DSW, Inc.: A Retail Winner

The shares of DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW) are down about 5% over the past year, and I think the current price is a good entry spot for long-term investors. I'll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history here. I'll also model what I consider to be a reasonable future price based on my expectations for a rise in the dividend. I'll conclude with a brief commentary about the relative valuation of the stock. In my estimation, investing is a relativistic game where the "right" answer is in front of us. It's easy to spot it, but sometimes hard to execute the trade. I urge investors to do so with this company.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history here indicates that this is obviously a relatively volatile business. Revenue is up consistently over the past six years, but margins are lower now, with the result that profits have generally been in decline. That said, the company has expanded the number of stores at a CAGR of about 6.5%, and I expect profitability to pick up as a result. There is actually evidence to suggest that the thesis is working here, and that there's a turnaround underway. The first nine months of 2017 relative to the same period in 2016 saw a large improvement. Specifically, net of the $82.7 million goodwill impairment, net income would have been about 47% higher than the same period a year ago. Based on that fact, it's reasonable to expect that profitability will improve here in my view. Finally, the fact that there's no debt on the balance sheet means that this is a much, much lower risk investment than most other public companies. Investors shouldn't understate the importance of this in my opinion.

I'm also impressed by the fact that management has been so singularly shareholder friendly over the past few years. Management has proven that it is shareholder friendly by returning a little over $662 million to them over the past five years. The majority of this ($364 million) has come from dividends. The balance is from share buybacks. I consider this to be important because a shareholder-friendly management is absolutely a critical precondition for me to invest.

The Dividend

Although I think there is some evidence that things are turning around at DSW, investors are obviously more interested in the future than the past. It's with that in mind that I must spend some time making a forecast. Whenever I forecast, I try to make the exercise as simple as possible by engaging in a ceteris paribus assumption. In this case, I'm going to move the dividend while holding yield constant.

While the rate of growth has slowed somewhat recently, over the past five years, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 16.5%. This is obviously a combination of share buyback and dividend payment. In my view, there is reason to expect that this growth will return for a few reasons. First, the company is about half way through its current $200 million share repurchase program. Second, the most recent nine months (excepting the impairment charge) showed robust growth over the same time last year. It's for that reason that I'll forecast a growth rate of about 9% over the next four years.

When I perform this forecast on DSW, I infer a CAGR for the shares of about 12%. I consider this to be a very reasonable rate of return in light of the low risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for DSW would turn bullish with a daily close above $21.75. This would signal a bullish breakout from a bullish wedge pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $24.00 level over the next three months.

We will buy DSW call options that will provide us with approximately 11x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $21.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $24.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe DSW is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Investing can be a dream or a nightmare. It very frequently ends in a nightmare when we get caught up in the crowd and convince ourselves that the current expensively priced asset is worth every penny. Given that there's a negative relationship between the amount paid and the return earned, these high-priced investments usually end in pain. It can be a dream when we buy excellent businesses with great, long-term prospects that the crowd seems to be discounting for the moment. In my view, DSW represents such a company. This is a business that trades at an unreasonable (20%) discount to the overall market. This makes little sense to me, and I think investors would be wise to buy now before price and value inevitably collide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DSW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.