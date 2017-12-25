Pretium Resources Seeks To Raise Production Rate By 40%. Is It Good Or Bad News?

The stock is reasonably priced by the Street, and I recommend a hold - with perhaps some technical partial selling - until gold and silver production and costs stabilize.

This news is ambiguous, because the company is not providing enough data to explain the business strategy that drives this future move.

Pretium Resources applied to the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources to increase the Brucejack Mine production rate to 3,800 TPD from actually 2,700 TPD.

Investment thesis

Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) is an attractive new gold and silver mine in Canada. The project has delivered impressive drilling results for years and is considered as one of the best gold projects in Canada with a high grade in gold and silver and a very low AISC.

I believe the stock is reasonably priced by the Street at the moment, and I recommend a hold - with perhaps some technical partial selling - until gold and silver production and costs stabilize enough to get a better global understanding of the future growth.

The mine cleared an important milestone on July 1, 2017, when the company announced that commercial production has been achieved at the Brucejack mine.

However, it is important to recognize the nature unique of this new mine (with insufficient data available) and analyze any news to properly evaluate the potential of a future investment long-term.

The news today will help on this specific issue, even if it generated more questions than clear answers given the lack of decent explanation from Pretium to justify this decision. Is it intentional or not? I doubt that it has been left out inadvertently. All I can say is that it is simply frustrating and drives me to trade only the stock and recommend it as well.

Another paramount element in the stock valuation is the future gold price (and silver for Pretium), of course.

After some encouraging signs early last year, the gold price came under pressure with the strong dollar and the expected Fed's actions on interest rates.

Gold is often traded as a hedge against the dollar and a safe refuge in case of economic problems. Gold price fell sharply in November until mid-December, when it rebounded to just over $1,280 per ounce. February gold futures last traded at $1,278.20 an ounce, up 1.6% since last Friday.

The recent rally in gold (probably triggered by the Bitcoin demise and the famous Santa Claus rally) is also helping silver prices, with this metal reaching a two-week high as well. March silver futures last traded at $16.44 an ounce, up more than 2% since last week.

Note: I will not comment on the Snowfield prospect that the company owns as well.

The news

On December 21, 2017, Pretium Resources announced the following:

[A]n application has been submitted to the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources and the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to increase the Brucejack Mine production rate to 3,800 tonnes per day. The application submitted on December 20, 2017 reflects a production rate increase to an annual average of 1.387 million tonnes from 0.99 million tonnes (daily average of 3,800 tonnes from 2,700 tonnes). The approval process is expected to take approximately six to twelve months.



Engineering is underway to assess the mill capacity upgrades required to increase the production rate. Based on preliminary engineering, the capital cost to increase the mill capacity is estimated to be less than US$25 million and will be updated when the engineering process is complete.

Is it good news or bad news?

Prejudice, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder, which means we have no way to turn this news into a logical, honest and balanced investment because we are lacking the quintessential data that could justify the move in the first place.

Increasing production rate from 2,700 TPD to 3,800 TPD could be considered originally as a strong positive move, of course, and I am sure many long-term shareholders will interpret this news as another clue to the success of the Brucejack mine (bias). They may be right, but that is not really the question here.

However, it is not that simple if you truly seek a pragmatic analysis, and only poorly informed investors could use this type of reasoning without a proper warning unless they want to convince themselves (or others) unfairly. The caveat (negative) is that we could eventually consider this ore production increase at the mill as only a way to offset some future shortfall in gold and silver grades down the road.

I am not favorizing one version over the other, I am just highlighting the ambiguous nature of such news. My simple reaction as an investor is to handle this news as a contra proferentem in which the preferred meaning should be the one that works against the interests of the party (Pretium) who provided the insufficient wording. Why indicate this ore production increase without a clear and proper plan disclosed in the press release?

For instance:

What is the mill feed expected in 1Q'18 (mill feed grade) and gold production outlook for 2019-2024 (with the new ore production applied)? Why did the company want to increase ore capacity at the mill so soon in the process? Financial goals? What is the production expected for 4Q'17 with the AISC (co-product) estimated? Why an increase from 2,700 TPD to 3,800 TPD instead of a more significant 5,000 TPD? Are there any technical limitations?

Third-quarter production highlights

82,203 ounces of gold produced

Mill feed grade 10.52 g/T (15.6 million tonnes grading 16.1 grams per tonne gold indicated by the company)

96.49 % gold recovery rate

261,262 tonnes of ore milled

2,840 tonnes per day on average processed

(Source: Pretium presentation December 5, 2017)

Commentary and technical analysis

This news is ambiguous because the company is not providing enough data to explain what is the business strategy that drives this future move. The cost of such improvement is quite limited, but will be made in a time when the company will need all the cash it needs to pay down the debt and the Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) stream indicated in the last third-quarter press release:

The Brucejack stream agreement has a delivery start date of January 1, 2020 and provides for an 8% gold and silver stream payable to OBL and BTO Midas L.P. (together referred to as the "Brucejack Stream Partners") (4% attributable to OBL). The term of the Brucejack stream is the date on which Pretium has sold to the Brucejack Stream Partners 7,067,000 ounces of gold and 26,297,000 ounces of silver, including deliveries under the offtake agreement.

Pretium Resources indicated in its recent presentation that the company intends to pay down the stream in 2018.

Technicals

PVG experienced a positive breakout of the descending wedge pattern but could not cross its long-term resistance at $11.50 (Sell flag). The new descending broadening wedge pattern is indecisive and could be substituted by an ascending triangle pattern using the low seen in late September.

There's a slight chance of an upward break, and in this case, the target is $12.50 given that analysts are bullish on gold as the U.S. dollar could continue to struggle heading into the new year. The U.S. dollar index is down almost 10% this year in what has been the worst year for the currency in more than a decade.

However, it is equally probable that PVG will retest its $10.25-10.50 support again early 2018, depending on the gold price next year.

Personally, I have been accumulating PVG below $10.50 and as low as $10.01 on December 12 and sold out again just below $11.50 yesterday. I recommend using PVG as an excellent trading tool which is quite predictable and waiting for more mine data to eventually consider the stock as a long-term potential.

