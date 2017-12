The stock has climbed to $720 since dropping to $500 in July 2017, adding $6.35 billion to its market capitalization.

AutoZone released its Q1 2018 earnings report with sales growth of 5%, operating income increase of 2.2% and net income growth of 1%.

The company reported its Q1 2018 financial results on December 5, 2017. AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) achieved another record quarterly revenue of $2.59 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 4.9%. Cost of revenues was up at the same rate as revenue, and therefore, gross profit was up 4.9% to $1.36 billion. Increased operating and SG&A expenses have led to a decline in the operating income growth rate. Income from operations came in at $468.8 million. That was just a 2.2% increase from the same time in the prior year. The interest expense increase of 16.8% has lowered net income to $281 million, which is only a 1% improvement from the same three-month period ended November 19, 2016.

AZO has had incredibly stable gross margin, operating margin and net margin during the each of the past five fiscal years. Net margin even has a tendency to increase; it has grown from 11.1% in 2013 to 11.8% in 2017.

Although, as you can notice, after reaching their highs in 2015, the growth rate of gross profit, operating and net income has been in a fall ever since. The peak in 2015 resulted from higher-than-normal revenue growth, which, as a consequence of the acquisition of 17 new locations, jumped by 7.5% to $10.2 billion in 2015.

During the three-month period ending November 18, 2017, operating and SG&A expenses increased at a higher rate than revenue. That has had an adverse impact of $13 million on net income. The interest expense-to-revenue ratio also deteriorated, from 1.3% in Q1 2017 to 1.5% in Q1 2018. That has negatively affected net income and cut down another $4 million. The revenue growth added $14 million to net income, and improvements in income tax expense added $6 million.

The figures suggest that the interest expense as a percentage of revenue ratio had been falling from 2011 to 2016. However, in 2017, we saw a slight growth to 1.42%. This could initiate an uptrend, as the ratio grew to 1.5% in Q1 2018. After having declined between 2014 and 2016, interest expense grew 4.7% in the previous year. In addition, as set out above, in Q1 2018 the company registered interest expense growth of 16.8% quarter on quarter.

The deterioration in interest expense was partially offset by improvements in income tax expense, which fell to 5.9% of revenue.

Quick facts which can help to assess the effectiveness of operations (Source: Company's SEC files, calculations by author)

Net sales per square foot growth are in a range from -1.1% to 1.9%.

Net sales per AutoZone store growth are in a range between -1.0% and 2.1%.

Inventory per location has grown from $550k in 2013 to $644k in 2017.

As net sales per location remain relatively stable and inventory is growing, inventory turnover is getting worse (inventory turnover is calculated as cost of sales divided by the average merchandise inventory balance over the trailing 5 quarters).

If we take the company’s revenues instead of costs of sales for calculating inventory turnover, we will get AZO’s inventory turnover of 2.9 and O’Reilly’s (NASDAQ:ORLY) inventory turnover of 3.2. Moreover, ORLY has an uptrend, while AZO is experiencing a downtrend, meaning ORLY, the company's main competitor, would be a more favorable investment.

Instead of EBITDA, the company uses EBITDAR, which takes into account rent expense and share-based compensation expense. Reconciliation net income to EBITDAR for trailing twelve-month period is shown below.

Debt issue

AZO has been returning capital to shareholders through stock buybacks for years. There are only 27.3 million outstanding shares left of 137 million shares that were in 2000.

The company’s shares repurchase program and its market expansion demand an enormous amount of cash. Therefore, long-term debt has been constantly rising and causing high interest expenses. Which, by the way, after having declined to $145 million, started to increase in 2017.

Due to the company’s huge stock repurchase program, AZO has shareholders’ deficit of $1.53 billion and total debt of $4.98 billion.

The following table represents AZO’s contractual obligations as of August 26, 2017. With interest rates going higher (the Fed raised rates a quarter point to a range of 1.25-1.5% recently), the company will be reluctantly pay increasing interest.

With the revenue growth having fallen to one of its lowest levels, AZO’s margins will be inevitably shrinking.

Operating expense has been up at a higher rate than revenue since 2014. Whereas the cost of goods sold had grown slower than revenue until 2017, when the COGS growth rate surpassed revenue growth. Therefore, from these figures, we can infer that the increase in debt and the number of locations might have generated diseconomies of scale.

Alternatively, the decrease in revenue and the decline in margins might have been triggered by the condition of the industry. Revenue of ORLY has been in a fall since the end of 2015. But AZO’s revenue started to fall one year earlier, at the end of 2014.

Moreover, ORLY's revenue growth rate has exceeded the growth of COGS and operating expenses since 2011. We are increasingly convinced that ORLY has more value as a business unit than AZO.

Positive news

The good news for AZO this December came from the Republican tax bill that would lower the corporate tax rate to 21 percent beginning in 2018. As the effective tax rate during fiscal 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013 was 33.5%, 35.1%, 35.6%, 35.7% and 36.0%, respectively, the company will definitely benefit from the tax reduction. However, ORLY is going to have more benefit from the bill, since its current effective tax rate is higher.

In 2017, capital expenditures achieved a record high of $553.8 million. However, accumulated depreciation as a percentage of gross PP&E tend to increase, and its growth rate was up from 2016. This means AZO has been saving on capital expenditure. Consequently, the company is going to have higher expenditures at some point in the future if it has an intention to grow or maintain the same volume of operations.

Conclusion

The main obstacle for AZO's stock appreciation is the company's ongoing share repurchase program. Since the inception of the repurchase program in 1998, AutoZone's Board of Directors has authorized $18.7 billion aimed at stock repurchasing, including $750 million that was authorized in 2017. We can see that the Board of Directors has no intention of winding up the buyback program, meaning that the company will not benefit from a high share price. That goes against interests of shareholders. Also, AZO does not pay dividend, and consequently, shareholders do not profit from the improving shareholder value.

ORLY, the company’s major competitor, conducts its operations more efficiently in terms of inventory turnover, operating expenses and cost of goods sold. Therefore, buying ORLY would be preferable for an investor if the overall industry continued to growth.

As electric vehicles require less maintenance than internal combustion engine cars, revenue within the industry might decline if the share of EV cars continued its growth. The global trend of banning the polluting autos has already started: California regulators are considering a ban on cars powered by internal combustion engines, echoing similar proposals in China, France and the United Kingdom.

With that being said, we may expect AZO price will be significantly lower in 12-24 months. I suggest buying a 6-month put option at the closest strike. If, 6 months from the date of purchase AZO’s price is still on the same level or higher, you may roll out the put option or reconsider the short idea.

