’s financial statements, I was surprised to discover that I was not able to re-calculate the year-to-date reported net charge-off ratio. In fact, I was not able to match precisely with the reported ratio by applying the formula mentioned in the financial tables, i.e., net charge-offs/average loan receivables, including held for sale. The year-to-date reported net charge-off ratio was, in fact, an average of the last four reported charge-off ratios. And each of them was calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Hence I decided to ease my life to compare Synchrony’s operating performance with its peers’. I recalculated the net charge-off ratios of the last four years and the first nine months of 2016 and 2017 as follows: the annual (or year-to-date) net charge-offs divided by the average loan receivables amount reported for the period. I know it is not 100% in line with the published figures but at least I have comparable numbers. Even if I am wrong on an absolute level, from a trend perspective, I am okay.

As I have spoken enough about the methodology, let’s continue the analysis.

Synchony Outperforms Its Peers

Synchrony is very proud of its operating performance. According to the latest peer comparison done by Synchrony, the company outperforms its peers.

Source: Synchrony’s Q3 Financial Presentation

I do not deny it. However, if we look at the net charge-off ratio trend, the picture is slightly different. On an absolute basis, the operating performance of the company is good. From a relative point of view, its peers are less exposed to the payment defaults. Discover Financial Services and Amex are the companies which are the less exposed to insolvent consumers.

Source: Companies’ Financial Presentations

Even if you increase the peer group's scope, the picture remains the same.

Source: Synchrony’s Q3 Financial Presentation

However, Synchrony is not an inefficient company. The management controls, steers, and monitors with a great deal of concern the others' costs, like marketing expenses or salaries. With a 4-year average efficiency ratio of 31.2%, Synchrony outperforms all its peers.

Source: Companies’ Financial Presentations

Only Discover Finance Services succeeds in steering its costs almost as well as Synchrony. The others are far away from Synchrony’s determination regarding the cost efficiency. Furthermore, it is important to mention another point. Yes, the net charge-offs are relatively higher than for the other companies, but the interest yield on loans is also higher. In other words, at the net-net level, Synchrony outperforms its peers.

Source: Synchrony’s Q3 Financial Presentation

The company is facing higher write-offs, but the firm makes more money than its competitors thanks to higher interest yields. No pain, no gain.

And What About The Dividend?!

Synchrony’s capital allocation is straightforward: maximizing the capital return to the shareholders. When investors hear that, they may tell themselves “Ok we’ll receive a lot of money through dividends and the shares repurchased by the company.” It could be. In Synchrony’s case, the picture is slightly different because the company’s priority is the growth.

Source: Synchrony’s Q3 Financial Presentation

Does it mean that Synchrony does not repurchase shares or pay a dividend? Hopefully, for the dividend-oriented investors, the company has started to repurchase shares and paid a quarterly dividend. In Q3 2017, the firm repurchased $390 million of common stocks and paid $0.15 per share. In fact, the company has started to repurchase its shares during the third quarter of 2016. From Q3 2016 to Q3 2017, the number of outstanding shares decreased by 43 million to 783 million.

Last but not least, the payout ratio is currently low. With a $0.15 quarterly per share dividend and a quarterly EPS of around $0.70, the payout is approximately 21%. If the EPS would increase over the quarters, the investors could even expect the payout to decrease or the dividend to rise faster. In my view, the second option is the most realistic one. Synchrony needs its cash to acquire new portfolios, invest in technologies and grow organically. But the dividend will probably not be forgotten. As occurred in 2017, the quarterly dividend will undoubtedly increase by $0.02 per share during the second quarter of 2018. In other words, the 2018 forecast dividend would amount to $0.64 per share, or a 1.7% forward yield. It is not extraordinary, but I guess many dividend-oriented investors prefer having in their portfolio sustainable and growing dividend stocks. And Synchrony seems to be one of them.

So Should You Follow Uncle Warren?

Warren Buffett invested in Synchrony. It is somewhat right to say that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) took a stake in the store credit card issuer. For many investors, it is a sign that the company is undervalued. First of all, Uncle Warren made mistakes. Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) is one of them for example. "An attentive investor, I'm embarrassed to report, would have sold Tesco shares earlier. I made a big mistake with this investment by dawdling," Buffett wrote. Dexter Shoe Co. is another one. Buffett wrote "To date, Dexter is the worst deal that I've made. But I'll make more mistakes in the future — you can bet on that.” I don’t want to blame Warren Buffett. I am a shareholder of the British grocer, and it is not my best investment. Furthermore, regarding his track record, I can just keep my mouth shut. The second point is I consider that Buffett/Berkshire knows what he/it does by investing in a financial company. The third point is the price paid by Berkshire was not the current one. By paying $29.64 per share, Buffett took a stake in Synchrony for 1.65 times book value. The 3-year P/B average is 2.16. When Buffett purchased Synchrony’s shares, the potential upside was 31%. But if you compare Synchrony’s valuation metrics with its peers, your'e in for some surprises.

Source: Companies’ Financial Presentations

The P/B average of the peers is 2.49. The problem is that you have a huge difference between the P/B valuations of the companies. American Express is traded 4.16 times its book value while investors can consider that paying 0.92 times of Capital One’s book value is a fair price.

In my view, the differences regarding the valuations are also related to the differences regarding the profitability of the companies. American Express’ return on equity is the highest of the peer group. Hence it may be understandable that American Express is traded at a higher multiple than Capital One which delivers a RoE of only 7%.

Source: Companies’ Financial Presentations

In my view, comparing Synchrony with American Express is dangerous, because Amex is more internationalized than Synchrony and has a slightly different business model. Finding a perfect peer comparison is difficult. That’s why investors use several peers to adjust the valuation. In Synchrony’s case, Discover Financial Services may be the most comparable peer. Regarding the efficiency ratio, Discover is almost as efficient as Synchrony. If Synchrony succeeds to increase its RoE level, it is not absurd to consider the same P/B as Discover's to value the company. Based on a 2.39 P/B, Synchrony’s fair value would be around $44 per share. Uncle Warren would have purchased his shares with a 45% discount.

If you are not a big fan of the P/B comparison, another possibility is to look at the book value growth. Since its IPO, Synchrony’s book value increased by 54%.

Source: Companies’ Financial Presentations

Hence, by expecting a 10% yearly increase of the book value, the investors could assume the book value per share to grow to $19.0 at the end of 2017 and to $21 at the end of 2018. Given the price paid by Berkshire, it means a fair value of $41 per share in 2017 and $45 in 2018. I am not a big fan of forecasts because projecting figures is not my strong suit. Therefore the second solution is to look at the P/E. Indeed the P/E ratio is not the best valuation metric, but for the financial companies, it could be used by the investors. On average, Synchrony is traded at 11.96 times its earnings, while the peer average is 12.68.

Source: Companies’ Financial Presentations

Buffett paid 11.31 times the earnings to acquire around 2.5% of Synchrony’s shares. Based on the historical average, the discount was only 5.7%. Relative to the peers, the discount was 12%. In other words, Berkshire acquired Synchrony’s shares below their fair prices, whatever method you use.

But the real question is not if Buffett made a good bargain; the real problem is to know if new investors will make a wise investment by investing now in Synchrony. Synchrony’s market share price is currently $36.99. The book value per share was $18.40 in Q3 2017. Hence the current P/B is 2.01. It is very close to Synchrony’s P/B historical average. The P/E (NYSE:TTM), which is around 14, is higher than the historical average. Hence, it is too risky to invest in Synchrony currently. Or let me rephrase the last sentence. I guess the safety margin is not substantial enough to bet on Synchrony from a personal point of view. Why? For two reasons. First, I am a wimp. Second, I consider that it is harder for me to feel the potential upside. It is a new industry for me, and I do not yet have enough experience in it. Hence I will require more of a safety margin to minimize the consequences of the potential mistakes I could make. I am not a wimp. I am a big wimp. So I will pass for the moment, even if I am aware of the great assets of the company (high and increasing margins, dividend policy and share repurchase program, the new deal with Paypal). Purchasing Synchrony at 1.65 times book value was a great decision. But we are not all like Warren B.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.