Hercules Capital has managed to cover its dividend payout with NII and DNOI, on average. I expect dividend coverage to improve in 2018 as rates climb higher.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) is a "Strong Buy" on the drop. The business development company has managed to cover its dividend payout with Net Investment Income and Distributable Net Operating Income, on average, in the last nine quarters. Importantly, Hercules Capital is a promising income vehicle to hold in a rising rate environment as the BDC's variable-rate loan portfolio can be expected to throw off more cash in 2018.

With the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates again this month, interest rate-sensitive stock investments are preferred income vehicles to invest in. The U.S. central bank has hiked its key interest rate to a range of 1.25-1.50 percent this December, following 25 basis point rate increases in December 2016, March 2017, and June 2017. However, we are still in the early stages of a rate hiking cycle where interest rate-sensitive assets can be expected to perform well.

Hercules Capital - A Yield Play With Upside

Hercules Capital's biggest asset: A large, floating-rate debt portfolio that will earn the tech-focused business development company more money as interest rates continue to rise in 2018.

The Federal Reserve has guided for three more interest rate hikes next year thanks to a labor market that is in good shape and an optimistic economic outlook for 2018.

A 100 basis point increase in interest rates is expected to lift Hercules Capital's earnings by $0.14/share, or $11.4 million annually.

Source: Hercules Capital Investor Presentation

Importantly, higher net interest income next year on the back of rising interest rates could yield a dividend raise. So far, Hercules Capital has held its dividend rate steady for a long time, making a dividend hike overdue.

HTGC Dividend data by YCharts

Dividend Has Been Covered With NII/DNOI, On Average

Hercules Capital does not have the best dividend coverage stats of all high-yield income vehicles that I cover, but they are still pretty decent.

The business development company covered its flat dividend payout of $0.31/share with both Net Investment Income and Distributable Net Operating Income in the last nine quarters, on average (average NII: $0.32/share, average DNOI: $0.34/share).

Hercules Capital's dividend coverage is poised to improve next year as the Federal Reserve moves along the interest rate curve.

Source: Achilles Research

Hercules Capital: Affordable Valuation

The recent drop from $14 to $13 is a good opportunity in my opinion to gobble up a few shares for an income portfolio.

Hercules Capital's shares have decreased 8.2 percent in 2017, which was largely due to the company's proposal to internalize management in May (the proposal has since been withdrawn).

Source: StockCharts.com

How much does a piece of Hercules Capital's business cost?

About 11.2x Q3-2017 run-rate Net Investment Income, or 1.3x Net Asset Value.

HTGC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

I can't help but like Hercules Capital on the drop, and I am prepared to add to my existing long position next week, too. The business development company could see higher net interest income in 2018 as long as the economy remains in shape and the Federal Reserve follows through with rate hikes. Hercules Capital's dividend coverage stats are set to improve in a rising rate environment, which in turn could be a positive catalyst for a dividend hike. Shares are reasonably valued and throw off a 9.6 percent yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.