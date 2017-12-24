Immunize Your Bond Portfolio

The underlying holdings are performing well and have proven to be resistant to changes in interest rates.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)

Investment thesis: With an established monthly distribution, JFR is a solid pick to protect your fixed income portfolio from changing interest rates. However, due to significant leverage and low credit quality, investors must hedge their bets with Treasuries.

Income History

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

While I generally look for income stability when assessing a closed end fund, I make an exception when it comes to floating rate funds. As the name suggests, creditors and investors of the fund protect themselves from interest rate risk with variable rate loans pegged to prevailing rates. So depending on what the fundamentals indicate, a distribution cut a few years ago is not a big deal. Utilizing a 36% effective leverage ratio, the fund has consistently paid out a high yield over the years. An investment in the fund at the beginning of 2017 would have yielded 7% income and no return of capital distributions.

Sustainability of distribution

Outstanding NII generation to maintain the monthly distribution

(Source: Original Image – Data from 2017 JRF Annual Report)

Considering the variations in investment income the fund receives, they have done a great job of paying out a sustainable distribution over the years. I have rarely seen a fund that has consistently covered 90-104% of the distribution from NII and also have a positive UNII balance.

It should be taken into consideration, though, that the macroeconomic environment has been favorable. Because JFR has significant exposure to senior loans rated BBB and lower, a pullback in the economy will almost certainly cause defaults in the underlying holdings.

(Soure: Nuveen website)

Valuation

(Source: CEF Connect)

As you can see from the statistics above, there have been some variations in the absolute premium/discount levels of the fund. While it has generally traded at a discount, the spreads have since thinned closer to NAV. After analyzing the fund’s financial statements, I would encourage prospective investors to consider picking up shares while it is still trading at a discount.

Asset Allocation Strategy

We were taught as children not to put all our eggs in one basket and that principal rings true here. On it’s own, I would never recommend JFR as an income investment due to volatile price performance and variation in income history. As such, one must have long exposure to various other asset classes to get the most value out of JFR. The idea is to protect your portfolio from the following:

Changing interest rates

A bear market

Example #1 – Quantitative Easing

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As you can see from the chart above, JFR served its purpose well during the Fed’s QE program 4 years ago. While it had to be done, the effects wrought havoc on the fixed income market. When Treasuries and other high quality, long duration bonds were getting killed, REITS, convertible bonds, and floating rates were asset classes that retained their value.

Due to a combination of leverage and increased credit risk, the floating rate sector displays as much downside risk as equities. In addition to having an asset allocation that’s tailored to your goals and risk tolerance, two asset classes that do well in bear markets are Treasuries (EDV) and gold (GLD). Also see 2011 and 2016 as examples.

Conclusion

In summary, JFR can be a great addition to your portfolio if macroeconomic conditions are maintained. Our analysis shows that management has done a great job of maintaining a sustainable distribution over the years and that the price performance has delivered as protection against changes in interest rates. If the risk/return profile fits your goals and risk tolerance, diversify your assets amongst asset classes such as Treasuries, equity REITS, and convertible bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.