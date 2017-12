Yesterday (Part 2) we documented the vast difference between the Reagan Tax Cut of 1981 and the GOP Tax Bill of 2017----both as to scale and potential to stimulate supply-side growth of output, investment, jobs and earnings.

In a word, the Reagan tax cut averaged 4.0% of GDP over a decade and was predominately focused on supply-side incentives via a 25% marginal rate cut for individuals and a giant business cut. The latter would amount to $300 billion per year at today's economic scale, and, crucially, was also tightly linked to CapEx via the 10-5-3 depreciation incentive for new plant, equipment and technology purchases.

By contrast, the current GOP Tax Cut is just one-tenth the size (o.4% of GDP) of the Reagan cut over the next decade and has virtually no supply-side incentives at all. The individual income tax cuts are temporary and reflect a Keynesian purpose to put "money in the pockets" of workers via, for instance, doubling the standard deduction and child credit.

At the same time, the heart of the GOP tax cut is a wholly misguided $1.4 trillion 10-year reduction of the corporate tax rate to 21%. But under the deformed monetary and financial conditions of the present, that will actually just put money in the brokerage accounts of the wealthy and Wall Street speculators.

In effect, it is a kind of perverse Keynesian gift to the rich that will provide still more wherewithal for speculative trading on Wall Street, but it won't stimulate the ballyhooed tsunami of growth, jobs and wages on main street and the resulting imaginary revenue reflows.

Accordingly, our purpose in Part 3 is to show why Republicans are so dead wrong about the economic (and therefore the baleful fiscal effects) of the corporate rate cut.

In a word, the overwhelming share of the gain in after-tax corporate cash flow will be channeled into the Wall Street casino in the form of financial engineering rather than allocated to productive investment on the main street economy. And that's due to an economic affliction we would call "hysteresis of the C-suite".

Keynesian economists have been gumming about that seemingly nifty word borrowed from physics as an excuse for why the recovery from the financial crisis has been so slow and tepid by historical standards---notwithstanding monumental fiscal and monetary stimulus. Wages are lagging and 102 million adults are not employed, allegedly, because their skills and productivity were dulled by a long absence from the work force during the Great Recession and afterwards.

In fact, according to the dictionary definition below, hysteresis is an excellent descriptive term for what has happened, but we think it's far more applicable to the C-suites than to the factory or retail floor. It describes a state of affairs in which the pre-existing relationship between inputs (say tax cuts) and outputs (say GDP and jobs) has eroded or disappeared due to the impact of an intervening history:

A property of a system such that an output value is not a strict function of the corresponding input, but also incorporates some lag, delay, or history dependence

In this case, the "history dependence" is the baleful impact of 30-years of monetary central planning. To wit, corporate decision-making has been profoundly deformed under a regime in which financial asset prices have been systematically falsified, borrowing has been massively subsidized via interest rate repression and capital markets have been transformed into gambling casinos by central banks puts and price-keeping policies.

In effect, the C-suites have become financial engineering joints and stock trading parlors, where the highest and best use of cash flows and balance sheet capacities have been to fund stock buybacks, enhanced dividends, M&A deals and other forms of leveraged capital extraction. The common aim of all of these diverse financial engineering ploys, of course, has been to goose stock prices and thereby pump-up the value of executive stock options and other forms of equity-based incentive compensation.

Stated differently, all tax cuts are not created equal---either in form or in their efficacy at different periods of time. The problem with Speaker Paul Ryan and his posse of present day tax-cutters, therefore, is they mistakenly believe that tax cuts---especially for "producers" and business---reflect a timeless principle that always fosters the same, beneficent effect at any point in history.

We think the opposite---that tax cuts are time, condition and history dependent. And that between 1981 and 2017, runaway Keynesian central banking has essentially nullified the usual free market incentives and behavior.

It did so by systematically destroying honest price discovery in the capital markets and fiscal discipline in the halls of Washington alike, thereby essentially rendering moot tax cuts as an instrument of growth stimulus: They have become fiscally unaffordable and economically emasculated.

In fact, Keynesian central banking is the cause of tepid GDP growth, flatlining breadwinner jobs since 2000 and stagnant real household incomes in Flyover America. That's because it inflated wages and costs versus the China Price for goods, the India Price for Services and the Technology Price for labor substitution---and then subsidized household efforts to sustain un-earned living standards with a massive upward ratchet in household debt after the 1980s.

The result was a massive off-shoring of the productive economy; main street households impaled at Peak Debt; and three massive, unsustainable and toxic financial bubbles that resulted from the 22X expansion of the Fed's balance sheet between August 1987 (when Greenspan became Chairman) and the end of QE in 2014.

The heart of the problem, therefore, lies in the Eccles Building, not the IRS code. But even then it is important to clarify the revisionists myths about the 1980s because, in truth, even the considerable supply-side stimulus of the 1981 Tax Cut did not cause any extra economic growth at all.

And the reasons for this are absolutely pertinent to the present situation. Back then, the supply-side incentives of the Reagan tax cut were heavily neutralized by the resulting calamity of paying for this massive tax cut with borrowed money.

In the first instance, the Treasury began to bleed so drastically that even the Gipper signed three sequential tax increases in 1982,1983 and 1984----which recouped about 40% of the original cut and thereby undoubtedly created some headwinds to growth. Supply side cultists, of course, thought these tax increase bills were the work of the devil and never ceased denouncing your editor as a nefarious "tax grabber" for helping to engineer them on Capitol Hill and convince Reagan to sign the bills.

But the alternative would have been not the 6% of GDP deficits actually realized, but 10% of GDP deficits, which, under the interest rate levels of the time, would have spiraled out of control in a feedback loop of exploding debt service costs. Evenutally there would have been a thundering bond market collapse because the financial system was still operating under a reasonably honest central banking regime---and especially Paul Volcker's resolute discipline that did eventually crush the roaring commodity and CPI inflation fostered by his two immediate predecessors (Miller and Burns).

Accordingly, the giant Reagan deficits which broke out in the mid-1980s were not being monetized----as has been the case during the last two decades. In turn, the law of supply and demand in the bond market resulted in soaring interest rates during 1987 and the eventual crash of the bond markets and, more famously, the stock market in October 1987.

Had not Greenspan discovered the Fed's printing press in the basement of the Eccles Building on Black Monday and run it at full speed, Reagan would have left office in the midst of soaring yields and a massive crowding out of private investment in the bond market, and a subsequent crippling recession. Yet even with the Fed's monetary rescue, average real GDP growth during the Gipper's eight years ended up at 3.58% per annum, thereby matching to nearly the second decimal place the 27-year average of 3.55% recorded through the end of 1980.

To be sure, there were about 12 quarters of 4-5% growth in 1983-1985 when the US economy bounced back from the deep recession that Volcker had unavoidably induced to crush double-digit inflation. But that amounted to recapture of lost GDP during the contraction---not a permanent increase in the US economy's growth capacity.

What this means for the present is straight forward. The three-decade interregnum of massive monetary expansion, and therefore monetization of the public debt, is now over and done. Indeed, it ended in October 2017--- almost 30-years to to the date of Black Monday----when the Fed launched the first month of balance sheet contraction, and began an epochal pivot toward long-term QT (quantitative tightening).

Accordingly, like in the case of the Reagan Tax Cut of 1981, the large increases to the public debt resulting from the current GOP tax bill will not be monetized by the Fed; nor, in our judgment, will they be monetized by foreign central banks or absorbed by offshore investors driven into dollar bond markets by insufficient yield in their own domestic markets, as has been the case with Draghi's mad monetary expansion of the past 30 months.

The ECB will soon be out of the bond-buying business, as is the PBOC already and the BOJ not too far down the road. Yet without the big Fat Thumb of the central banks on the fixed income supply/demand scale, yields will rise sharply to clear the bond markets, and it will happen soon.

As we showed in Part 1, Uncle Sam's borrowing requirement under the now enacted tax bill and with the huge pending increase for defense, disasters and health care, will total upwards of $1.257 trillion during FY 2019, which commences just 10 months from now.

And that will occur even as the Fed is dumping existing bonds at a $600 billion annual rate------a level of supply disgorged from the central bank's vaults which will shortly thereafter cross the trillion dollar per year mark as the ECB and others join the QT campaign.

In that environment, we believe the hysteresis-diseased C-suites will show the ugly legacy of 30-years of Keynesian monetary central planning. When the stock market breaks owing to the fact that a presumption of permanent, ultra-low bond yields are "priced-in" at today's nosebleed PE multiples, the C-suites will engage in another orgy of disinvestment.

That is, the increased after-tax cash flow owing to the 21% rate, which will amount to $125 billion in FY 2019 and $1.4 trillion over the decade, will be used to pay-down some of the suddenly higher cost debt---liabilities that US businesses took on over the last decade to fund financial engineering; and some will be used to desperately buy-in stocks and otherwise propitiate the snarling trading pits of Wall Street, which will demand sweeping "restructuring" actions (i.e. mass firings) and intensified financial engineering maneuvers to prop up stock prices (return of the tax bill-enhanced after-tax cash flows).

In this context, it should not be forgotten how deeply the corporate sector has buried itself in debt under the financial repression regime of the Fed and the hysteresis that has enveloped the C-suites. That is to say, the current generation of corporate leaders have forgotten how to grow companies organically via heavy "investment" in both capital items and in their operating P&Ls in the form of R&D, employee training, operational efficiencies and other capital improvements which get charged to current expense (and diminish reported profits under GAAP).

Instead, their idea of growth centers on borrowing money and diverting cash flows into financially engineered earnings per share gains. That is, shrinking the float on Wall Street and satisfying the demands of the casino gamblers for maximum current returns.

Indeed, reduction of the $12.5 trillion albatross of credit market debt now sitting on American business is sure to function as an alternative magnet for cash flow as interest rates and bond yield steadily normalize (rise) in the years ahead.

In fact, the same front-loaded taper that afflicts the general shape of the GOP tax bill is also operative on the business side. The actual net corporate tax cut in FY 2019 is just $92 billion when you factor in all of the "payfors" such as the foreign cash recapture, the cap on interest deductibility and a multitude of loophole closings, and then flips-over to a $25 billion net increase by 2025.

Even when you throw in the pass-thru tax cuts which get booked on the individual side, the gains in after-tax cash flow plunge sharply after the first year----when gimmicks like 100% first year depreciation expire. To wit, the net cut in FY 2019 is $120 billion but this figures drops to nearly zero by FY 2022 and remains at that level thereafter.

In all, domestic business profits are estimated by CBO to total $18.2 trillion over the decade. But the net gain to after-tax cash flow for corporate and pass-thru businesses combined nets to just $600 billion or barely 3.3% of pre-tax profits.

That's not going to cure the hysteresis rampant in the C-suites. Not by a long shot.

At the end of the day, the timing and shape of the GOP tax cut could not be more misbegotten:It will result in $2.5 trillion of increased borrowing under an honest accounting of what the bill really does. And this will come right in the teeth of an epochal pivot by the central banks into an era of bond-selling rather than bond buying.

Worse still, it pumps the overwhelming share of these counter-productive borrowings into the least productive spaces in what remains of America's tattered capitalist economy. That is, the corporate C-suites---disease ridden with hysteresis after 30 years of monetary central planning and the destructive financial engineering addictions which are its inherent step-child.