Sally Beauty's Tax Risk And Opportunity

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) will be a significant beneficiary of the recently enacted revisions to corporate taxation in the United States. The company will experience a reduction in annual income tax expense of around $50 million, or $0.36 per share, in addition to a one-time benefit on a reduction in net deferred tax liabilities of about $29 million. However, the new corporate income tax structure, in particular the introduction of limitations on the deductibility of interest expense, introduces a new risk for highly leveraged companies such as Sally Beauty which will test management’s foresight (and willingness) to balance the benefits of corporate tax reform with the new risks.

We consider this particularly crucial in the context of a company such as Sally Beauty which has directed a large part of its borrowings and free cash flow towards the repurchase of shares. Indeed, the company’s recently approved $1 billion share repurchase program included a line indicating that part of the repurchases could be funded with debt. In this article, we discuss the new risks associated with the introduction of limited deductibility of business interest expense in the context of Sally Beauty and why we believe the company (and its shareholders) would best be served by a focus on both debt reduction and share repurchases as the company weighs its options for directing the benefits of a lower corporate tax rate.

Limitation on the Deductibility of Business Interest

A key feature of the newly enacted corporate tax law, in addition to eliminating the prior tax bracket structure and establishing a flat corporate tax rate of 21%, limits the deductibility of business interest to, generally speaking, 30% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as reflected in the text of the law:

Source: United States Congress

Source: United States Congress

In addition, the modifications are further amplified in the conference report text regarding the reconciliation of the House and Senate measures as relates to the deductibility of business interest expense:

Source: United States Congress

Sally Beauty is not at immediate risk of facing non-deductibility of business interest despite being a highly leveraged company. The company’s current deductibility threshold is approximately $177 million, well above the company’s projected interest expense for the coming year of approximately $97 million. The fact that the company has recently been able to refinance substantially all of its long term debt on good terms with extended maturities and low fixed interest rates (including the effect of interest rate swap agreements) provides a comfortable margin versus the limit.

Debt Load

Indeed, the company’s debt load is actually rather modest barring a sudden turn in the company’s operating results.

Source: Company Financial Statements

In addition, relative to the company’s free cash flows, the debt level is highly manageable. The company generates approximately $250-$300 million in annual free cash flow, after giving effect to the reduced corporate income tax rate and depending on the assumed level of capital expenditures. The earliest maturity represents less than one year’s worth of free cash flows and, if directed entirely to debt repayment, the company would be able to repay essentially all currently outstanding long debt at the scheduled maturities.

A more likely (and reasonable) scenario would be directing the $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion in free cash flow generated over the next six years, assuming a stable operation, to both the company’s recently announced $1 billion share repurchase plan (representing, at the current share price, roughly 40% of the company’s outstanding common stock) and principled debt reduction, possibly reducing debt by as much as half before the earliest maturity.

Rationale for a Dual Approach

The argument for dedicating a significant amount of future free cash flows to debt reduction (rather than simply driving further share repurchases) is grounded in both the market discount assigned to highly leveraged retail operations and the changing risks surrounding debt associated with the limitation on the deductibility of business interest expense.

The enacted modifications to corporate taxation change the underlying assumptions which have for decades guided financial policy decisions between debt and equity. In particular, the new limitation on the deductibility of business interest expense shifts the corporate tax situation from one where effective tax rates rarely changed significantly (barring unusual accounting events) regardless of profitability to one where effective interest rates can vary dramatically – and even exceed 100% - when a company faces financial stress.

Indeed, it’s not difficult for a highly leveraged company to lose the entire advantage of the new flat corporate tax rate of 21% due to the limitation on the deductibility of business interest expense. In fact, it’s even possible for an otherwise profitable company (after considering interest expense) to find itself unprofitable after accruing federal income taxes – or an unprofitable company to find it owes federal income taxes – situations virtually unheard of under the prior corporate tax structure.

The prospect that effective corporate tax rates could not just exceed the marginal rate but rise over 100% forces a basic rethinking of the risk management strategies associated with using high leverage in a corporate structure. The financial risk profile has shifted and so must the approach to debt.

The Cautionary Tale

The cautionary tale is reflected in the recent experiences of fellow specialty retailer GNC (NYSE: GNC) though, to be clear, we don’t consider there to be much commonality between the company’s industries. However, in many respects, the companies are nonetheless broadly (almost uncannily) similar in terms of revenues, debt load, financial management strategies, retail location mix, typical store size, proprietary product mix, EBITDA, quickly successive debt maturities, etc. In addition, some of the programs of each company, such as their previous paid membership programs and recent shifts away from this mode, are also broadly similar.

GNC has recently experienced a dramatic shift in its business, including a change in corporate strategy after a significant (and rather sudden) decline in revenues and profitability. In two years, the company’s gross margins compressed, operating leverage decreased, and operating income declined – all while the company approached the maturity (in 2019) of its low interest term loan representing the bulk of its long term debt.

The result has been a challenging refinancing environment (with punitive interest rates approaching 12% before considering original issue discount demands – versus a current 3.75%) and the prospect of a debt restructuring or, worst case, bankruptcy. The limitation on business interest expense deductibility only aggravates the company’s financial challenges, as reflected by the following effective tax rate table:

Source: Proprietary Calculations

We’re not suggesting that Sally Beauty is on course to experience a similar fate to GNC. GNC’s industry and product lines are more susceptible to both online competition and, more importantly, substitution. Sally Beauty’s products, on the other hand, have a higher substitution risk for the consumer (and are thus stickier), resulting in more stability in the business, higher margins, and, from a credit standpoint, greater stability.

Nonetheless, Sally Beauty is not immune to competitive pressures even if less so than GNC. The experience of GNC, which similarly borrowed heavily to aggressively repurchase shares only to find itself facing a material downturn as those debt maturities approached, warrants consideration. GNC’s significant two year decline in EBITDA, the key ratio for interest deductibility, and increasing operational and financial stress in the face of approaching debt maturities, created a perfect storm that was only aggravated by the recently enacted modifications to the corporate tax framework.

Sally Beauty, especially in light of recent weakness in revenue performance, could find itself in a similar situation down the line. In the event the company were to experience a significant shift in beauty retailing with same store sales declining in the high single digits (or even low double digits), such as occurred with GNC, the company’s gross margins would compress, operating expenses would deleverage, and EBITDA would decline. A decline in EBITDA of 45%, such as has been the case with GNC, would limit interest deductibility to around $90 million while, at the same time, free cash flows for debt repayment would decline and creditors would demand higher rates just as the bulk of the company’s debt approached being a couple years away from maturity. The added inability to deduct interest experience would only serve to quickly accelerate the company’s financial challenges.

The experience of GNC, therefore, should represent a cautionary tale for both management and shareholders. However, given the company’s robust cash flow generation and extended debt maturity schedule, Sally Beauty has the opportunity over the next several years to place itself in a position where the company could weather such a potential downturn. We believe it is incumbent on management to recognize the additional risks associated with the recently enacted limits on interest expenses deductibility in the context of the business and use the benefits from a reduced corporate tax rate to begin deleveraging the company versus simply increasing share repurchases.

Conclusion

We don’t see imminent insurmountable challenges on the horizon for Sally Beauty and, for the most part, believe the company represents an opportunity to acquire shares in a strong company at a reasonable valuation.

The recent weakness in same store sales results does, though, sound a note of caution. In combination with the recently enacted changes to corporate tax law, especially with respect to the limits on the deductibility of interest expense, this warrants a rethinking of the company’s prior approach to leverage to insulate the company from certain consequences of an unforeseen downturn in the business. In particular, this means balancing debt reduction with share repurchases over the coming years – ideally through a roughly 50/50 allocation of free cash flows between debt reduction and share repurchases.

The retail landscape is difficult despite the company’s inherent advantages and, we believe, the market will reward retailers who take a more conservative approach to debt and leverage. Sally Beauty has benefited from the aggressive repurchase of shares at, for the most part, reasonable prices over the last several years, and will continue to do so, but we also believe that reduced leverage would add value to the equity by reducing overall risk. We will readily surrender some incremental returns in a company whose shares are already undervalued to eliminate the risk a few years down the line of the company facing a situation similar to that of GNC.

We intend to communicate this view to the company’s management and look forward to their perspectives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.