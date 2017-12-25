Is GrubHub Fairly Valued: The DCF Valuation Approach

Monte Carlo simulation, yielding narrow percentile ranges, indicates that in the case of GRUB it is even more appropriate to talk in terms of value range rather than a single value point.

Company revenues are better be looked at when decomposed into 4 components, with the most important one being active diners growth rate;

The online food ordering market, in general, is characterised by a single country-wide 'aggregator' and GrubHub is already such one in the US;

GrubHub (GRUB) has enjoyed a spectacular growth in its stock price this year of about 90%. On this occasion, I decided to post an article detailing my yet unpublished internal valuation of the company to show whether there is still some fuel in the tank for either existing or potential new investors.

Thesis

GrubHub is a food ordering and delivery company. In essence, it acts as a platform, a marketplace bringing together restaurants, on the one hand, and hungry diners, on the other. It is attractive for diners because it is an easy and quick way to find food to order and there is much to choose from; it is attractive for restaurants, since they could then have an access to millions of potential customers, thus lifting their visibility and revenue potential. To enable this service, GrubHub charges a fee from restaurants in the form of a commission from each order made on the platform (this is, by far, the major source of revenue, though other proceeds are delivery fees, extra commissions for prominence on the platform, and advertising). Provided below is the trailing-twelve-month (TTM) adjusted income statement for the last four years of operations:

Source: Company 10-Ks and author's calculations

Note that I have capitalized technology expenses, as I view these to be investments into platform development and improvement, yielding long-term benefits. Consequently, for each year, I added back technology expense for that year and subtracted amortization expense of the newly created synthetic asset over three prior years (I assume three-year linear amortization period).

And to put the table on revenue-relative basis (common size income statement), here is what we get:

Unlike its major counterparts from Europe (Delivery Hero, Takeaway, and Just Eat (OTC:JSTLF)), GRUB is not only profitable but quite substantially so, with aggregate four-year adjusted operating margin of 21%, with further potential for improvement upon continuing impact from the economies of scale (e.g. declining operations and support percentage relative to revenues) and contraction on marketing expenses, once the company reaches significant market share as well as scale.

But before going too deep into profitability, it is important to put revenue under the spotlight. Growing at four-year TTM CAGR of 39% is impressive, but the topline figure masks the driving forces behind the numbers. On this occasion, I have decomposed revenue into four components driving the company's revenues: order value per customer, orders per customer, total number of customers (diners), and commission rate. The tables below present annual and TTM decomposed revenues in absolute terms and percentage growth rates from the previous year:

Source: Company 10-Ks and author's calculations

Based on these figures, it is interesting to note that the average number of orders per customer over the period has been relatively flat at 12 per year, while commission rate and order value have been gradually rising. Meanwhile, the number of active diners has grown massively over the full five-year period at almost 34% CAGR and, as can be seen from the year-on-year decomposition of revenue growth, it has been the single most contributing factor for revenue expansion (for instance, it contributed 47 percentage points out of total revenue growth rate of 85% in 2014), with other factors (including the factor-to-factor interaction term) having none to comparatively insignificant impact.

Given how important online user growth is to GRUB, I looked at the study conducted by Statista in November this year showing that the number of users in the online takeaway segment of the US market will grow from 31.8 million in 2016 to 94.7 million in 2022, translating into a 20% CAGR, and implying that the current market share for the company, in terms of online user penetration rate, is about 26% based on 8.2mln diners in 2016 (10-K, 2016). It is noteworthy, however, that the actual revenue growth rate that I am going to forecast will depend both on growing online takeaway users shown above and expanding market share; it will also be enhanced by some growth in commission rate and order value.

Moving from the company- to industry-based focus and drawing examples from GrubHub's European counterparts mentioned earlier in the article, we can notice a unique industry feature - all these 'aggregators', as they are commonly referred to, have markedly pronounced "spheres of influence", with poorly performing markets - lost due to a strong foothold of a major competitor - being sold off (often to that very major competitor). It is because of this reason that Delivery Hero sold its operations in Georgia (to Menu Group), in Kazakhstan (to Chocofamily) and in the UK (to Just Eat); Just Eat offloaded businesses in Belgium and the Netherlands (to Takeaway.com); and Takeway.com closed its doors in the UK (selling to Just Eat). Unsurprisingly, none of these players are present in the US for one simple reason - GrubHub. As a consequence, I see no direct competition for GRUB in the US in the online takeaways market stemming from nation-wide aggregators, except for the one coming from the existence of either local players, more traditional direct-restaurant phone ordering, or such ride-sharing companies as Lyft or UberEats (even though the latter category may seem to pose a considerable threat, it is worth remembering that it is not their primary business, and food smell inside a car may ruin customer satisfaction from the core business).

Valuation

My narrative for GrubHub is that of a still growing company, with strong foothold in the US online takeaway business, already positive and improving operating profit margins, relatively low and declining risk level, and capital-light business model. Its extensive two-sided restaurant-diner platform is not only attractive to either side but also acts as a natural moat, which will protect it from any nation-wide competition even in the long-term - thus, helping GRUB sustain excess returns on investment.

Growth - as mentioned above in the revenue decomposition paragraph, my revenue projection will be based on its components: Online takeaway users growth (five-year Statista projection, followed by linearly decelerating growth to 2.38% (ten-year T-Note) in year ten, when it will reach its user growth ceiling); Industry market share (linearly growing from the current 26% to 30% in year ten). Note that I may be too conservative in this assumption, which is something I will address later in this article when I conduct Monte Carlo simulations; Order value (growing at a fixed ten-year T-Note rate of 2.38%); Orders per customer (while marginally declining to 11, on average, per year during the last TTM, I will assume it will return to its historical level of 12); Commission rate (growing linearly from the current TTM rate 17.8% to 20%). Note that I may be once again slightly conservative here since such food delivery companies as Lyft and UberEats charge 20% from 'tenured' and 25% from 'new' drivers (Monte Carlo simulation will address that as well).

- as mentioned above in the revenue decomposition paragraph, my revenue projection will be based on its components: Profitability - the current TTM adjusted operating profit margin of 17.34% is at the lower end of what the company has achieved, on average, over the last four years (21%) and a historical maximum of 26% in 2015. On this occasion, I linearly adjust it upwards over the ten-year period to a target operating margin of 25%. The Monte Carlo simulations shown later in the article will account for uncertainty in this assumption;

- the current TTM adjusted operating profit margin of 17.34% is at the lower end of what the company has achieved, on average, over the last four years (21%) and a historical maximum of 26% in 2015. On this occasion, I linearly adjust it upwards over the ten-year period to a target operating margin of 25%. The Monte Carlo simulations shown later in the article will account for uncertainty in this assumption; Reinvestment - the table below provides the calculations I performed in coming up with the sales-to-capital ratio used in determining the reinvestment:

Looking at the upper portion of the table, note that I added capitalised R&D expenses (consistent with applying R&D depreciation expense in the adjusted income statement above) since I view them as an investment on the part of the company. The median sales-to-capital ratio over the last five fiscal years has been 0.58 in the upper, while the aggregate five-year incremental sales to reinvestment ratio in the bottom part of the table is 2.47. Given that the former is based on existing assets in place and the former is based on incremental (being closer to future marginal investments), as well as the US restaurant industry overall sales-to-capital ratio of 1.39, I will apply a figure of 1.93 (a mid-point of 1.39 and 2.47).

Given that reinvestments do not end after year ten, we have to make an assumption for that as well. The terminal period reinvestment rate will be computed from the following equation below:

Sustainable growth = ROIC * reinvestment rate

Given an assumed sustainable growth rate during the terminal period equal to 2.38% (ten-year Treasury rate) and an ROIC of 12% (which assumes the company will be able to sustain its competitive advantage in the long-term in excess of the terminal period WACC, the reinvestment rate can be calculated as:

Reinvestment rate = 2.38%/12% = 19.83%;

Risk - Given that GRUB is already profitable and is well positioned in the online food ordering business, I see the company to have a relatively low risk (low relative to other growth companies). Consequently, for the five-year "transition" phase, I will use the WACC of 8.14%, which is the 75th percentile for US companies, linearly adjusted downwards during the last five years to a terminal rate of 7.22% - US median.

Apart from these major assumptions, I also assumed the following:

Share count of 89.195 million, computed as 89.695 million of common stock outstanding as of November 3, 2017 (10-Q, 2017, p.1) and 2.5mln of RSUs as of September 30, 2017 (10-Q, 2017, p.17);

Marginal tax rate of 21% beginning immediately from year three - in line with the newly adopted tax reform (additionally, year one tax rate stays at an effective rate of 26.47% and year two is one-quarter of year one and three-quarters of year three tax rates - given that the current period being analyzed is one quarter short of full calendar year);

Value of debt of $88.51 million. It is noteworthy that even though GRUB has a zero debt burden, the company does have off-balance sheet net operating lease commitments (10-Q, 2017, p.31), which I have capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum net lease payments at 2.98% (2.38% risk-free rate and 0.6% default spread);

Negative cash adjustment (to current cash balance) for the cash trapped overseas in the amount of $6.8mln (latest 10-K, p.37) times the one-time repatriation tax of 15.5% - according to the newly adopted tax bill.

The table below presents the model output results:

With current share price of around $72, the stock price seems to have reached its fair value. Nevertheless, as always, I conducted Monte Carlo analysis around some of the valuation input assumptions, which contribute the most to value, as well as those I have more uncertainty about. The simulation assumptions are as follows:

Out of four revenue components, the greatest ambiguity is exhibited by active diners (market share, given Statista growth rates) and commission rate. (Assuming order value to grow infinitely at a long-term economic growth rate and number of orders to remain flat at 12 is conservative and, therefore, has not been subject to any uncertainty which could necessitate simulation). On this occasion, I adopt uniform (equal probability) distribution for my base-case market share assumption of 30% (since I feel most uncertain about this figure), with ±5% deviation for lower and upper boundaries and a triangular distribution for commission rate, with the most likely value of 20% (base case), minimum value of 18% (current commission rate) and maximum of 25% (current rate charged by ride-sharing companies, such as UberEats and Lyft);

Margin by applying a triangular distribution, with the likeliest assumption as my base case of 25% and ±5% deviation for lower (current margin) and upper boundaries;

Reinvestment by applying a triangular distribution, with the likeliest assumption as my base case of 1.93, minimum value of 1.39 (restaurant industry average), and maximum of 2.47 (five-year aggregate);

WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 8.14% (base case assumption for the transition period) and standard deviation of 0.37%, such that 95% of values fall within a range of 7.4-8.88%, with lower bound being close to US median and upper to 90th percentile.

While it is not surprising that the median value of $75 is close to my base-case value of $73, more important is the fact that the range between 10th and 90th percentiles is very narrow. Therefore, not only does the simulation suggests that the current price is fair it also indicates that only under very extreme (and significantly less likely) scenarios can we expect price diverging considerably away from $63-90 range.

Conclusion

Significant stock price appreciation this year for GrubHub has created an uncertain situation both for existing shareholders (of whether to close open positions) and prospective investors (of whether to jump-in in anticipation of potential continued growth in the future). The aim of this article is to share my internal valuation and shed some light on the hard investment decision-making issue. While investors should not construe this as an investment advice, it is expected they will be better equipped in realizing that the $63-90 range discussed above can be thought of as a target value zone (though with varying probabilities).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.