Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) is one of my favorite income vehicles in the high-yield sector for 2018. The commercial real estate finance company has a lot of things going for itself, including a strong origination business in U.S. and income/dividend upside tied to the company's floating-rate investment portfolio. The bull investment case hinges on a continuously robust performance of the U.S. commercial real estate market and on further rate hikes in 2018.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is one of the few high-yield income vehicles that I have bought in 2017. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, in my opinion, is a promising bet on earnings and dividend growth as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise interest rates in 2018. Apollo's positive interest rate sensitivity is the biggest reason for income investors to consider the CRE company for an income portfolio.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance - Strong Growth And Origination Business

Commercial real estate finance companies have seen strong growth after the Great Recession decimated the U.S. real estate sector in 2008/9. Banks cut back on lending, opening up space for companies like Apollo.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance invests largely in secure first mortgage loans, and the company has enjoyed strong portfolio growth over time.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Investor Presentation

The good news is that the U.S. commercial real estate market remains in good shape. Apollo's loan originations have grown strongly in 2017, hitting $1.5 billion year-to-date (~$1.1 billion first mortgage loans and ~$417 million subordinate loans).

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

There are no signs yet that would indicate a slowdown in the U.S. commercial real estate market. The U.S. economy is in a solid upswing, and strong loan demand has led to a record amount of originations for Apollo year-to-date. A downturn in CRE market, however, would be a major negative for the investment thesis presented here. Considering that the U.S. economy is growing at a robust rate and that U.S. tax reform is likely to be a growth stimulus, the odds of a recession in 2018 are minimal in my opinion.

Operating Earnings Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's number one asset is its $3.6 billion floating-rate loan portfolio that is poised to deliver operating income growth in a rising rate environment. Investing in variable-rate assets at a time when U.S. interest rates were at or near record lows was a smart move that could pay off handsomely in 2018.

Today, 89 percent of Apollo's loan portfolio is floating-rate, setting the CRE company up for operating income tailwinds as long as the Federal Reserve keeps lifting interest rates.

According to management estimates, the company is poised to earn $0.19/share in additional net interest income if rates (i.e. LIBOR) increase by 100 basis points.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo's Dividend Stream is Affordable

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's shares are far from being overpriced. Income investors looking to capture the operating earnings upside discussed here are currently paying ~10.0x Q3-2017 run-rate operating earnings.

Your Takeaway

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a cyclical play on U.S. commercial real estate AND higher interest rates in 2018. As long demand for loan originations remains robust and interest rates go up, Apollo should do well. A downturn in commercial real estate or signs of a U.S. recession, on the other hand, would be negative catalysts for Apollo's shares. However, there are no signs of a U.S. recession yet, which should work to the benefit of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in 2018. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.