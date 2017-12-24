Drive Shack Is The Poster Boy For Why I Believe REITs Are Cockroach Companies: An Update

DS commons have performed well since my last report, gaining in value.

This press release, Drive Shack Inc. Announces Agreement to Internalize Management, prompted this Drive Shack (DS) update of my August 17, 2017, article titled, Drive Shack Is The Poster Boy For Why I Believe REITs Are Cockroach Companies."

It stated:

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS; the “Company”) announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with its external manager, FIG LLC (the “Manager”), an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, to internalize the Company’s management function. In connection with the termination of the existing management agreement, the Company will make a one-time cash payment of $10.7 million to the Manager. The internalization will become effective on January 1, 2018.

As far as I'm concerned, internally managed companies are usually less apt to make decisions deleterious to the company than those made by external managers.

Let's see how the commons of DS have performed over the past 4-months since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.

Over the 4-months, DS's share price has trended higher (although this is a 6-month chart, I'm utilizing the numbers from the date of my previous article) from $2.51/share on 8/17/17 to its current $5.61.

According to Finviz financial highlights concerning DS...

... this company is valued at $354.94 million. It lost $43.40 million on $324.40 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 2.01. YTD its share price value is up by an encouraging 49.20%. Its current D/E is reported at 1.25.

All considered it appears DS has had a successful 12 months, however, I'm confused by its recent income losses.

This is how its preferreds were priced in August 2017

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % Best DS-B 2.4375 25.02 2.4375/25.02 9.74 Best DS-C 2.0125 23.98 2.0125/23.98 8.39 DS-D 2.09375 24.43 2.09375/24.43 8.57

Currently 12/22/17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % Best DS-B 3/18/08 2.4375 26.15 2.4375/26.15 9.32 DS-C 10/25/10 2.0125 25.36 2.0125/25.36 7.94 Best DS-D 3/15/12 2.09375 25.46 2.09375/25.46 8.22

Because all are now callable and all are priced above par value, I don't particularly think any of them is a sound investment; however, of the three, DS-B is by far the worst. I say this because it costs DS the most per share and will most likely be called first, which would cost the buyers, at this price, 1.15/share lost from any dividend gain they might collect. Consequently, even though DS-C offers the least effective yield, it most certainly will be the last called because it costs DS the least per share. Consequently its holders can expect to collect their dividend payments for the longest amount of time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DS-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.