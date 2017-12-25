CarMax Whiffs Again

Image credit

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) has had a very strong, long-term run as it has continued to enjoy a huge advantage over the largely fractured competitive landscape for selling used cars. While I haven't always been the biggest fan of KMX, you cannot argue with results. Last week, however, investors sent shares tumbling after a weak Q3 report, and the stock is now at a pivotal level near the 200DMA. I happen to think that although the valuation at this point isn't as egregious as it was, there are some signs that caution is warranted here.

Perhaps the signs of a short-term bottom

The note I'll make about the chart is that the current selloff from $77 to $65 looks like it might be near an end. First, the stock is right on the 200DMA and that has served as support a few times in the past 18 months or so. In addition to that, the 14-day RSI is showing that the most recent leg of the selloff is producing waning momentum for the bears. There is a bullish divergence between the RSI and the stock, and while this isn't a reason on its own to buy the stock, it is one more feather in the cap of the bulls. In other words, if the rally is going to start, it should be right about here. Conversely, if it doesn't, look out below because the selloff could get pretty ugly rather quickly.

Revenue is still a worry longer term

But will it rally? That depends upon your interpretation of the results, and to put it flatly, I don't think KMX is cheap enough to rally from here. Sales were up 11% on strength in the financing business as well as new stores. Comps were up less than 3% on expectations of almost 5%, so that was a sure disappointment. This has been one of my gripes about KMX for some time; it doesn't seem like it is ever able to follow through on comp sales momentum. Sales growth is almost entirely a function of how many new stores are opened, and when that is the case, you have - all else equal - a lower-quality growth curve. The reason is because once new store openings slow or stop, there's nothing left to drive revenue growth. KMX isn't there yet, but it cannot open new stores forever at any sort of meaningful rate and thus I still have the same worry about its ability to grow in the future. Lower traffic into the stores was a problem in Q3, and while that was offset by a higher conversion rate, lower traffic is always a huge red flag for a retailer. It is something to keep an eye on whether you're bullish or bearish.

Margins remain perpetually weak

In addition, margins continue to be a problem. Gross margin was flat to last year despite a double-digit increase in sales and again. This is something that has been a problem for a while. Q3's press release also contained an interesting line about how the quarter's gross margins were propped up artificially and yet remained flat overall.

We believe this year's third quarter wholesale gross profit per unit continued to benefit from a favorable depreciation environment relative to historical trends.

That doesn't sound good. Essentially KMX is telling us that pricing power is going to diminish in the coming quarters in all likelihood because favorable depreciation environments don't last forever; that's what makes them favorable. But keep in mind that even in this favorable environment, pricing power was weak and resulted in only flat gross margins; what is this going to look like next year or the year after that?

SG&A per unit was up 3.6% in the quarter despite much higher volume, which is yet another unfavorable move. SG&A rose by $81 per unit, of which $42 was due to higher stock-based compensation as well as incentive pay accruals. The rest of it was due to a higher store count but regardless this seems also to be a perpetual issue for KMX. Higher compensation accruals would suggest that targets are being exceeded, but given the way the business is performing, it seems KMX is paying additional incentives for below-expectations comp sales, flat gross margins, and higher SG&A costs. Forgive me but I'm failing to see the upside here.

The stock is pricing in a return to growth already

Shares are going for 16 times next year's earnings with one quarter to go in this year. Given the longer-term EPS growth rate KMX has achieved of 14% or so, that's not particularly expensive. In fact, if KMX were in any position to continue to produce that kind of growth, I'd probably buy the stock. But here, we continue to see weak pricing amid what the company's own management has characterized as a favorable environment, as well as perpetually higher SG&A costs. I simply don't see much to like here despite the fact that KMX has obviously carved out a very nice business for itself. I just don't think there's a great deal of upside if you pay 16 times earnings for this stock because it is already pricing in a return to former levels of growth, but analysts have just 9% EPS growth for next year. If you consider how Q3 went, 9% EPS growth would have to come entirely from sales growth because it won't get any help from pricing or SG&A savings. Paying $65 for this stock takes some faith, and I'm certainly not one that has faith in KMX right now, so I'm out.

