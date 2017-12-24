2 DowDupont Preferreds That Offer Upside Potential And Decent Yield

Merger may provide long awaited catalyst for these preferreds to be called in.

Both preferred issues are trading at a discount to their call price of 10% or more.

Background Information

For this article I’m looking at two series of DuPont (now merged as DowDupont) (DWDP) preferreds that still trade and were unaffected by the recent merger between Dow and DuPont:

A-Series Preferreds “$3.50 Series”

Current Price: $92.67

$92.67 Current Dividend: $3.50 per year, or $0.875 paid quarterly.

$3.50 per year, or $0.875 paid quarterly. Current Yield: 3.73%

3.73% Callable at: $102

$102 Discount to Call Price: 10%

B-Series Preferreds “$4.50 Series”

Current Price: $106.23

$106.23 Current Dividend: $4.50 per year, $1.125 paid quarterly.

$4.50 per year, $1.125 paid quarterly. Current Yield: 4.24%

4.24% Callable at: $120

$120 Discount to Call Price: 13%

Both issues are elligable to be called at any date.

Why Now? - The Catalyst

These DuPont preferreds have a storied history on the NYSE. The shares were originally issued in 1947 and still trade to this day. After 70 years of history, what has changed to make these preferreds worth a look today?

I will compare the yields to other options available below, but I think with the recent mergers between the two companies (and potential split soon?) there is a case that the calling of these preferreds may be more likely than it was in the past.

The series A preferreds yield 3.73%, while the series B preferreds yield 4.24% - both higher than the weighted average of 3.32% for DowDupont’s long term debt.

The cost of calling in these preferreds would be $272 million (just over $200 million for Series-B and $71.5 million for Series-A), about 1% of the cash on the company's balance sheet.

Alternately, the company could issue debt to redeem the preferred shares. DowDupont's total interest expense is still under 30% of EBITDA, so the interest from any debt would be tax deductible under the new tax law. Based on the weighted average interest rate of their long term debt of 3.32%, after-tax cost borrowing cost would be 2.62% based on a corporate tax rate of 21%.

Calling in these preferreds would save the company $10 million per year (dividends for the Series A cost the company $2.5 million per year. Dividends from the Series B preferreds cost the company about $7.5 million per year).

Both options seem viable for the company, and both would save the company money in the long run.

What Are The Risks?

Obviously, there is no guarantee that the preferreds are called. What would investors be stuck holding if the company continues paying dividends?

Rising interest rates are a risk for all fixed income investments, and these are no different. If interest rates rise above the yields for these preferreds, the company would have little incentive to call them in.

At their current yields, these preferreds have a yield notably higher than DowDupont's debt. Of course preferred shareholders do not have the same protection of bondholders. But with the strength of DowDupont's balance sheet, I think the chances of insolvency for the new company is pretty remote. After all, prior to the merger DuPont declared dividends for 452 consecutive quarters and the company continues to have a strong balance sheet. I believe the added risk of holding these preferreds in place of DowDupont debt is worth the potential gains and increase in yield.

And for investors with taxable accounts, dividends from preferred shares offer a notable advantage to debt. Dividends are taxed at a lower tax rate than interest income from dividends, giving these preferreds another advantage compared to the company's debt.

Other Preferred Options

However, the current yield of these preferreds is below the yield you can get in other preferred share ETFs such as VanEck's non-financial preferred ETF (PFXF), which yields 6%, or iShares' Preferrred ETF (PFF) which yields 5.8%.

What is unique about these preferreds is that they trade significantly under their call price. Unlike many preferred shares in today's "reach for yield" environment which trade significantly above their call price, creating a lower total return for investors if they are called.

Potential Outcomes

I see one of two scenarios playing out for investors in these preferreds.

First, if interest rates remain low, these preferreds provide a safe, dependable source of income, and the likelihood that they are called remains. This scenario is hardly a bad one for investors in these preferreds.

If interest rates continue to rise, I think there is a limited window where it makes sense for DowDuPont to redeem these preferred shares. If investors buy these preferreds today and the cost of DowDupont's debt gets higher than the cost of these preferreds, I don't see a reason to continue to hold these preferreds. This scenario would likely result in a small loss for holders.

If the Federal Reserve raises rates as currently expected, within a year DowDuPont's borrowing rates will likely be higher than the cost of these preferreds.

If these preferreds are called by the end of the next year, investors in the series A at today's prices would get a return of about 13.4% (10% from the premium in the call price plus a year a dividends), investors in the series B could expect a return around 17% (13% from the premium in the call price plus a year of dividends) from today's prices. Annualized returns would be higher the earlier the call would happen.

In Summary

The B series, or "$4.50 series", preferreds seem to offer a higher risk/reward ratio as they have a higher yield, trade at a steeper discount to call value, and should be less sensitive to rises in interest rates due to their higher dividend.

With the changes in the structure of the company after the merger, the new voices in management may have a different opinion on the fate of these preferred shares than previous executives. It seems to make fiscal sense for the company to redeem these preferreds, and the window to call the shares may be shrinking as rates rise.

For this reason I believe these preferred shares represent a short term play in the opportunity of the shares being redeemed. If interest rates continue to rise higher, investors will be able to exit with likely only small losses.

For those interested in learning more about these preferreds, here are two sources of information:

Final proxy/prospectus for Dow/DuPont merger

Dupont Restated Charter

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DD/B over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.