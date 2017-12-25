Spotify Says No To An IPO

Companies such as Airbnb and Uber look forward to the outcome of Spotify's direct listing as they decide when and how they would like to go public.

Unicorn music streaming company Spotify would like to sell on the New York Stock Exchange without going through the traditional process of funding an IPO.

To begin the new year, Spotify has been making moves to become a public company. However, the Swedish music powerhouse plans to breeze the traditional route of an IPO. Rather, the company hopes to put its existing private stock on the public market (NYSE) to avoid high investment banking costs. Direct listings have many upsides for “unicorn” companies, or startups with valuations over $1 billion. However, without underwriters to stabilize the price, there is a risk that Spotify shares might drop on the first few days of trading.

New York Stock Exchange and the SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to approve Spotify’s request to avoid the traditional initial public offering. However, the NYSE itself must alter its listing standards if it wants Spotify and other viable startups to go public on direct listings. In March, the NYSE filed a motion with the SEC to allow this unusual tactic. Direct listings allow hot companies to trade shares publicly without having restrictions on when insiders can sell nor raising money to fund an IPO. This move makes fiscal sense for unicorn companies. If a company has enough cash to be publicly traded without an underwriting, it should be allowed to go public without all the externalities that come with an IPO.

The Nasdaq has the ability to trade companies in this way already. Allowing the NYSE to do the same would make the rules of the game much more fair. The SEC has given the NYSE a preliminary nod for this move.

The Nasdaq historically has been the direct listing exchange. According to Alexander Osipovich and Maureen Farrell of the Wall Street Journal, the “Nasdaq has completed about a half-dozen direct listings of private companies since 2006, while the NYSE has had none.” However, pending approval by the SEC, the NYSE could hop aboard the direct listing bandwagon and ensure that Spotify sells on its platform. Following the win of the highly coveted Snap Inc. IPO, the addition of Spotify to the exchange could give the NYSE a leg up on its competition.

For a private company to complete a direct listing, it must have $100 million of publicly held shares ready to be sold on the exchange. The NYSE relies on a valuation from a third party to ensure that the company has the capital to make this move. Spotify will have no problem meeting the $100 million opening, as its valuation is now close to $20 billion, based on a valuation by Tencent Holdings Ltd. The lowest valuation the company has received was $8.5 billion back in 2015 by SharesPost.

The SEC will make a decision on the matter by February 15. One concern that the commission has is that some companies that have risky financial profiles will take advantage of the new policy. For example, one possibility is that a speculative company goes public and realizes that its model will not be profitable in the future. Direct listings allow management shareholders to sell their shares whenever they like. This will pose a risk to these companies' investors who do not have access to the same information.

Competitors in the Music Streaming Industry

The competitors in the music streaming industry, Pandora (NYSE:P), Apple Music (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Amazon’s music services (NASDAQ: AMZN), don’t compare with the platform that Spotify has grown. Spotify has 140 million active users, while Pandora has 77.9 million, Apple Music has 30 million, and Amazon Prime Music less than 10 million users. As the juggernaut in the music streaming industry, the move to the NYSE could help the company stay ahead.

But this all comes in the face of an increasing competitive landscape in the streaming industry. Per Daniel Sparks of the Motley Fool, Pandora’s subscriptions are up 29% year over year, and Apple Music’s user base has grown 10 million since December of last year. Amazon Prime Music, along with Apple Music, have parent companies that have far more capital than Spotify. This is why many investors believe that the network effect will draw users from Spotify and bring them to more ubiquitous platforms such as Apple Music. If Spotify goes public in the near future, the company needs to show its users that it has what it takes to compete with these media conglomerates in the long run. Yes, Spotify holds the reins on the music streaming industry for the time being, but when you’re biggest competitor is Apple, the future of your company is not certain.

The Spotify Effect

Companies like Uber (Private:UBER) and Airbnb (Private:AIRB), which have remained private, will look to Spotify as an exemplar of what they should do in the future. If the move works out for the music platform, these two companies which are highly valued and cash-rich could become publicly traded by the end of 2019.

