Therefore, at the new reduced preferred prices is the reward worth the risk to add one to your portfolio?

I fear that unless it changes its business model to compete with the likes of Amazon and other online companies it is destined for failure.

Scrolling down the preferred page of my IB trading platform looking for an opportunity in this exuberant low-yield market I noticed both CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) preferreds and their sub-par prices, the reason for this review and update of September 1, 2017, article titled, "Is CBL's New Note A Better Buy Than Its Preferreds?"

In that article, I concluded:

Will this company be around when the new notes are set to mature? Frankly, it might, but I really can't say for sure; 2026 is a long way away. Consequently, which is the current better buy, its new note or one of its existing preferreds?

Let's see how the commons of CBL have performed over the past quarter since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.





Over the past quarter, CBL's share price has tumbled even lower, falling from $8.30/share on 9/22/17, to its current $5.74.

According to Finviz financial highlights concerning CBL...



... this company is valued at $2.83 billion. Quite a drop in value since its IPO. It lost $169.80 million on $944.30 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 7.22. It has a D/E of 1.51. YTD, it has lost a disturbing -44.01%. And for those of you who value the analysts' ratings...

...it has had a year filled with downgrades when even its one upgrader, Citigroup, turned against it by subsequently downgrading it.

Consequently, I consider a preferred investment not as safe now as it might have been when I reported on it only a few months ago. However, I see no immediate existential threat, therefore, let's take a look at its preferreds as they were priced in September and as they are priced currently.

9/1/17

Symbol Yearly dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best CBL-D 1.84375 24.46 1.84375/24.46 7.54 Best CBL-E 1.65625 24.98 1.65625/24.98 6.63 New Note 59.50 98.25 59.5/98.25 6.06

This is what I said about a CBL preferred investment then:

I'm going with CBL-D for several reasons - some you might not agree with. Initially, because it pays the highest yield at its current price. However, let's not forget that CBL has to remain viable until 2026 for the new note to mature and for you to be repaid. And, if it does, as long as the D was not called, it will continue to pay at a higher effective yield than the Note. Yet, the preferred dividend could be suspended, which is always a remote possibility. If that happens, it's cumulative and will eventually be repaid should the company hope to survive. True, in the event of bankruptcy, which is always a possibility, you might get more with the note, but I wouldn't expect much more than pennies on the dollar at best. Taking all that into account, I'm sticking with the D, which additionally has pretty much held its value since I first reported about CBL on May 24, 2016, as pictured below.

Not a very encouraging endorsement, I admit. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and like online enterprises are eating these mall operator's lunch and it appears that they will continue to do the same in the future unless these operators figure out new business models to compete successfully. As of yet, CBL has apparently not. This is evident from the falling price of the commons and the preferred prices below, which have fallen quite dramatically as well given the short period of time since I reported on them last.

12/23/17

Symbol Callable/Matures Yearly Div. Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best CBL-D 12/13/09 1.84375 21.90 1.84375/21.90 8.42 Best CBL-E 10/8/17 1.65625 21.80 1.65625/21.80 7.60 Note 12/15/26 59.50 ? 59.5/? ?

Frankly, I could not find hide nor hair of the Note whose introduction was announced below. Has this not been settled as it was scheduled to be? Guys, it's up to you to help me out on this one, that's if any of you can tell me where this Note has gone.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) announced today that its majority-owned operating partnership subsidiary, CBL & Associates Limited Partnership (the "Operating Partnership"), priced $225 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.950% Senior Notes Due 2026 (the "notes") under its existing shelf registration statement. The notes constitute an additional issuance of the 5.950% Senior Notes due 2026, $400 million aggregate principal amount of which the Operating Partnership issued on December 13, 2016. Upon the consummation of this offering, the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 5.950% Senior Notes due 2026, including the notes from this offering, will be $625 million. The notes mature on December 15, 2026. Settlement is scheduled for September 1, 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Personally, I don't recommend a preferred investment in CBL at present, at least not until it can prove that it can alter its business model to compete successfully in the brave new world dictated by Amazon.com and the like.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.