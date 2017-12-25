Video: Why You Should Listen, Firm Foundations, Value And Technicals

On episode 5 of "Off the Cuff," President of Investment Research Brian Nelson talks about, well, himself, and why it's worth listening in on his views.

Hi folks,

This is the fifth episode of a series that I have started called "Off the Cuff," where I get in front of the camera and talk for about 10 minutes each episode. It's low-tech, I know - but it's "authen-tech." I like that. I'll do my best to incorporate feedback and questions going forward, so stay tuned. We have a number of the videos already filmed (we're up to 11). We're revving the engines first, and I hope to get into the questions by episode 6.

In this episode, I give you my elevator pitch about myself, why I want you to listen to me. I talk about my background in finance, and what has gotten me really going as of late, the topic that has largely served as inspiration to get me talking: I think the industry should be measuring returns after financial adviser fees, not just after asset management fees. What do you think? In this episode, I also talk about Firm Foundation theory and go into what makes value and technical analysis tick.

Give these videos and the discussions time to get warmed up. They're not made to be fancy. I don't like bells and whistles. They're made to be conversational. I hope you enjoy this fifth episode and those that follow. Let me know what you think. Don't forget to comment. Thanks!

