Finish Line (FINL) has seen quite the set of ups and downs this year. The company’s growth path changes pretty wildly from quarter to quarter and thus, its stock price follows. Sentiment was negative on FINL for most of 2017 as seen in the chart below, but of late, it almost seems like investors cannot get enough of it. FINL’s Q3 earnings report was extremely well received and as a result, the stock is up huge yet again. But after doubling off of the August low, has FINL come too far, too fast? It certainly appears that way to me and at nearly $14, caution seems to be the order of the day.

The chart is starting to look bullish

The rally we’ve seen in the past few months has taken FINL from the doldrums of an epic selloff to multi-month highs and an overbought condition. The 14-day RSI is showing FINL has become overbought for the first time since 2016 – which shows just how bad things were in 2017 – and that is an important step for the bulls. It means conviction is there and that’s the first step for a meaningful continuation of the rally. Apart from that, the 50DMA has turned higher and the 200DMA is in the process of flattening out, both of which are bullish. If the bulls can keep FINL in the $13 area or higher, the 50DMA will cross over the 200DMA and may spur some additional buying interest. We’re a long way from that but it is worth noting.

Comps continue to struggle

Apart from the chart, I think investors have become overly excited about what amounts to an okay earnings report. Total sales were up less than 2% on comps of less than 1%, although the Finish Line Macy’s (NYSE:M) business did perform a bit better than the stores themselves. Total sales are still down on the year as FINL struggles with comps and since it isn’t opening new stores, that’s really the only way it can grow revenue. With comps guided to come in at a decrease of 3% to 5% in Q4 and a decrease of 2% to 3% for the entire year, there’s no way to grow revenue. That’s exactly what we’ve seen and that doesn’t seem all that bullish to me.

Margins remain very weak

In addition, margins remain weak. Gross margins were down 100bps in Q3 and are down more than 200bps for 2017 thus far. These are not good numbers and keep in mind that FINL’s gross margins are less than 30% even in good times, so it isn’t like it has a lot to give on that front. I’m still very concerned about its ability to buoy gross margins when the juggernaut that is Nike is struggling and when FINL is obviously struggling to maintain pricing power. This has been a recurring theme for FINL of late and with no visible catalysts for it to improve, I’m not sure why investors are so excited.

SG&A did improve 90bps in Q3 but it is basically flat for the whole year. That’s better than what gross margins have produced but it isn’t good enough because operating margins are predictably much lower than they were last year. In fact, operating profits for 2017 – after three quarters – are negative; that’s ugly. And with SG&A costs flat and no end in sight for weak gross margins, there’s no reason to think that FINL is suddenly going to pull out of its funk. Of course, the Christmas quarter will provide FINL its earnings for the year but that is certainly an undesirable condition having to wait for one quarter of the year to rely upon for the entirety of a company’s earnings. FINL isn’t on life support but it doesn’t look at that healthy to me from a growth perspective, either.

FINL is priced for growth it cannot produce

The thing is that despite all evidence pointing to a weak company, FINL is going for 20 times next year’s earnings. Analysts have it producing 12% EPS growth next year despite the fact that margins are weak – indicating the buyback will not only have to make up for weak margins, but another 2% in lost revenue as well – and that’s just something I’m not willing to bet on here. That, or margins will suddenly improve markedly, which seems a bit outlandish to me given FINL's recent history. The stock is already going for a PEG of 2, which is growth stock territory, and FINL is nothing of the sort. It looks like it belongs in the $8 to $10 range to me so at $13+, it looks tremendously expensive. FINL’s fundamentals are far too weak right now to support a PEG of 2 or a PE of 20, whichever way you like to look at it. Investors have gotten too excited and it is time to get off the train if you own it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.