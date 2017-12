On Dec. 23, 2017, the shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), a company based in San Francisco, CA, focusing on the development and commercialization of molecules to improve the outcomes and care for patients afflicted by cancers, traded up by $1.66 at $29.47 (for 5.97% profits). The upward trajectory trading came a few days after the company announced (on Dec. 19) that US FDA approved the lead drug, Cabozantinib as the first-line treatment for previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”).

Figure 1: Exelixis stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Since our initial recommendation on Exelixis on June 06 at $19.13, the stock added another $10.34 for the total of 54% profits. In this report, we'll elucidate the recent new cabozantinib approval and to reassess the investing prospects of Exelixis in gauging where the company is heading.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Exelixis).

Fundamentals Analysis

Cabozantinib works by attacking multiple cancer targets (MET, AXL, VEGF receptors, and RET) involved in the various processes (angiogenesis, metastasis, tumor angiogenesis, drug resistance and the maintenance of tumor environment). This stellar mechanism of action enabled the drug to post highly robust data outcomes in the Celestial trial as well as the Cabosun (phase 2) study that, in and of itself, enabled the FDA to approve the drug as the first-line treatment for advanced RCC.

Using the open-label, active-controlled setup, Cabosun randomized 157 previously untreated-patients (with locally advanced or metastatic RCC) in 1:1 to receive cabozantinib (60 mg once daily) or sunitinib (50 mg once daily, 4 weeks on followed by 2 weeks off). Accordingly, the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (“PFS”) was met with statistical significance. The PFS was 8.6 months versus 5.3 months for sunitinib (corresponding to 3.3 months or 62% improvement). Moreover, the secondary outcomes were also robust. As follows, cabozantinib showed 52% reduction in the rate of disease progression or death (HR 0.48, 95% CI 0.31-0.74, two-sided p=0.0008). Per Dr. Michael Morrissey, President and CEO,

Today’s approval of Cabometyx is a true win for patients in the U.S. with advanced renal cell carcinoma who now have a new first-line treatment option. We are very pleased with the expanded indication and are prepared to bring Cabometyx to all eligible patients who may benefit from this important treatment option starting today. I would like to sincerely thank the patients and clinicians who participated in the Cabosun trial, the Alliance and NCI-CTEP, as well as our dedicated clinical, medical and regulatory teams for their tireless efforts to this end. We would also like to acknowledge the review team at FDA for their expeditious review of our application.

Of note, most drugs usually gained regulatory approval after passing the phase 3 trials. Hence, this approval decision based on the phase 2 trial speaks volumes for the stellar efficacy and safety of Cabozantinib. The said medicine is already approved to treat progressive medullary thyroid cancer and aRCC. And yet, the new approval expanded the indication of cabozantinib in previously untreated aRCC patients. As the first-line treatment tends to deliver substantial sales, physicians will most likely prescribe cabozantinib (which will lead to more scripts, thereby increasing the upcoming revenues). Of note, we went into further details about the aforesaid approval and provided specific guidance on what you should do with Exelixis in the Integrated BioSci research (available exclusively to subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing).

