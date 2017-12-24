Yamana Sold Its Stake In Canadian Malartic To Agnico-Eagle. Was It A Good Move?

The basic belief here is that both miners will profit from this transaction, for different reasons.

The effective purchase price after the distribution of the sale proceeds by CMC to its shareholders will be US$162.5 million in cash.

Aerial view of the Canadian Malartic mine - Quebec Source: Québec en avant.

Investment Thesis

As we all know, owning gold works well as a hedge against inflation/US dollar and it is the traditional rationale behind why I am keeping a constant gold holding. This belief is true at least for the long-term, albeit it is highly debatable for the short and midterm.

I always have allotted about 10% of my total portfolio to precious metals (Gold, Platinum, and Palladium mainly) for this exact long-term strategy and it has been rewarding. the practical question is to select good gold stocks with limited risks and a long-term growth potential.

The news yesterday involves two gold miners that I consider suitable for a long-term investment adapted to my gold strategy for two different reasons.

Yamana Gold (AUY) presents a good opportunity in terms of value and future growth. The company has a good project pipeline and a manageable debt. Agnico Eagle (AEM) is one of my main investments in the "gold miner" segment, with Newmont Mining (NEM) and more recently Barrick Gold (ABX). The company is a solid gold miner with a perfect track record and a strong balance sheet.

The News

On December 21, 2017, Agnico Eagle Mines announced that it has agreed to acquire all of the Canadian exploration assets of Canadian Malartic Corporation [CMC] including the Kirkland Lake and Hammond Reef Gold projects. CMC is a corporation 50-50 owned and operated by Agnico Eagle and Yamana Gold.

The Transaction is being structured as an asset deal, whereby Agnico Eagle will acquire all of Yamana's indirect 50% interest in the Canadian exploration assets of CMC, giving Agnico Eagle 100% ownership of CMC's interest in the assets on closing of the Transaction. The effective purchase price after the distribution of the sale proceeds by CMC to its shareholders will be US$162.5 million in cash.

Total production for Canadian Malartic was 164,194 Au Oz in 3Q'17 which makes a US$1,979.4 per Oz.





A quick presentation of these two gold miners.

1 - Yamana Gold is a mid-tier Canadian gold miner operating 6 mines -- including the 50/50 JV Canadian Malartic -- and now owns a subsidiary at 55.6% (upon completion of the sale on 06/02/2017) called BRIO Gold.

Historically, this gold miner is trading at nearly 5-year low and has underperformed the sector due to some questionable management decisions in the past, including the last year botched spin-off of Brio Gold.

The company main project is the Cerro Moro gold-silver in Argentina which remains on track in terms of both cost and schedule. The Cerro Moro mine project is to be completed in 2017 and commissioned by the end of Q1 2018.

If this process is successful, this would lead to a ramp-up in 2Q'18. For fiscal 2018, Cerro Moro was forecast to produce 80K Oz at an AISC of less than $600 per ounce of gold.

One important element for AUY is its historical AISC (co-product) which is comparable to AEM. The AISC co-product value is generally higher than the AISC by-product -- I also included Brio -- The AISC co-product seems totally in control of the low $900's and show a good asset management.

However, excluding BRIO Gold the AISC was $874 per Oz on a co-product basis and using copper production as credit the AISC drops to $729 per ounce even lower than AEM.

AUY Guidance:

The company raised full-year output guidance for its six producing mines to 960K Au Oz, 5 million Ag Oz and 125 million Cu lbs, representing increases since the beginning of the year of 40k Au Oz, 260K Ag Oz and 5 M lbs, respectively. Cost guidance was unchanged.

2 - Agnico Eagle Mines is one of my main investments in the "gold miner" segment, with Newmont Mining (NEM) and more recently Barrick Gold (ABX). It is a strong company who owns nine first-class mines producing, with a strong pipeline of projects that allows it, to provide ground for a reliable long-term guidance.

AEM Production Guidance revised again this quarter:

Sean Boyd indicated in the conference call that, as the result of the record production for the third quarter the company expects to exceed 1.68 Million ounces compared to the preceding target of 1.62 Million ounces, an increase of 3.7%. The AISC for 2017 is expected to be $10 lower as well.

Very, very strong quarter both from a production standpoint and from a cost standpoint. We set a record quarterly production number of a little over 450,000 ounces at a total cash cost of $546 an ounce and our all-in sustaining costs continued to be below $800 an ounce. That quarterly production was driven by good solid performance on - across all of the mines,

One important element for AEM is the historical AISC (by-product), which is one of the lowest in the industry.





Commentary

The basic belief here is that both sides will profit from this transaction. Consequently, the question is to outline the objectives and basic strategy that support such a move.

Fundamentally, unless we are in a situation of a wealthy buyer forcing the hand of a desperate seller -- which is not the case here obviously -- we have to say that this deal is a win-win situation for both Agnico-Eagle and Yamana Gold. Based on this simple logic let see what has motivated the two gold miners to conclude such a transaction?

On the one hand, we have Yamana Gold.

The Malartic acquisition will bring $162.5 million in cash.

Yamana Gold net debt is now $1.505 billion (with a current debt of $110 million and using total cash which is higher than the cash and cash equivalent). However, the company intends to repay the debt in 2018 and 2019. The company indicated on the conference call:

Look at the debt maturities and carry on the debt. An example of this is our most expensive debt which we will repay in 2018 and 2019. We intend to repay these amounts in 2018 and 2019. We will also look at alternatives that strengthen the balance sheet. ... We plan to further improve our leverage after Cerro Moro development is completed to an intermediate-term level of 2 and then below 1.5.

The move is really simple to justify for AUY, in my opinion.

By selling the Canadian Malartic to Agnico-Eagle, the company is solving its main financial issue which was the principal reason for the stock weakness in 2017.

By selling the Canadian Malartic, Yamana definitely avoids the risk of an equity raise to shore up its balance sheet, furthermore, the Cerro Moro mine will compensate in part for the lost gold production, next year. However, we did not get any information regarding the other potential divestitures: Agua Rica project and Suyai.

On the other hand, we have Agnico-Eagle.

The company has an excellent balance sheet with a low net debt of $380 million and cash and cash equivalent of about $1 billion or even more now?

I believe the picture is worth a thousand words here. Agnico Eagle is a long-term investment without any doubt. However, some issues need to be addressed, especially regarding free cash flow that is less than stellar. It is quite surprising considering that AISC is under $800 per ounce and may suggest too much capital expenditures.

By acquiring 50% of the Canadian Malartic from AUY, the company is turning its cash on hand directly into future cash flow and increases gold production by 19% potentially. This move will probably help AEM to reduce CapEx and increase free cash flow.

Technical Analysis

1 - AUY

AUY is forming an ascending triangle pattern with a long-term resistance around 3.10-3.20 (sell flag).

However, the ascending triangle is a bullish formation that usually forms during an uptrend as a continuation pattern. Which means that it is likely that AUY will experience a positive breakout in 2018 with a re-test of $4+, assuming a gold price between $1,275 and $1,350 per ounce.

I recommend AUY as a hold until the $3.10 resistance is tested. If a positive breakout occurs then AUY will be a Buy but if the resistance is too strong it will be good to take some profit off the table.

2 - AEM

AEM is forming a descending channel pattern. The descending channel pattern is often followed by higher prices, but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line. AEM is now trading roughly at the upper trend line around $45.50. I recommend AEM as a hold now. We will have to see if the stock can penetrate the upper resistance successfully.

