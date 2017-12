Target (TGT) decided to increase the minimum wage of their employees to $11 per hour next month, and to $15 per hour by 2020. This decision by management to increase the minimum wage will help add value to shareholders investments. This move has multiple motives behind it.

The roughly $7 billion investment plan to increase and retain employees is incorporated into Target’s third quarter and full year earnings outlook, meaning the salary expenses aren’t expected to affect their bottom line.[i] One of the reasons why management decided to bump their minimum wage was in response to the Minneapolis City Council decision to approve a measure requiring large companies to pay workers $15 an hour by 2022. As a Minneapolis based company, Target saw this decision and decided to capitalize on the announcement. Not only are they one of the few companies of their size planning to raise their minimum wage to $15, but the decision also attracts positive publicity. Potential and current Target employees could see the raise as a sign of dedication to their workforce, and help attract new talent as well. In a new study on how the minimum wage affects firm’s profitability, Nguyen Viet Cuong looks at Vietnam in particular and its effects there. Nguyen found that the effect on the increase of the minimum wage on firm profitability is very small.[ii] Not only do increases in the minimum wage have little effect, but there was little effect on the number of businesses being closed. While this information is true for Vietnam, it can also ring true for America. There are some discrepancies between the countries, including the fact that the minimum wage makes up around one-third of workers. This compares to about 2.7% of all hourly paid workers in the US with wages at or below the federal level.[iii] The study in Vietnam shows that continuous minimum wage increases have little effect on economies.

Target has to deal with trying to find employees with an unemployment level at 4.4%. In order to gain a competitive advantage, raising its minimum wage is critical to ensuring that new people are hired and current employees stay with the company. The holiday season is the busiest time of year for retailers, sometimes making up 30% of sales. Target is getting a head start on poaching potential employees by announcing that they would be increasing their pay well above the competition. And when the seasonal employees have to decide which retailer to work for, one of the biggest influencers is pay rate. Not only may the decision to raise wages positively affect Target, but it may also reduce training and hiring costs associated with high turnover. Walmart (WMT), who started the wage war in 2015 when they decided to raise wages to $9 per hour, has said that their decision has helped decrease turnover and improved customer service reports.[iv] Target’s decision to increase its wages will help lower its hiring and training costs, gain positive media attention, and appeal to employees and customers alike. While shareholders may just look at the costs associated with raising the minimum wage, there are more positive factors that come out of their decision than negative.

