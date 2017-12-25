GNC: A Rejoinder On China

We continue to believe there are no objective financial metrics which justify a value significantly more than $100 million for GNC's China business.

GNC (NYSE: GNC) has been the subject of ongoing debate, especially with respect to the value of the company’s China business. We’ve debated this valuation with our fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Courage and Conviction Investing, over several articles. C&CI most recently offered his opinion of the value of the company’s China operations – “upwards of $500 million (maybe more)” – in his recent article “What’s GNC China Worth?” posted December 21, 2017. We present, in this article, our closing response to this specific debate and the points presented in his article and leave it to the Seeking Alpha jury, in C&CI’s turn of phrase, to judge the evidence and come to its own conclusion.

The position in the recent article essentially breaks down into four points:

perspectives from individuals and organizations on the ground;

addressable market;

looking ahead rather than backward;

a commentary about Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) and the company’s performance in China.

We address each item in this article and present a question about each that one would have to answer in order to justify a significantly higher valuation for GNC’s China business than around $100 million.

Perspective on the Ground

The first component is essentially a repetition of prior arguments based on first person perspectives from China and sophisticated investors in the market. The opinions of such sources are worth considering but are not in themselves a basis for developing a valuation of the China business. Indeed, in many cases, the commentary about performance of various Chinese online retailers could be applied to any of a broad swath of companies offering their wares through such channels, and while GNC’s growth in China – this year – has been impressive on the back of its introduction of Alipay, it remains to be seen whether this trend continues over time.

Indeed, is $9.6 million in revenue growth all that impressive in a market that is supposed to have such exceptional growth? In many cases, the company’s competitors are growing at similar rates (and some of the larger competitors are adding more in China revenues each year than GNC generates in China revenues each year), so why would this alone justify a significantly higher valuation than those competitors?

Supplements Market Size

The market size position is also much the same as before – the market potential is colossal and, therefore, based on GNC’s brand reputation, it is in a good position to capture a large revenue base. We’ve discussed this before and don’t believe there is significant additional value to add on this point, but the bottom line remains that we don’t see the size of the potential addressable market providing significant information on the value of the business – especially when we have definitive comparable acquisitions and valuations for public companies operating in the market, all of which are exposed to the very same broad potential market growth opportunities as GNC. We recognize that the potential market is significant, but again, this alone is not sufficient to extract a valuation of the company, especially in the face of known valuations for companies in the same space with similar exposure to the same broad market opportunity.

Why would GNC be valued significantly higher than other companies operating in the same market which have access to the same broad market growth potential and, in some cases, significantly larger operations?

Looking Ahead and Behind

The third argument isn’t based on the merits of the valuations but on the context. The article, as well as various comments over other articles, comment on our looking backwards while valuation models must look forwards. Indeed, C&CI states he is “looking towards the future to value GNC China.”

In reality, so do our models based on both acquisition valuations and public company valuations, as all valuations are based not on what a company has done but what it will do in the future. The Chinese acquirers of Iovate and Vitaco didn’t buy the companies for their past performance (or value them based on past performance), but instead based on their expectations of future performance. The market does similarly not value Herbalife, Nu Skin (NYSE: NUS) or Usana (NYSE: USNA), for example, based on past performance but on expectations of future performance. The result is that the valuation metrics we use – from both actual acquisitions of similar companies in the same industry and of other publicly traded companies – are forward looking valuation multiples which incorporate the expectations of the Chinese acquirers and public market participants.

The argument that our valuation metrics – based on these sources – underestimate the value of GNC therefore implies that GNC’s future performance will be orders of magnitude greater than the comparable companies. The rationale for such a sentiment is missing (other than “the brand is powerful”) as is any past performance which would suggest that GNC’s China operations will outperform, over the long term, substantially all other competitors in the market.

Why expect GNC to significantly outperform the company’s competitors in the marketplace, many of whom also have established brands and larger market shares?

Herbalife, etc.

The last component is a reference to Herbalife and GNC’s performance in China. The point of the Herbalife reference is, essentially, that there is a strong demand in the China market for U.S. manufactured supplements, etc., and thus GNC has a significant market opportunity. We don’t disagree with this assessment in general (although Herbalife has been executing in China far more successfully and far longer than GNC – upwards of two decades – suggesting that GNC has a long way to go before achieving comparable success).

However, the Herbalife example provides the most cogent counterargument to C&CI’s valuation – even with that magnitude of success, the associated valuation metrics simply don’t suggest a valuation for GNC China approaching $500 million. In our view, references to Herbalife, Nu Skin, and Usana are in fact broadly supportive of our case based on the valuations of those companies, all of which have significantly larger market shares in China and significantly larger exposure as a total percentage of revenue to China than GNC. We present for consideration the following as an example:

The EV/EBITDA values for these companies fall into a general range of 8-12. The EV/EBITDA valuations for the Iovate and Vitaco acquisitions fell into a range of 10. We don’t have a good idea of the EBITDA margin generated by GNC’s China segment, but we do know the expected revenue figure for the current year of around $45-$50 million. A review of the company’s financial statements and some effort at backing out the impact of China on the international segment suggests that the EBITDA margin associated with China is likely no higher than 50%. In this aggressive case, the implied valuation based on both known acquisitions by Chinese companies and comparable public companies is between $180 million and $270 million. However, the China segment EBITDA likely isn’t anywhere near 50%, so this range would represent the far upper end of potential values.

The EV/Sales values for these companies fall into a general range of 1.2–1.6. In the case of Iovate and Vitaco, the values were about 1.0. In this case, with reasonably known revenues in China, the valuation of the China segment is between $45 million and $72 million.

We could go on with a selection of similar valuation metrics based on both actual acquisitions within the space by Chinese acquirers and similar public companies, but the general point is clear – even incorporating a significant dose of optimism into the potential performance of GNC China, there is no financial basis for valuing GNC’s China business at upwards of $500 million. We suspect the lack of a valuation model or metrics in C&CI’s article is a result of this fact.

Conclusion

We’ve enjoyed the lively debate about the value of the China business. We clearly differ in our opinion and assessment from that of C&CI and, therefore, don’t place significant faith in the rationale for a Chinese acquisition or master franchise agreement beyond that presented in our prior articles which focuses not on the China market but primarily on control of the brand and manufacturing.

Ultimately, the question remains unanswered: if the China business is so valuable, why has the company had such a difficult time, despite numerous public efforts, to find a buyer or partner at the speculated value? The response that one is not a member of the company's executive suite is, in our view, not sufficient - few investors are members of the executive suite. However, this fact alone does not prohibit or prevent an objective assessment of the facts and associated logical conclusions. The bottom line in this case is either the company has received no compelling offers, which brings into doubt the valuation of the China business, or the company has rejected compelling offers, which brings into doubt the argument for management competence. In either case, the result clearly conflicts with either investment thesis.

In either case, we believe a valuation approaching $500 million for the China business - or anything significantly higher than $100 million - requires a suspension of disbelief due to the clear and compelling valuation evidence to the contrary.

Accordingly, we rest our case and leave it to our readers – and future events – to judge our rationale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are effectively long through short put option positions of various strike prices and expiration dates. We may adjust our position in the next 72 hours.