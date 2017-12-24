Bitcoin 101: Everything You Need To Know (Part 1)

If you haven’t heard mention of bitcoin (OTCSMKTS:OTCQX:GBTC) this year, you’ve probably been in hiding. The hottest cryptocurrency has seen record highs of over $19,000 per coin, which is almost a 2,000% increase from December 23rd, 2016 where it traded at just $916.

The Tusk Media panel did a deep dive into the basics of bitcoin in an hour-long podcast. The video below is part 1 of 3, which covers “what is a bitcoin?” and other basic features of the digital currency. With all of the hype, we thought it may be a good idea to speak on some fundamental characteristics of bitcoin.

In recent weeks, a few analysts have come out against bitcoin, claiming that the mania is attracting the “average Joe” investor. Joseph Borg, president of the North America Securities Administrators Association, recently stated that he has “seen mortgages being taken out to buy bitcoin.”

Big players in the financial space are arguing about whether or not bitcoin is a bubble. Meanwhile, a number of uninformed investors are trying to jump in on the action. We have already seen the price drop this week, with bitcoin hovering around $13,000 as of Friday afternoon. You can hear more analysis on the bitcoin bubble, and the future of the cryptocurrency in part 2 of our “Bitcoin 101” special.

