Centennial Resource Development's Output Will Soar Over Next 3 Years

It should be able to do so with fewer rigs than originally thought.

Source: Stock Photo

In the third quarter, Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) enjoyed a good improvement over the third quarter of 2016, with net income of $14.4 million, against the $5.1 million loss a year earlier.

While the results were solid, what has been moving the share price of the company is the production guidance, which is projected to climb from about 21,000 barrels per day in the third quarter, to as much as 60,000 barrels per day in 2020.

This is all estimated with the working assumption the production growth is expected to be all organic, with the company concluding it can achieve it with less rigs as well.

With compound growth of over 70 percent if it achieves its target, it would put them well ahead of its peers with its production growth rate during that period of time.

Latest numbers

Third quarter revenue jumped to about $112 million, up from the $91 million generated in the second quarter of 2017. Most of that was attributed to higher sales volumes.

The average realized oil price was $44.95 per barrel, slightly up from the $44.57 in the last quarter. That didn't include "the impact of commodity derivative transactions."

Also sequentially, EBITDAX jumped from $63 million to $74 million, a gain of 18 percent. That came about from the boost in production levels. Centennial had "approximately 13 completions during the quarter."

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer George Glyphis noted that oil production as part of the total equivalent volumes increased to 61 percent, up from 59 percent in the prior quarter. The reason given was the completions were weighted toward its lower GOR acreage, and the inclusion of production from Lea County for the entire quarter. They have "a higher oil component."

Overall oil equivalent production in the third quarter was about 34,700 barrels per day, with oil production accounting for close to 21,100 barrels per day.

For full 2017, Centennial boosted its overall production growth from 250 percent to 256 percent, and increased it production growth target from 213 percent to 216 percent.

The total for GAAP net income was $14.4 million, down from the $20.8 million in the second quarter, where the $7 million profit from an asset sale increased net income. Without that net income in the third quarter would have been up by approximately $600,000.

Macro assumptions of the company

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Papa is among those that have a somewhat contrarian view of macro oil production; not only in 2017, but going forward as well.

He mentioned that earlier in 2017 the consensus was for U.S. production to grow from 700,000 to 800,000 barrels per day. The CEO also said he sees the growth level to be closer to about 330,000 barrels per day. He cited the EIA and its assertion that U.S. oil production has been flat for the last seven months. This is with the oil rig count jumping from 500 rigs as of May 19, 2016, to 900 rigs at the time of the earnings report.

Where he differs with most others is in why the production has been lower. Many people believe it's because of "cash flow or service company limitations."

He concluded this:

... I think it’s lack of remaining Tier-1 geologic quality drilling locations in two of the three major oil shale plays, the Eagle Ford and Bakken. Even in a constructive oil price environment, I expect that 2018, total U.S. oil growth will be considerably less than the 1.2 million to 1.4 million barrels per day that many people are predicting.



As far as it relates to the oil industry in general, and Centennial specifically, is it would mean supply won't be near the level the much of the market will expect it to be, and if it plays out the way Papa sees it, it would mean the price of oil could surprise to the upside.

Even if that is true though, my concern is still with OPEC and the oil production deal.

Challenges associated with the oil production deal

The market has quietly accepting the assumptions concerning the effect of the production cut deal on oil prices. If U.S. production is declining because of the decline of the higher quality fields, the combination of production cuts and weaker U.S. production could push oil prices up in 2018.

What isn't talked about or acknowledged much, is what happens when the deal is ended; what's the exit plan?

I think we all know what the exit plan is: the market will be flooded with oil. What other plan would there be but to start competing in the marketplace? After all, if the production cut deal is truly ended, there will be no agreements left in place to adhere to. In other words, there won't be tweaks to it. Again, if there are, the agreement, even if it's reworked, is still an agreement.

My question all along, from before the deal was made, was how would it deal with U.S. oil production. It's possible, if the EIA is generally correct and Papa's assumptions are accurate, that the impact won't be nearly as much as myself and others have thought it would be with the termination of the deal.

It's possible OPEC and others believed they could wait until the top tier of shale oil wells were brought to production, and then, with the increase of global demand, be able to end the deal and bring supply up to prior levels, or possibly exceed them, without putting immense downward pressure on the price of oil.

That would also suggest that even if shale producers boost production, the levels of oil brought to market won't be near what the market was projecting. If that's where the U.S. oil market is at, it would mean costs would probably be higher while oil supply didn't reach the levels of the premium wells that have been the focus of the U.S. shale oil industry.

The bottom line is the increase in the price of oil, if that scenario continues, won't necessarily mean the increase in spending and production by shale producers will have the supply levels the market is looking for.

I'm not convinced that's where we are, but that are the assumption Centennial appears to be operating under.

Tax impact on the performance of Centennial

With the passage of the tax cuts on American businesses, Centennial will have an added bonus that it didn't include in its third quarter report. How it allocates the additional revenue will be of interest.

I haven't heard Centennial say if the tax cuts will change any of their plans, but others in the sector have.

Canary, LLC CEO Dan Eberhart said this about the tax windfall:

We’ve had a period in [the] oil and gas business where, the last two years we really underinvested, because the market has been so bad, but that’s now better, it’s been much better this year. And so, what the tax reform package is allowing us to do is really dial up our capital spending even more, so we’re going to try to achieve 50% revenue growth next year in 2018 over 2017. There’s two components. One is ordering more capital equipment, which is what the expensing provision of the new tax reform bill allows us to do, and the second leg of that is hiring more people which we are furiously working on right now.

If Centennial does see the need to spend more because of more cash being made available and many competitors allocating it to aggressively going after production growth, it may do the same.

That could mean more expenditure than the company thought, but may produce even better growth results over the next three years.

Whether it changes its plans or not, the company is still poised for solid production growth.

The company did say in terms of cash flow, that it would be likely to outspend it during the period of increasing production growth. The tax cut could possibly change that outcome.

Conclusion

If the company achieves its goal of producing 60,000 barrels of oil a day in 2020, it would make it the leading four-year growth rate of all E&P's. Its plan is to do this without counting on additional acquisitions or mergers.

Also, if the macro outlook and assumptions of Mark Papa are correct, the price of WTI oil could be much higher than the market is looking for, which means for Centennial it's earnings could surprise to the upside, even more so, depending on what it does with the additional capital from the tax cut.



Since the middle of the year the company has soared from $14.00 to $15.00 per share, to over $20.00 per share as I write. I believe it has a lot more in the tank.

source: Stock Charts

I don't have any problem believing the company will reach its goal of 60,000 barrels per day in 2020. The question is by when, and what the price of oil will average now, and over the next three years.

Whatever the macro situation is, Centennial should be a strong growth stock over the next three years or so. The only thing I see being disruptive to its performance is what happens when the oil production deal is exited. If Papa is wrong and U.S. production is more robust than he thought it would be, and OPEC and others terminate the deal, it would probably bring about more downward pressure on the price of oil than he is assuming at this time.

That shouldn't change the production and revenue outlook, but it could change earnings expectations. The outlier is whether or not the cut in corporate tax rates will offset that, if that's how it plays out, or the company will take some of the additional capital and allocate it to growth projects.

Either way, I see Centennial having the potential to outperform many of its peers, as they'll face the same macro environment Centennial faces without the growth narrative it has.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.