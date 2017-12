Four trading days left until the calendar turns to 2018 and one will be able to determine the list of stocks that will comprise the Dow Dogs of 2018. The Dow Dogs were laggards in the first half of the year, but have made up significant ground in the second half of 2017.

To date the Dow Dogs of 2017 have outperformed the S&P 500 Index on a total return basis due to the Dogs higher dividend yield. However, the Dogs of the Dow have underperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index on both a price only and total return basis. The best performing Dow stock that is not included in the Dow Dogs this year is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the stock is up 51.1%.

The Dogs of the Dow strategy is one where investors select the ten stocks that have the highest dividend yield from the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Index (DJIA) after the close of business on the last trading day of the year. Once the ten stocks are determined, an investor invests an equal dollar amount in each of the ten stocks and holds them for the entire next year. The popularity of the strategy is its singular focus on dividend yield.

As of Friday's close both Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) will drop out of the Dogs for 2018. The two holdings in the running for inclusion in next year's portfolio are Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and General Electric (NYSE:GE) with dividend yields of 2.99% and 2.74%, respectively.