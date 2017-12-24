Netflix's Plans For World Domination Revealed In Their LinkedIn Job Offerings

I've owned Netflix stock and options many times over the years, starting back when they were a by-mail DVD service. I've watched them progress to the biggest player in content distribution, and make serious inroads into the creative side with their own original content. They have raised billions of dollars for this and are constantly in the market for new programming at every level and of every kind, short of outright pornography.

The question among producers such as myself is: How do I get a deal with Netflix and do I really want one?

They are said to be generous to a point. You will make money in the short term but you lose the "back end": the stream of future revenues over decades as your film or television program continues to generate revenues. If it does. Many do not, due to poor critical reception or lousy execution. No one ever sets out to make a bad film. Yet there are so many. It's a mystery easily solved when you realize how complex a process film-making is.

The stock is at record highs and the options are also pricey. Since I play the options, I am always concerned with what the Intelligence Community calls "indicators" - events which signal an adversary's future strengths, weaknesses, and intentions.

Netflix is hiring help to manage the billions of dollars they plan to pour into production and acquisition. As of now, there are 210 listings on LinkedIn for a wide variety of jobs ranging from accountants and engineers to content managers to marketing people to devise how to make programs originated in one part of the world appealing in other territories. The ones that stick out are the ones for studio executives. Netflix has no traditional studio operations of its own, and there are many places worldwide where these facilities and services are available although, with the upsurge in production created by Netflix and its competitors such as Amazon and Hulu and more traditional cable operations such as HBO, the demand currently outruns the supply. This is one of the reasons it takes so long to get a film or television program made: scheduling.

Does Netflix plan to buy or build a studio? Or several, at many locations around the world? Economies of scale would certainly make it more appealing. Keeping them employed full time might be a problem, unless they can continue to attract top talent, especially writers such as myself. The smart ones already know the value of their work and are demanding better deals that do include a piece of the back end. They chafe at their status as the most essential and least valued members of the creative team for collaborative work where authorship is usually attributed to the film's Director. Film has been a Director's medium since the French invented the Auteur Theory in the 1950s. But that is changing. Writers of sought-after properties are keeping control of their work by becoming Producers.

J.K. Rowling is a member of the Producers Guild of America, and I suspect the films based on her work are the better for it. One of the problems with film as a collaborative medium is that there are, or can be, "too many cooks". Writers who "work for hire" are at the mercy of others who are like that girlfriend you had in college who thought you'd be the perfect boyfriend if you just made a few simple changes.

Netflix usually avoids that negative process by buying completed or nearly completed work. They pay enough that the creators can move on to their next project and live reasonably well. They like stars, but are willing to take on those with talent but no big reputations yet.

And they distribute everywhere, all at once, and never worry about ratings. (Awards are another matter. They want awards because those drive customer acquisition and retention.)

The global ambitions of Netflix are further revealed by their desire to hire a Social Media manager in Brazil and similar positions. And all of these postings for new jobs beg the question about the people they already have. How many? How many more? As the head count rises so does the overhead. The billions of dollars raised are not just going for new programming but to exploit what they already have in new markets. This will result in more subscribers and more revenue.

I've made a lot of money from my Netflix positions over the years, and expect to make more. I play long-date options.

