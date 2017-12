Introduction

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) (TSX:BNS) wrapped up its fiscal 2017 with 3.1% revenue growth and 12.5% EPS growth. Its stock has also increased by about 8.1% in 2017. With its stock near its historical high set in November, investors may wonder whether Bank of Nova Scotia is still a buy in 2018. In this article, I will explore Bank of Nova Scotia’s business growth potential by looking at different angles including GDP forecasts in its major markets, the bank's several key operating metrics, and its share price valuation. I will end the article with my conclusion.

BNS data by YCharts

Favorable Economic Outlook in 2018 Will Act as the Tailwind

Let us first take a look at the forecasted economic conditions in Bank of Nova Scotia’s major markets. In 2018, continual improving global economy will act as Bank of Nova Scotia’s tailwind. In fact, in many of Bank of Nova Scotia’s key markets especially in Latin America, its GDP growth rate is expected to accelerate as shown in the chart below. As can be seen, 2018 forecasted GDP growth in Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia is expected to outgrow their 2017 numbers. In Canada and the U.S., Bank of Nova Scotia’s mature markets, the GDP growth rate in 2018 should continue to remain solid as well. However, we do need to keep in mind that Bank of Nova Scotia may be impacted by the cooling of the Canadian housing market and the new mortgage guidelines that will be effective on January 1, 2018.

Source: Scotia Economics

Net Interest Margin Should Stabilize

In the fourth quarter, Bank of Nova Scotia’s net interest margins (“NIMs”) in Canada stayed flat and declined in its International Banking segment. Despite the fact that its NIM in its Canadian segment stayed the same quarter over quarter, with an improving economic condition and rate hikes expected in 2018, I believe Bank of Nova Scotia’s NIM should steadily improve. However, I am not sure if the improvement will be better than other Canadian banks based on its past year record. For example, TD Bank's (TD) in its Canadian Retail segment increased by 10 basis points over the past year (click here) whereas Bank of Nova Scotia only increased by 2 basis points.

Canadian Banking (Source: Company Presentation)

In Bank of Nova Scotia’s International Banking segment, its NIM should stabilize (if not increase) from this past year’s decline of 10 basis points both quarter over quarter and year over year as shown in the chart below. The reason is because economic conditions in Latin America are stabilizing, and even showing signs of growth. In addition, next year’s inflation rate should be higher than this year.

International Banking (Source: Company Presentation)

CET1 Ratio Improvement Should Continue in 1H of 2018 But Will Be Offset by BBVA Chile Acquisition in 2H 2018

I like the fact that Bank of Nova Scotia's CET1 ratio continues to improve year over year. In the fourth quarter, Bank of Nova Scotia’s CET1 ratio improved to 11.5%, or a growth of 20 basis points from the third quarter. The improvement was mainly driven by strong internal capital generation. Looking forward to the first half of 2018, Bank of Nova Scotia’s CET1 ratio improvement trend should continue as economic conditions in the bank’s major markets continue to expand. Assuming an improvement of about 20~30 basis points per quarter (as was the case in the past quarter), Bank of Nova Scotia should be able to improve its CET1 by 40~60 basis points in the first half of 2018. Its BBVA Chile acquisition, expected to be completed in the second half of 2018, will negatively impact its CET1 by about 100~140 basis points as the value of acquisition is about C$2.2 billion.

Source: Company Presentation

Source: 2017 Annual Report

Structural Cost Transformation (“SCT”) Program Will Continue to Improve its Efficiency Ratio

Bank of Nova Scotia continued its Structural Cost Transformation (“SCT”) Program in 2017 and has so far generated C$500 million in savings. The trend should continue in 2018. I think its SCT program should continue to positively impact its efficiency ratio in 2018.

2017 2016 2015 Efficiency Ratio 53.9% 55.2% 54.2%

Source: 2017 Annual Report

Beyond 2018 Outlook

I like Bank of Nova Scotia’s Latin America growth potential. Its BBVA Chile acquisition should help increase its market share in the country. So far, Bank of Nova Scotia has the highest exposure to Latin America among Canadian banks and will likely enjoy higher revenue growth rates in these emerging markets than other Canadian banks whose businesses are primarily in the mature markets (although emerging markets do have higher volatilities). However, I am also concerned about Bank of Nova Scotia’s competitive edge in Latin America. While the bank has strong exposure, they do not usually hold the leading positions in each individual countries where they operate. This will likely limit its returns over time. I think Bank of Nova Scotia need to focus on building up market share in each individual countries in order to improve its ROEs.

Valuation: Fairly Valued

We have now looked at the bank's operating metrics and the economic forecast of its major markets in 2018; we will now evaluate its share price valuation. Bank of Nova Scotia currently trades at a PE ratio of 12.7. Its PE ratio ranked at the middle among the top 5 Canadian banks. Its current PE ratio is about 1.2x above its 5-year average but in line with the average PE ratio of the 5 Canadian banks listed in the table below. The comparison indicated to me that Bank of Nova Scotia is fairly valued. Its shares might still trend higher as its EPS is expected to grow by the mid-to high single digits in 2018 (click here). This implies a mid-to-high single digit capital appreciation.

PE Ratio 5-Year Average PE PB Ratio Yield Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 12.7 11.5 1.8 3.8% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 11.0 10.8 1.9 4.2% Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) 13.2 13.0 1.9 3.3% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 13.6 12.3 2.2 3.6% Bank of Montreal (BMO) 12.9 11.4 1.6 3.7% Average 12.7 11.8 1.9 3.7%

Source: Created by author

Investor Takeaway

Bank of Nova Scotia delivered a strong fiscal 2017 with double digit EPS growth. Its outlook in 2018 remains positive as economic conditions in its major markets continue to improve. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Since consensus estimate of its 2018 EPS growth rate is only in the high single digits (see previous section), I am not sure if it is worth the risk investing especially given its higher exposure to more volatile Latin American countries. Nevertheless, Bank of Nova Scotia should continue to be a good dividend growth stock to own as the bank consistently increases its dividend every year. At the moment, I would recommend a hold and perhaps wait for a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, CM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.