But the ubiquity of the "Goldilocks" narrative may be an example of "too much of a good thing."

I don't know if it's the product of a delirium brought on by reading dozens of Wall Street year-ahead outlook pieces that all say the same thing, or whether it's just that what counts as amusement in my self-imposed island exile is finding humor in things that would bore most people to absolute tears, but I'm getting the literal giggles on Sunday thinking about how pervasive the "Goldilocks" meme has become.

You know the narrative by now. "Goldilocks" is the term used to describe an environment characterized by i) a synchronized upturn in global growth, and ii) subdued inflation. Well-anchored inflation allows central banks to take a gradualistic approach to tightening, and in the post-crisis environment, it means policymakers have an excuse to keep the two-way communication loop with markets open while rolling back asset purchases so slowly that the process has literally been described as akin to "watching paint dry."

For obvious reasons, balanced portfolios perform exceptionally well during these periods. Here's a chart:

(Source: Goldman)

What makes this funny (to me anyway) is that it has now transcended the realm of clichés. "Ubiquitous" is no longer an adequate descriptor for this narrative. "Goldilocks" is now gospel. According to pretty much everyone, the fate of the financial universe hangs on the preservation of the prevailing growth/inflation mix.

Don't get me wrong, I'm a big believer in the idea that markets are being propped up by optimism about the global economy and by central bank gradualism. That gradualism depends on well-anchored inflation. Further, I've been shouting from the rooftops about the distinct possibility that the unexpected resurgence of upward pressure on wages and prices could prompt central banks to effectively revoke the market's license to co-author the policy script (i.e., create the conditions whereby policymakers would tighten irrespective of the likely adverse reaction from markets in order to preempt a threat to their price stability mandate).

That said, I'm starting to get a bit concerned about the extent to which the ubiquitous character of the Goldilocks meme is creating the potential for a self-fulfilling prophecy. Recall the following quote I used the other day from Chris Bertelsen, chief investment officer at Sarasota, Florida-based Aviance Capital Management, who spoke to Bloomberg last week for a feature story on volatility:

All you need is one Fed statement that says we continue to see an increase in wages, we continue to see an increase in employment and inflation in some of the regions and then at the end of a couple weeks you’re going to say, 'Oh my gosh, what happened? The Nasdaq is 5 or 6 percent off.'

Initially I liked that quote, but upon further reflection I think it's a bit gratuitous - maybe even alarmist. If the mere mention of an uptick in inflation in a Fed statement is enough to trigger the type of bond tantrum that would lead to a "5 or 6 percent" drop in the Nasdaq, well then we've got a problem.

For one thing, there's a lot of irony in this whole debate. Central banks set out to create inflation so the idea that achieving that goal will trigger a market rout says a whole lot about how dependent we've all become on accommodative policies. Think about that for a minute. The whole idea here was to avert a deflationary spiral, so evidence that we've definitively averted that scenario should be good news. The only way that isn't good news is if markets have become so beholden to the policies that were instituted to guard against deflation that a victory over the disinflationary impulse can now only be viewed as Pyrrhic.

But the main issue here is that, as Goldman notes, "'Goldilocks' periods have tended to result in prolonged low-vol. regimes since the 90s." Well, recent "innovations," including the proliferation of VIX ETPs and the rising popularity and influence of systematic strats that use vol. as an input, are turbocharging the extent to which Goldilocks engenders low volatility. Furthermore, as Citi recently put it, "trades and strategies which explicitly or implicitly rely on the low-vol. environment continuing, are becoming more and more ubiquitous," and that is a direct result of central bank action. Here's a fun diagram from BofAML that shows you how this works:

(Source: BofAML)

Tying that in with everything said above, the risk is that any hint of inflation pressure that causes rates vol. to rise will start tipping the dominoes. I've been over this countless times before, but it's important to understand it in the context of the Goldilocks meme. The reason hyperbolic quotes like the one excerpted above from Chris Bertelsen are actually not as far-fetched as they seem is precisely because of the potential for man and machine (where "machine" is systematic strats) to get spooked at the first sign of inflation and try to front-run what they expect will be more aggressive central bank jawboning and everything that would come with that for yields.

This goes back to a point BofAML made earlier this year about the risks posed by systematic strats. Recall this:

Fears of CTAs driving the market lower [can] become a self-fulfilling prophecy. While our expectations of potential CTA equity deleveraging flows may not dominate volumes in isolation, a remaining unknown is the additional selling pressure from investors fearful of these model driven flows.

In other words, this is a chicken-egg problem. A lot of folks will tell you that in order for the VIX ETP rebalance risk to become an issue, and similarly, in order for options hedging, vol. targeting, risk parity, trend following, etc. to become a problem, there has to be an exogenous shock that creates a vol. spike. But that contention seems to ignore the distinct possibility that the fear of that domino effect could itself become the trigger. The more ubiquitous the Goldilocks narrative becomes, the greater that risk, as everyone starts to key on otherwise innocuous things like subtle changes in central bank communications (see the quote from Chris Bertelsen excerpted above).

The question, then, becomes this: how big of a risk do VIX ETPs and model driven flows actually pose? Well, mercifully, the answer may be that the risk is overstated. Consider this from BofAML on the VIX ETP rebalance risk:

Mechanical rebalancing flow from levered and inverse VIX ETPs is setting records in stress periods, but so is VIX futures volume. For example, on 10- Aug-17, there was a record $52mn vega to buy (second only to Brexit) due to the rebalancing needs of products like TVIX, UVXY, XIV, and SVXY. However, putting these flows in context is important for assessing potential market impact. Indeed, the front two VIX futures alone traded an all-time high $692mn vega on 10-Aug, meaning the rebalancing flows amounted to ~7.5% of VIX futures volume. As a percentage of VIX futures volume, rebalancing flows tend to in fact be larger during spikes down in volatility rather than in spikes up (~20% in the 10-largest spikes down in volatility vs. ~17% in the 10-largest spikes up; see also Chart 17).

This is echoed in Barclays' year-ahead global volatility outlook as follows:

A significant concern in the market is that the increase in short volatility exposure in the VIX complex particularly in the leveraged VIX ETPs means that fundamentally driven spikes in VIX could be exaggerated. However, in our opinion, the significant increase in VIX futures liquidity means that the effect may not be as bad as feared.

You have to think about the risk posed by CTAs and risk parity in the same way. That is, what percentage of equity futures liquidity would be represented by a forced deleveraging? Here's BofAML on that:

Assuming a fixed $250bn in CTAs and $200bn in Risk Parity since 2015 (unlevered assets), in Chart 18 we also show the amount of equity unwinds as a percentage of prevailing global equity index futures turnover. In particular Aug-15 and Sep-16 were two periods in which both CTAs and Risk Parity saw simultaneous model driven selling pressure. However, in each of those periods, the estimated amount of model driven selling pressure from CTAs and Risk Parity was barely north of 5% of prevailing futures volume. CTAs and Risk Parity have limits in the amounts they would sell in a crash and therefore any model driven selling pressure from these group of funds is not in our view comparable to ‘portfolio insurance’ which is credited for worsening the ’87 crash.

That's the counterargument to those that claim VIX ETP rebalance risk and model-driven selling could effectively turbocharge a volatility spike and the equity drawdown that would invariably accompany it.

Coming full circle, what you have to understand is that is inextricably linked to the Goldilocks narrative. The consensus is now that an uptick in inflation and a nod to that uptick on the part of central banks could trigger a bond tantrum. The concurrent spike in rates vol. would almost surely spill over, causing a simultaneously sell-off in equities.

Depending on the size and the duration of that volatility spike, the VIX ETP rebalance risk and the model-driven flow risk come into play.

The unknown in all of this is how sensitive investors are when it comes to trying to get out ahead of what they believe would turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy. That is, never before have market participants been so acutely aware of the potential for VIX ETPs and systematic strats to exacerbate a bad situation. What isn't as well understood by investors is the extent to which that risk is mitigated by abundant liquidity as outlined above.

Ultimately, the risk is that as the Goldilocks narrative becomes accepted as gospel, investors will come to exaggerate the expected impact of the biggest threat to that narrative (i.e., an uptick in inflation).

When you combine that with universal awareness of the potential for VIX ETPs and model-driven flows to make a bad situation worse, the stage is set for investors to sow the seeds of their own demise by trying to front-run the central bank response and the volatility spike they assume will accompany a hawkish turn in policymaker communication.

And maybe they'd be right. After all, "Goldilocks" is a fairy tale.

