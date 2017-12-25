TherapeuticsMD: Class 2 Re-Submission Is Not The End Of The World

Multiple catalysts to look out for from now till 2019.

Class 2 classification is not as disastrous as it sounds.

Don't lose sight of the forest for the trees.

Overview

On December 19, 2017, TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) announced that the FDA has labeled the submission as Class 2 and will announce its decision on approval by May 29, 2018. The impact of Class 2 may not be as negative as what many have perceived.

How did we get to a Class 2 classification?

I was pretty confident about a Class 1, but the FDA did not agree with my analysis. The FDA is treating the endometrial safety data as part of the official re-submission. As the endometrial safety data is a substantial change, the FDA has classified the re-submission as a Class 2.

Negatives

1) Additional cash burn: The extra 4 months of delay will have a negative impact on the overall balance sheet. I expect ~$15 million of additional cash burn (3Q cash burn) before approval.

2) Launch timeline extended: A later approval translates to a later launch date. The company is trying to quicken the launch timeline by starting payor negotiation (requires a PDUFA date). Final coverage approval timing can thus be shortened, resulting in a net ~2 months delay.

Positives

1) Minimal impact on debt negotiation: The company has accounted for a Class 2 scenario during the equity raise. As such, the balance sheet still remains strong to negotiate decent terms for the debt financing.

2) TX-004HR on track for approval: The re-submission was considered a complete response to the FDA's complete response letter (CRL). This suggests the only issue the FDA has with the original NDA - lack of a 52-week study - is resolved. Despite a longer review period, TX-004HR is still on-track for approval.

TX-001HR is the multi-billion opportunity

As TX-004HR is soon to be approved, the market has placed unwarranted emphasis on this product. In my previous article, I have stated this is a multi-million opportunity. This market opportunity pales in comparison to TX-001HR.

TX-001HR targets hot flashes, which is a symptom of menopause. It is the star product for the following reasons: 1) no competitors; 2) a brilliant go-to-market strategy; 3) huge market size.

1) No competitors: TX-001HR will be the first bio-identical estrogen (E) and Progesterone (P) combination hormone therapy in the market. There are no other similar hormonal products in the pipeline of other companies. So TX-001HR is likely to monopolize the market for the next 5-6 years.

2) Brilliant go-to-market strategy: TX-001HR's FDA approved status meant it is illegal for pharmacies to compound hormonal therapy containing E and P. Additionally, increased regulations also meant pharmacies will find it more profitable to offer TX-001HR as a solution instead of compounding individualized E+P therapy.

3) Huge market size: There are 6.6 million compounded E+P therapy prescription a year. All these prescriptions will likely be converted to TX-001HR (refer to point 2). At a suggested pricing to insurers of $200-250, it translates to a $1.3-1.7 billion market. This is a conservative market sizing that does not account for the conversion of 19.1 million other compounded and 6.5 million FDA-approved hormonal therapy prescriptions. So, the total market potential is up to ~$8 billion.

So now what?

Before year end: TX-001HR submission (reconfirmed by Investor Relations on December 22, 2017)

1Q 2018: Announcement of the terms for debt financing

March 2018: Notice of TX-001HR NDA acceptance

May 2018: Approval of TX-004HR (black box and observational study details will only be announced 48 hours after approval)

3Q 2018: Launch of TX-004HR

Oct 2018: Approval of TX-001HR

1Q 2019: Launch of TX-001HR

After 1Q 2019: Potential partnership deals (able to secure more lucrative deals at a post-approval and revenue-generative stage)

Risks (in order of probability)

1) Execution risk: Final sales figures do not just rely on the value proposition of the drug, but also the launch strategy. An unsuccessful execution will hurt overall sales and TXMD's valuation.

A key potential stumbling block will be the payor coverage. The degree of coverage the company can achieve during launch is critical to TX-004HR's success. $250 out-of-pocket pricing without coverage will definitely turn off the majority of patients. The company is pushing forward with a faster approval to launch timeline. This potentially increases the likelihood of not achieving a suitable level of coverage.

2) Dilution risk: Though TXMD is in the late stages of debt negotiation, the possibility of the negotiation falling through remains. If that happens, the company will have to resort to equity financing.

There will be short-term pains in terms of sharp price correction. However, long-term investors should bear in mind that an equity dilution is still a better alternative versus an unfavorable debt deal (i.e., the Synergy debt deal).

3) Rejection risk: There is no certainty with regard to the FDA's decision to approve a drug. The possibility of rejection still remains.

Rejection risk is likely minimal, as issues in the CRL have been addressed with TX-004HR's new NDA. The company has sought an additional meeting before submitting TX-001HR's NDA.

Summary

As with all investment, there will always be risk involved. TXMD is no different. Many investors are losing sight of their original thesis due to the chaos surrounding TX-004HR. TX-001 remains the star product on track for approval. With multiple catalysts upcoming, I have not sold a single share and recommend adding on weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.