The Stock – TJX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TJX):

Recently I have debated whether I want to add to a current position in my portfolio or purchase stock in a new holding. Today, I wanted to take a closer look at a company that I do not currently own, TJX Holdings, Inc. But just because I don’t own the company, doesn’t mean our household does not support the retail giant. My wife and I shop a lot at the stores and our household is furnished with a lot of the company’s retail products. Why? Because we love the prices and the variety of products offered. So today, I thought it would be a great idea to research the company and see if the company passes our metrics and stock screener.

TJX operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. I would challenge any reader to drive past an outdoor mall and not stumble across one of TJX’s flagship stores. The company owns retail brands such as T.J.Maxx, Homegoods, Marshalls, and Sierra Trading post. On the company’s website, management states that their goal is to deliver quality goods at “at prices generally 20%-60% below department and specialty store regular prices on comparable merchandise, every day.” This is exactly why my wife and I spend a lot of time shopping at their stores.

In November, the company report solid results for the third quarter. Line items such as Net sales, margin, traffic, and EPS all increased compared to last year. Further, management report that the GAAP EPS was at the high range of management’s EPS guidance for the quarter. The earnings release also disclosed that management has re-purchased $1.25b worth of shares during the first nine months of the fiscal year. What’s even crazier is that management plans to purchase another $1.5b - $1.8b of shares during the next fiscal year. As I said, the earnings release was full of great news as management continues to post strong results and aggressively return capital to shareholders by increasing their dividend and repurchasing shares.

Speaking of dividend increases, TJX is on the cusp of earning the title Dividend Aristocrat. The company has increased their dividend for 21 consecutive years. In April, the company announced a 20% increase in their quarterly dividend, continuing a recent trend of strong dividend increases. The company typically announces their annual dividend increase at the end of March or beginning of April. Based on reviewing the company’s investor relations page and the note about share repurchases in their recent earnings release, I would expect the company to continue their streak once again in 2018 as management continues to focus on providing shareholders great value.

About Our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you who are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat stock screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to 3 metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for considerations of a purchase. In our comparison, we will also compare the company we are analyzing to a competitor to gauge how the company performs in their respective industry, in addition to comparing them to the broader market. Here are the 3 metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for a P/E ratio that is below the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of undervaluation. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% so the company has plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years - it's that simple. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including the prior period, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the 3 barriers above. Typically, we also compare the company we are analyzing against competitors in the industry. For the purposes of this stock analysis, I will compare TJC to Kohls, Inc. (NYSE:KSS). Now, let’s run the stock screener:





1.) Dividend Yield: We don’t set a specific floor for dividend yield when analyzing a company in our stock screener. As a rule of thumb, we typically look for a company that has a dividend yield above the S&P 500. Otherwise, we would most likely opt for investing in an index fund instead. TJX’s current dividend yield is just below 2%. Thus, their dividend yield is in line with the S&P 500’s and currently well below the average yield of my personal dividend investment portfolio. TJX is your typical low dividend yield, high dividend growth rate stock. Currently, the company’s dividend yield is 1.64%. This is slightly lower than the broader market. When compared to KSS, it isn’t even close as KSS is yielding over 4%. Interesting. Let’s see how TJX stacks up in the other metrics.

2.) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. TJX’s payout ratio is nearly 32% and thus, TJX passes this metric. This is actually in line with my expectations given the fact that TJX’s dividend yield is so low. A low payout ratio also bodes well for management’s plan to continue increasing their annual dividend as the company has plenty of room to grow their dividend before sacrificing the safety (barring a decrease in earnings). For comparison sake, KSS’s payout ratio of 58% would also have passed out stock screener.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: This is where TJX shines. As I mentioned earlier, TJX has increased their dividend for 21 consecutive years and I am anticipating that management will extend that streak to 22 in early 2018. The dividend increases are great, but here is the metric that jumps off the page. The company’s five-year average dividend growth rate is over 22%. Just incredible! Not only does the company have a history of increasing their dividend, but their recent increases have been very strong. TJX’s metrics look very strong compared to KSS as well. KSS may have a higher dividend yield, btu the company has only increased their dividend for five consecutive years and their five-year average dividend growth rate is 11.5%. Don’t get me wrong, an 11.5% dividend growth rate is great. But it isn’t as strong as TJX’s recent growth rate.

4.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: For this metric, we look for the company’s P/E ratio to be lower than the broader market’s ratio to assess the current valuation of the company. Currently, the S&P 500’s P/E ratio is in the mid-20s area. TJX’s P/E ratio is 19.4X and is much higher than KSS, which has a P/E ratio of 14.2X. Both companies are trading at a discount to the market, indicating the industry may be undervalued. The fact their their payout ratio is not as low as KSS’s does not bother me based on how they stack up against the broader market. TJX passes this metric.

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

This is a very interesting analysis. TJX’s dividend yield is lower than the yields of individual stocks that I own. Despite the lower yield, TJX passed the three core metrics of our dividend stock screener. Sure, their payout ratio could be lower and they are not as discounted as their competitor KSS; however, the company is trading at a discount to the broader market. Further, I like management’s commitment to returning shareholders over the next several years. This should be particularly interesting given the changes in the corporate tax environment. I must admit, I will closely monitor TJX over the next several weeks and may initiate a position if the price falls slightly. But even at the current values, I’m interested in buying.

What are your thoughts on TJX? Would you prefer adding shares of TJX or KSS at their current values? If you are not interested in TJX, what metrics are causing you to look for other investment opportunities?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TJX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.