Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) has seen some challenges this year. The company reported very impressive comparable growth numbers in recent years as it made the transition to online very well. As competition is heating up, maintaining this pace of growth has proven to be too much of a challenge. Recent NFL controversy and the fact that its founder has stepped aside as CEO have not been helpful either.

After trading with losses of 35% from last year's highs, valuation multiples have come down a long way already, which based on the valuation and sound positioning makes that shares have almost reached buying territory.

A Three Decade Long Growth Story

Papa John's has been founded in 1984 by "Papa" John Schnatter who started out in Indiana. The pizzas took off in part because of the pizza dipping sauce, as the company has grown to more than 5,000 establishments. Most of these locations can be found in the US and the wider North American region, but the company has a growing international presence as well.

Most of the pizzas are prepared for delivery or take-out, as most locations do not have actual dining tables or seats. The company operates about 700 restaurants at home while it has over 2,700 North American franchises and another 1,600 international franchises.

Last week, Mr. John Schnatter announced that he will be stepping down as CEO, although he will remain chairman. This move has not been welcomed by investors for good reasons, as Mr. Schnatter created tons of shareholder value. Shares traded at split adjusted prices of just $2 in the early '90s. Shares rose modestly during the '90s and 2000s to hit a high of nearly $20 in 2006 to see shares be cut in half again during the recession. Ever since, a big boom took place which propelled shares to a high of $90 this time last year on the back of excellent operating momentum. The company has made a great transition to the digital economy; in fact digital sales surpassed 60% of total revenues in the first quarter of this year.

Ever since shares have seen a sizeable setback to current levels of $57 per share as shares have dramatically underperformed the wider market and some of its peers.

What Happened?

In February, Papa John's posted its fourth-quarter results which triggered a setback in the stock to levels around the $80 mark. There were some reasons for the shares to trade at elevated levels before after the company has seen great operating momentum in recent years. The company reported full-year adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share for 2016. These earnings have been achieved on the back of comparable sales growth rates of 3.5% for the domestic operations, which include owned and franchised restaurants, and 6.0% growth for the international operations. Growth rates were pretty similar in the final quarter of the year.

The company guided for 8-12% growth in earnings per share for 2017, supported by 2-4% comparable sales growth in North America and 4-6% growth abroad. At the midpoint of the guidance, earnings were projected to come in at $2.80 per share as the multi-year run to $90 made that earnings multiples expanded to more than 30 times forward earnings. Investors were willing to attach premium multiples to the company, supported by the impressive growth rates.

Investors were happy with the first-quarter results which have been released in May as North American comparable sales were up 2.0%, while international sales were up 6.0% on a comparable basis. As those numbers were in line with the initial guidance, the company had no reason to adjust the earnings guidance.

Second-quarter results were quite a bit weaker. On the first day of August, Papa John's reported that North American comparable sales were up by just 1.4%, as international growth slowed down to 3.9%. The company maintained the earnings guidance but this was only the result of the fact that the company announced a $500 million increase in the share repurchase authorisation. While it was obvious that momentum was slowing, shares were still trading at a high of $80 in August before gradually losing ground.

Following the release of the third-quarter results, shares have fallen to the low 60s and by now the high-50s. North American comparable sales growth slowed down further to 1.0%, as international growth recovered to 5.3%. Following the weaker performance of the key North American businesses, earnings growth is set to slow down to 3-7% on a per share basis this year.

The company now expects comparable sales growth between 0% and 1.5% for North America this year, after growth came in at 1.5% in the first nine months of the year, leaving real potential that growth could even be negative in the final quarter. At the midpoint of the new earnings guidance, adjusted earnings are seen at $2.68 per share this year. That suggests a $0.13 per share improvement from 2016, which implies that fourth-quarter earnings could easily fall a bit after earnings are up $0.16 per share in the first nine months of the year.

Valuations Have Compressed

Trading at $57 per share, earnings multiples have compressed to 21 times earnings, in part because current earnings growth is flat at best, but perhaps could even be negative. As online penetration is very large already, and competitors are stepping up their game as well, the timing of Mr. Schnatter's resignation is a bit unfortunate to say the least.

The company now operates with $40 million in cash and operates with $359 million in net debt. EBITDA came in at $146 million in the first nine months of the year, which makes a $195 million number look reasonable for the year. This suggests that current leverage is very modest at 1.8 times, as the company is willing to leverage upto 2.5-3.5 times EBITDA as a result of share repurchase activity. Leveraging upto 3.0 times, this implies that the company could buy back upto $240 million of its shares. This is enough to buy back little over 4 million shares, about 11-12% of the outstanding share base in a move which could provide real bottom for the shares.

While earnings growth has been modest this year, shares are down 35% in a move which has reduced the earnings multiple quite a bit. Trading at 21 times earnings, I find this earnings stream relatively appealing given the stable nature of the franchise fees and the fact that the company is very strong in digital sales. Nonetheless a near 5% earnings yield is not compelling enough for me, although the announced buyback program could push that yield to 5% or more.

Appeal Lures

Despite the big retreat in the shares this year, shares trade at a modest premium to the overall market, which is in part the result of the great past performance as shares have still more than doubled over the past five years.

In that light it is hard to become enthusiastic as comparable growth is lacklustre and could even be negative in the current quarter in the core North American market. One "comforting" factor is that the NFL protest and viewership has a real impact, which is beneficial as it could really be a transitory impact.

What is comforting is that buyback activity is being stepped up at this point in time, as the company has nearly halted buyback activity last levels, when shares were still trading at elevated levels. I view a 18 times multiple as attractive given the solid capital allocating qualities of the management team and strong digital business. Pegging earnings power at $2.68 per share and applying an 18 times multiple, that comes down to $48 per share. As forward earnings probably trend positive given the impact of recent and future buybacks, we are reaching buying territory in a rapid fashion, which makes that I have my order ready.

