Background

About a week ago, I wrote this article describing how my investment fund, Evergreen Ivy League Fund, LCC, is invested. As the name of the fund implies, the fund's goal is to mimic the Ivy League endowment model of investment and to achieve similar risk and return profiles as those large endowment funds.

Seeking Alpha user “fishermp” commented on that article that he was previously invested in both VNQ and VNQI but that it gave him double the exposure that he wanted to real estate, due to already being invested in one or more "total market" funds. This is a very valid comment not just for me and my own fund, but for all investors who purchase ETFs and mutual funds.

For this reason, I decided to review the weights of my fund's holdings again to determine if the allocations were appropriate when compared to my investment goals. Specifically, with a fund such as Evergreen, my main concerns are always country-specific and market-specific risk: I try to minimize investment risk by spreading out investments among many different un- or low-correlated assets. Having too much invested in one particular country, region, or market, goes against the fund's stated objectives.

After performing a Morningstar portfolio x-ray analysis, I found that, startlingly, Evergreen's assets were invested approximately 68% in North American assets:

Image courtesy of Morningstar's Instant X-Ray tool.

Having almost 70% of your assets allocated to one specific asset class or geographical region is not a desirable investment allocation in the Ivy League model.

Using public data available on each ETF's website, I created the simple spreadsheet below to calculate the overall percentage of each ETF's exposure to the U.S., developed markets, and emerging markets. I then reran the x-ray analysis on my own using this spreadsheet and found that approximately 69.42% of Evergreen's assets are based in the U.S. or North America (as shown below), which is consistent with the Morningstar analysis:

Author's own image, created using Microsoft Excel.

Diversification

Clearly, once you find such a glaring inconsistency like this in your investments, the next step is to take action! My first action was to adjust each ETF’s weight in the portfolio to determine where investment changes should occur.

In order to smooth out Evergreen's exposure to U.S. vs. international asset classes, I added ETF funds IGOV (international treasury bonds) and WIP (international inflation-protected bonds). After adjusting and testing several different ETF weights, I ended up with the following allocations:

Author's own image, created using Microsoft Excel.

As you can see, upon adding two new ETFs and changing some allocations, the investment fund as a whole has slightly less than 50% of its funds invested in U.S.-specific assets.

Asset Allocation and Country-Specific Risk

In the graphic shown above, the decrease from the earlier percentage came from foreign-based assets (in both developed and emerging markets). The real estate portfolio allocation was increased by 5% (about 40% of RWO’s fund assets are invested in developed market securities).

These new allocations, shown in the “Weight” column in the chart above, seem to solve the issues presented earlier of too much U.S.-based asset exposure. A double-check of the portfolio using Morningstar’s x-ray tool (shown below) shows that this analysis is correct:

Image courtesy of Morningstar's Instant X-Ray tool.

This is a much more reasonable investment allocation overall, considering my risk and return goals for the fund.

The Reallocation Decision (and How to Execute It)

Ever since Evergreen was founded way back in 2010, I have been a faithful client of Folio Investing. Folio allows you to easily create and manage an investment portfolio just like mine. They also have an excellent rebalancing and tax management tool, allowing you to specify target weights for each investment and specify the tax basis upon which specific lots are selected for sale. Rebalancing is a snap, and they even prepare a detailed schedule of current holdings and sales for you automatically, which you can download into Microsoft Excel or upload directly into your tax preparation software at year-end.

If you already managing your investments at another brokerage firm, you can still do much of this on your own. To rebalance holdings, all you have to do is use any of a number spreadsheet software programs to automatically make these calculations for you. Below is a sample of the spreadsheet that I use to monitor my own fund allocations from day to day (NOTE: the image below is an old spreadsheet and does not reflect the addition of ETFs IGOV and WIP that were discussed earlier in this article):

Author's own image, created using Microsoft Excel.

Here are some helpful descriptions of what the headings mean and the calculations that occur in various cells:

Symbol - Ticker symbol of the applicable ETF.

- Ticker symbol of the applicable ETF. Name - Asset class of the symbol.

- Asset class of the symbol. Balance - Actual dollar balance of this ETF.

- Actual dollar balance of this ETF. Weight - Current weight of the specific holding, expressed as a percentage of the ETF's balance to the total size of the fund.

- Current weight of the specific holding, expressed as a percentage of the ETF's balance to the total size of the fund. Target - Target weight, expressed as a percentage.

- Target weight, expressed as a percentage. Pct. Chg. - Percentage change, either positive or negative, that this holding must be adjusted to match its target allocation.

- Percentage change, either positive or negative, that this holding must be adjusted to match its target allocation. Rebalance - Total dollar amount that this holding must be purchased (positive amount) or sold (negative amount) to match its target allocation.

- Total dollar amount that this holding must be purchased (positive amount) or sold (negative amount) to match its target allocation. Shares - Total full shares that must be bought or sold for the holding to approximate its target weight. (NOTE: Generally, ETFs and other stock market investments are purchased in full shares. Folio Investing allows investors to purchase incremental shares of an investment; i.e. as low as $0.01 of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) can be purchased if desired. Based on VTI's closing price as of 12/22/2017, 1 cent would buy you 0.00007 shares.)

- Total full shares that must be bought or sold for the holding to approximate its target weight. (NOTE: Generally, ETFs and other stock market investments are purchased in full shares. Folio Investing allows investors to purchase incremental shares of an investment; i.e. as low as $0.01 of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) can be purchased if desired. Based on VTI's closing price as of 12/22/2017, 1 cent would buy you 0.00007 shares.) Bolded square in column "L" - The dollar amount in this box represents the total value of sales (negative amounts in the Rebalance column) that must be made to make the purchases in the Rebalance column.

- The dollar amount in this box represents the total value of sales (negative amounts in the column) that must be made to make the purchases in the column. Bolded percentage in column "M" - This represents the total percentage of the portfolio that must be rebalanced to regain the target fund weights. Generally, my policy is to perform a rebalancing trade when 0.8% - 1% of the portfolio is outside of target weights.

Here are the corresponding equations that you will need to input into those cells to calculate the above amounts correctly:

Author's own image, created using Microsoft Excel.

Continued, with columns "J" - "M":

Author's own images, created using Microsoft Excel.

Finally, the last step of every investment decision that I make is to sleep on it. All of this seemed correct to me when I completed it; however, it may look totally different tomorrow after a good night's sleep. I can’t count how many times I have reanalyzed a decision the following day to find minor errors that I hadn’t noticed upon first inspection. I recommend that all investors follow this advice before “pulling the trigger” on any large investment moves.

NOTE: I'd like to give a hearty "Thank You!" to fishermp for reminding me to conduct a portfolio analysis, which hadn't been done since my last major rebalance over the summer. My next project is to analyze RWO to determine if there is any crossover between its real estate-only holding and those in my other ETF holdings (specifically: VTI, VEA, and VWO). Thanks again, my friend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RWO, VTI, WIP, IGOV, VEA, VWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.