Investment Thesis

Although Lululemon Athletica, Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has traded up since it beat earnings for 2Q 2017, management's aggressive future sales goals are unlikely to be met as competition increases and growth avenues are uncertain. Also note that this uptick in share price is also just a recovery from the decline it experienced from when management revised its expectations for 2017 quoting a "slow start" to the year most likely so that it could report that it beat earnings in later quarters.

Key Risks:

Increased competition in the athleisure space leading to pricing pressure and market share loss (see Comparable Company Analysis section below for more details). Pricing pressure is coming from all sides: established peers such as Nike (NYSE:NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), luxury brands entering the athletic space such as Louis Vuitton, and new entrants such as Yoga Smoga.

Economic downturn could impact discretionary spending and reduce sales.

LULU is susceptible to fluctuations in exchange rates, especially to the Canadian dollar as a large portion of the company's sales are from Canada (the original headquarters of the now US-based brand).

The athleisure trend is highly concentrated in the US, international expansion may not be successful in new markets. While athletic apparel companies have had some success in China, this was driven by President Xi Jinping's anti-extravagance campaign which reduced spending on luxury goods and caused shoppers to spend elsewhere.

MD&A Observations

Management is overly optimistic about its growth potential in the e-commerce space and internationally. While revenue has grown steadily over the past five years with good same-store sales growth and the opening of new stores, LULU decreased inventory purchases in 2016, signaling an expected drop in sales growth. Sale items comprise 8% of total revenue in 2016 and are expected to grow as a percent of net revenue. This paired with increased competition in the space could result in lower margins, as more marked-down clothing is sold for less revenue. Operating expenses increased from 30.5% to 33.2% in the past fiscal year. Management expects further website improvements, increased wages and benefits, store opening expenses, and a global brand campaign to continue this trend. After closing 47 ivivva stores, LULU recognized $15.5 million in restructuring and asset impairment costs. As this restructuring began on June 1st, these costs will likely persist through fiscal 2017, negatively affecting net income and EPS.

Five-Year Historical Data Analysis

Although numbers over the past five years are promising, going forward it is expected that LULU will struggle to maintain the same level of growth. While revenues have been expanding at a steady pace, pricing pressure from competitors will soon put a damper on growth. Even with international expansion, e-commerce, and the menswear line as new avenues for revenue growth, LULU will struggle to maintain the same levels of year-over-year growth that it experienced with the surge of the athleisure trend. A particular concern is the prominence of this trend in new markets such as China, a major target for international expansion in the near future.

The Consumer Confidence Index being at a 17-year high bodes well for LULU in the near term, but even a slight downturn in consumer spending could materially hurt its top line.

The company's days sales outstanding ratio has declined since peaking in 2013, which indicates it has steady cash flow coming from sales, which is always a good sign.

Deferred revenue is disclosed on the company's balance sheet as "unredeemed gift card liability." Reporting this figure on the balance sheet rather than the income statement alludes to conservative accounting practices, as recognizing revenue on unearned activities - regardless of how likely they were to be earned - would overstate revenues and potentially signal a struggling top line. The uptick in days of deferred revenue is interesting because this indicates that customers are taking longer to redeem the value of their gift cards, potentially alluding to a slight decrease in demand for LULU's products.

See charts below for commentary on LULU's recent financial position (Created by the author using data from LULU 10-Ks):

Comparable Company Analysis

Source: Created by the author using data from Yahoo Finance.

LULU's competitors pose a serious threat to its ability to continue to have strong sales growth as the number of direct competitors both grows and acquires more of the athleisure market share. Included in this comps spread are Nike, adidas, and Under Armour, for obvious reasons. Each competes with LULU for market share in the workout clothing space, but at lower price points with similar to slightly lesser quality. LULU's premium valuation derives from the intangible brand asset that signals exclusivity and luxury, which its competitors do not have. The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was also included as it is currently bolstering its established athletic apparel line. Other retail companies popular with LULU's customer base such as Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) are entering the athleisure space, but have yet to get a solid footing and thus were excluded at this time.

Given the bearish intrinsic analysis of LULU's future growth prospects and looking at LULU's metrics relative to its peers indicate that it is likely overvalued.



Conclusion

I recommend keeping an eye on LULU's quarterly sales data and its segment data for e-commerce sales and international sales. Should the company struggle abroad and not grow its online presence according to management's aggressive plans, it is likely that its domestic competitors will soon capture more of the athleisure market share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.