Lithium Miners News For The Month Of December 2017

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence says there are now 26 megafactories set to be in production by 2021 to reach 344.5GWh, a 3.4 fold increase on 2017 levels of 100GWh.

Lithium market news - Roskill has tripled its lithium demand forecast from last year, from 328 ktpa to ~1 million tpa by 2026.

Welcome to the December 2017 edition of the lithium miner news.

This month we have seen some of the analysts finally catch on to the reality of the EV-driven lithium demand boom - including Roskill tripling its lithium demand forecast to 2026 to reach 1 million tpa. Yes, you read that right - "tripling". Of course, long-term followers of mine have known for a long time this would have to happen, as you can read in my May 2016 article "The Lithium Boom May Have Only Just Begun A 20-Year Bull Run," where I forecast lithium demand in 2025 to reach 1.4mtpa.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During December, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 2.54% for the month. According to the Galaxy (OTCPK:GALXF) November presentation, China net lithium carbonate prices are at USD 20,500/tonne. The graph below shows South American lithium contract prices have reached US$14,000/t.

As I reported last month, Mike Beck stated he sees lithium prices going much higher "probably on their way to US$100,000/tonne" as you can view in his video here (12.20 minute mark), "Mike Beck: Nickel, Cobalt, and Lithium to Benefit From Generational Demand Shift in Commodities."

Lithium contract price chart to November 2017 - South America

Source: Bloomberg - Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Lithium Carbonate price comparisons - China

Source: Galaxy Resources November 2017 presentation

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On November 24, Resource Rising Stars reported:

"Tripling of lithium demand forecast a sign of the times, says Brinsden. Addressing a packed Annual General Meeting yesterday, Brinsden compared Roskill's forecast last year that lithium demand would increase to 328,000t of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) by 2026, to its updated outlook this year that tips demand to soar (base case) to 1,009,000t of LCE by the middle of next decade."

Finally, it is catching up to my model which forecasts ~1.3mtpa LCE demand by end 2025.

Roskill triples its lithium demand forecast to ~1mtpa by 2026

In the recent Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) CEO Connect interview, the chart below was given by Orocobre on supply vs. demand. It suggests that we will see minimal oversupply, and undersupply is looking more likely if we get to 4.5-5.5% EVs by 2020.

Source: 12:30 minute mark of the video

On December 1, Mining Weekly wrote one of the best articles I have read in 2017 - "Electric vehicle revolution a rare investment opportunity as metals demand spikes." From the article:

The rate at which global automotive markets are adopting electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating at a much faster pace than even some of the keenest market observers estimated at the start of 2017, and is opening up once- in-a-lifetime investment opportunities among the four key "energy metals" - lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite. Since the beginning of 2017, the market has reached a new peak of lithium-ion battery capacity in the pipeline. An additional 153 GWh has been added to planned capacity build-outs this year alone, taking the total to 372 GWh. "But when you look at where we need to be by 2025 - 750 GWh, of which 645 GWh is for EVs - we are still way short. What the megafactory trend is doing, however, is creating a new production base that did not exist before. This will be the base for the new auto industry, as it is engulfed by electrification", founder and MD of London-based Benchmark Minerals Intelligence Simon Moores tells Mining Weekly in an interview. "The EV situation is a once-in-100-years occurrence. Right now, the lithium industry is way short of new supply in the pipeline for 2025. There are 24 lithium-ion battery factories announced and at varying degrees of construction." Critical metals expert and House Mountain Partners founder Chris Berry says, "One could easily see more than 500 GWh of capacity by 2025 - over six times larger than today's capacity. This is why many market watchers are ramping their lithium demand estimates upwards. "I see a tight lithium market to 2020, with a long-term price of around $11 000/t on an LCE basis. Berry believes that breakthroughs in battery chemistry are happening increasingly often, but he does not believe lithium-ion batteries will be unseated soon as the preferred battery for mobility for several more years. Instead, one will continue to see lithium-ion battery prices fall by 8% to 12% a year going forward and energy density increase in the mid- single-digit range, but engineering out or substituting lithium in the battery "just will not happen". "Something special and unprecedented is going to have to happen in the cobalt space to satisfy EV demand by 2022 onwards. Despite developments in chemistry, a lot more cobalt is going to be needed", says Moores.

Lithium battery and market news

On December 4 CNBC reported:

"China in pole position amid 'desperate' global race to secure lithium supplies. China is outpacing the U.S. and other countries in a global race to secure supplies of an all-important element for electric cars."

On December 6, Value Walk wrote:

"Demand For EV battery materials to drive nickel, lithium, graphite."

A nice article (with a few stock tips similar to my own) - except it forgot cobalt.

On December 4, Industrial Minerals reported: A 21st century lithium rush. Global electric vehicle production growth is stretching the supplies of battery materials needed to make them. "Lithium demand is anticipated to double in the next five years and to double again five years after that, mainly due to demand for batteries and electric vehicles in particular," Daniel Jimenez, senior vice president of commercial lithium at SQM. "Supply is growing as well and there are several announced projects [that]… if they reach nameplate capacity on time, we shouldn't see any lithium supply issues," Jimenez said, adding: "but [what] we have seen in past years is that producing lithium is a complex process - [and] during the past 15 years, the majority of the lithium projects developed have suffered delays and have produced less than expected in the first year." Orocobre CEO Richard Seville says: "Supply will be slower than desired, anticipating a tight, if not under-supplied, market until 2020."

EV metals set to boom

Source: BNEF

On December 10, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence stated:

"Today the Benchmark Mineral Intelligence megafactory tracker includes 26 battery cell plants that are either in production and due to expand capacity or new operations due to be in production by 2021. The combined planned capacity of these plants is 344.5GWh. To put that into perspective total lithium ion cell demand in 2017 is estimated at 100GWh. Benchmark forecasts world lithium ion battery demand to grow by between 6 and 7 times by 2026."

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On December 14, Albemarle reported:

"Albemarle enters into definitive agreement to sell portion of performance catalysts solutions to W. R. Grace & Co. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2018."

Subscribers of Trend Investing can view a recent interview I did with CEO Luke Kissam here. It is an excellent interview and a must read.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Good news in December with Pinera winning the election in Chile, as his opponent was very critical of SQM.

On December 6, Bloomberg Technology reported:

"Lithium giant eyes new project to tackle electric-car boom. Soc. Quimica & Minera de Chile SA is considering opportunities to establish a foothold in a fourth country, according to company officials, who asked not be named because the matter hasn't been made public."

Any guesses? I would be thinking Canada or Europe.

On December 19, Reuters reported:

"Chile's Corfo, SQM renew effort to settle lithium dispute."

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

No significant news for the month.

Investors should also be aware that FMC has long discussed the idea of selling off its lithium business, perhaps to do a spin off or an IPO.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

No news for the month.

Construction is ongoing at its Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant in Western Australia.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On December 7, International Lithium CEO Kirill Klip stated:

"Ganfeng Lithium, the largest integrated lithium producer in China, invests USD $38 million to build solid-state battery plant. Solid state lithium is the next chapter for electric cars and energy storage which can bring lithium batteries prices below $100 per kWh and give over 500 miles range on a single charge for Tesla Model S."

You can read a bit more about solid state batteries here.

I recently released on Trend Investing a new CEO interview with International Lithium CEO Kirill Klip which you can view here.

On December 12, Neometals announced "Downstream lithium projects update." The company gave details on the progress on its lithium hydroxide project, lithium battery recycling project, and its lithium titanate research project.

I recently released on Trend Investing an article "A Look At The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Industry And Companies."

Neometals released an October 2017 company presentation which you can view here. You can view a video on GL/MIN/NMT Mt Marion mine here, and read my article on International Lithium here.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE], [TSX:ORL]

No significant news for the month; however some very good information in a November CEO Richard Seville video interview here.

You can read the Orocobre November 2017 investors presentation here. You can read more on my latest article on Orocobre here, and subscribers of Trend Investing can view a recent interview I did with CEO Richard Seville here.

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY]

On November 29, Galaxy Resources announced re Mt Cattlin off-take deal:

"Binding offtake agreements for minimum 200,000 tonnes per annum of lithium concentrate signed with multiple customers for 5 years.

100% of total planned lithium concentrate production from Mt Cattlin sold for contract term.

Headline pricing achieved for 2018 higher than 2017.

A portion of Mt Cattlin lithium concentrate to be converted on Galaxy's behalf into lithium carbonate and or lithium hydroxide.

Galaxy to commence selling lithium chemical products to the end-user market in 2018.

Offtake arrangements to settle through Mitsubishi Corporation.

Pricing is on either a CIF (cost plus insurance and freight) or CFR (cost plus freight) basis and will be subject to an annual pricing review between Galaxy and its customers in Q4 of each calendar year."

On December 4, Galaxy Resources announced, "James Bay major resource upgrade." Highlights included:

"Significant increase in the mineral resource to 40.8Mt @1.40% Li20, all classified as Indicated (JORC2012).

Current mineral resource is west of the James Bay Road and it remains open to the east and in the west at depths greater than -335m below surface.

Numerous untested pegmatite's outcrop and sub-crop elsewhere within the claim area of the project.

Metallurgical test work for process design already well advanced in Perth, Western Australia.

Further drilling for infrastructure sterilization has commenced.

Mine design and planning work has been awarded to Mining Plus.

Feasibility Study preparation ongoing, upgrade of resources to reserves expected in H1 of 2018."

CEO Anthony Tse stated:

"One of the key attributes of the James Bay project is that due to its high grade, scale, low stripping ratio and superior location, it will be one of the lowest cost hard rock lithium projects in the world. The pegmatite system is substantial in size and the deposit remains open at depth and also open to the east, which offers significant potential for growth, both in terms of the resource and ultimately future ore reserve."

You can read more here with my article "Will Galaxy Resources Be Next With Some Good News?" Investors can read more on my article on Galaxy Resources here, a Capital Network video here, and the November 2017 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - James Bay Feasibility Study. Sal de Vida (SDV) project financing evaluation and off-take discussions. Early stage development work at SDV has commenced.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited ("AMAL") [SP:AMS]/Tawana Resources (subsidiary Lithco) [ASX:TAW]

On November 27, Tawana announced, "Bald Hill on track for lithium production in Q1 calendar year 2018."

On December 5, Tawana announced, "Significant exploration results continue at Bald Hill."

Investors can read the Tawana September presentation here. Tawana/Alliance have a binding five-year off-take agreement, and plan to start shipping their spodumene in Q1 2018.

Upcoming catalysts:

H2 2017 - Construction of the mine is ongoing.

Q1 2018 - Production is forecast to commence.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On December 14 Altura Mining announced that "lithium exploration maps further pegmatite potential and uncovers prospective gold deposit." The company stated "an update on recent exploration which has uncovered further lithium bearing pegmatite potential and has also defined an area prospective for gold. The work was part of Altura's ongoing regional exploration which is running in parallel with the final period of construction of the Altura Lithium Project ahead of commissioning in Q1 next year. These latest results, which will be followed up with drilling programs in 2018, show not only further lithium potential but also the prospectivity of gold."

Followers of mine are now up ~150% since I wrote "Lithium Miner Altura Mining Is A Bargain" (back at AUD 0.15). Investors can also read a company presentation here, or October newsletter here.

Upcoming catalysts:

H2 2017 - Construction of the mine is ongoing.

Q1 2018 - Production is forecast to commence.

End Q1 2018 - Phase 2 (450ktpa spodumene) expansion study results to be released.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On December 20, Pilbara Minerals announced a Direct Shipping Ore deal with Atlas Iron (OTCPK:AGODY) [ASX:AGO].

"Under the MGSA, Pilbara Minerals will deliver a minimum of 1.0 million tonnes of unprocessed run-of-mine lithium-tantalum material from the Pilgangoora mine to Atlas on a mine gate sale basis, based on a delivery schedule which is designed to allow Atlas to ship 100,000 tonnes of DSO per month to off-take customers, commencing in the June 2018 Quarter."

On December 20, the company announced:

"Pilbara signs (2 year) off-take agreement (for 100,000 lbs of contained Ta2O5) with Global Advanced Metals for tantalum concentrates."

You can read my articles:

The last article was back when the stock was trading at AUD 0.43 or AUD 0.355 for Trend Investing subscribers, meaning a ~220% gain.

You can view the company's latest presentation here; subscribers of Trend Investing can view a recent interview I did with CEO Ken Brinsden here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q2 2018 - Commence lithium production.

2018 - Phase 2 (800ktpa spodumene) expansion study results to be released.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG is a Dutch company that produces specialty metals and alloys such as titanium, chromium, ferro-vanadium, antimony, tantalum, niobium, silicon, graphite and soon lithium.

On November 2, it announced:

"AMG is pleased to announce that it has mandated Outotec OYJ, Finland, to complete detailed engineering for a second lithium concentrate plant at the Mibra mine in Brazil. The annual design capacity of the second plant will be 90,000 tons, leading to a combined annual production capacity of 180,000 tons of lithium concentrate. Parallel to the engineering work on the second lithium concentrate plant, AMG is finalizing plans to double the operating capacity of the Mibra mine. The final investment decision for the second lithium concentrate plant is scheduled for December 2017. AMG expects the second lithium concentrate plant to be in production by the end of 2019."

On December 12 AMG announced:

"AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. approves expansion of lithium and tantalum operations in Brazil."

Upcoming catalysts:

June 2018 - Production to begin at the Mibra mine in Brazil (initially 90ktpa).

End 2019 - Stage 2 production (additional 90ktpa) to begin.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF)

No news for the month.

Followers have received ~125% gain as you can read here with my article "Lithium Americas Is Looking Good And Is Now Significantly De-Risked" (back at CAD 0.96 (adjusted CAD 4.80). Investors can read their December company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2018 - PFS for Lithium Nevada. Further drilling, pond testing & engineering at Cauchari-Olaroz.

2018 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2019 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

NB: LAC previously sold 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project to SQM.

Lithium X [TSXV:LIX] (ROCEF) (OTCQB:LIXXF)

On December 18, Lithium X announced:

NextView New Energy Lion Hong Kong Limited ("NextView") to acquire Lithium X energy Corp. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, each common share of Lithium X will be purchased by NextView at a price of $2.61 per share (the "Share Consideration"), and each warrant of Lithium X will be purchased by NextView at a price of $0.01 per warrant (the "Warrant Consideration"). The consideration to be received by the Lithium X shareholders pursuant to the Arrangement represents a premium of 29.4% to the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Lithium X shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ending on December 15, 2017 and a 22.5% premium to the closing price of the Lithium X shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 15, 2017.

You can read my article "Lithium X Has The X Factor", and an investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

H2 2017 - PFS for Sal De Los Angeles, and construction of further pilot pond facilities at Sal De Los Angeles.

Q4 2017 - Upgraded mineral resource and reserve statement. FS for Sal De Los Angeles (concentrate). Full scale production facility construction to begin.

Q1 2018 - FS for Sal De Los Angeles (lithium carbonate facility).

Q2 2019 - Sal De Los Angeles - Full scale lithium production to begin at 15,000 tpa.

Next lithium projects

Source: Lithium Americas September 2017 presentation

Promising lithium juniors

Other promising juniors include Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV:LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] (OTC:ARYMF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF), Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCPK:DMNXF), Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$39.87

The LIT fell slightly for the month of December. The current PE is 30.4.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Lithium & electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

The portfolio gives investors broad exposure across the EV metals miners covering lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, graphite, and manganese. I have recently become involved managing the portfolio. The certificate is endless (open fund) and listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange so it can be bought via a broker that carries the ISIN or via Wikifolio. The performance since creation on 31 March 2017 is +38%.

Investors can view the portfolio holdings and learn more by accessing here.

Disclosure: I may receive 50% of the profit from the above fund.

Conclusion

Lithium prices were very slightly down in December 2017, and are up strongly in 2017.

Investors can read a nice summary of the 2017 lithium market in an Investing News article here, and 2018 CEO forecasts here.

My highlights for December were:

Mike Beck sees lithium prices going much higher "probably on its way to US$ 100,000/tonne."

Roskill has "tripled" its lithium demand forecast from last year, from 328ktpa to ~1mtpa by 2026.

its lithium demand forecast from last year, from 328ktpa to ~1mtpa by 2026. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts "world lithium ion battery demand to grow by between 6 and 7 times by 2026," and "26 megafactories set to be in production by 2021."

Galaxy Resources signs a five-year off-take deal with headline pricing achieved for 2018 higher than 2017.

Altura Mining "lithium exploration maps further pegmatite potential and uncovers prospective gold deposit."

Lithium X to be purchased by NextView at a price of C$2.61.

As I farewell 2017, it has been a memorable year with superb investment returns in the lithium sector after a great 2016. No doubt 2018 will bring some challenges, but it is already shaping up to be another strong year.

