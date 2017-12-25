Hedge Funds And Foreign Governments Are Stockpiling Gold, Should You?

What do these hedge funds and governments know that you don't? Is now the time to diversify with gold?

Investors continue to buy stocks as forecasts for 2018 have been raised higher following the passing and signing of the GOP tax plan. With strategists like Tony Dwyer calling for the S&P 500 to hit 3,100, the stock market euphoria doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

However, hedge funds and governments around the world are stockpiling gold. According to the Stock News Times, “Stifel Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC.” In his piece, writer Jesse Mackey explained that Leaders Capital LLC, TIAA FSB, Filament LLC, Csenge Advisory Group, and Susquehanna International Group LLP have been buying PHYS as well.

In addition to buying up Sprott Physical Gold Trust, it was reported just a few weeks ago that “Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) by 42.1% during the third quarter”. Other hedge funds and large investors have increased their Gold Shares buying as well. In a Stock News Times article dated December 17th, writer Stan Pace pointed out that Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P., Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp., Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC, ICONIQ Capital LLC, and Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. have all boosted their holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in 2017.

Government Buying

Governments around the world have been stockpiling gold. Under President Putin’s direction, the Bank of Russia has increased its gold reserves more than 50 percent since his election according to Gold.org data. In an RT article, columnist David Marsh writes that “as of November, Russia had 1,801 tons of gold accounting for 17.3 percent of all reserves. Russia is the sixth largest gold owner after the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and China.”

Central banks in both developing countries and global powerhouses like China and Russia have been buyers every year since 2008, “adding more than 2,800 tons or 9.4% to reserves”. As these countries build their gold stockpiles, I believe most US investors are blissfully unaware. Clearly, these countries see the value in having gold on hand, while most American investors are doubling down on a market that’s up over 300% since 2009.

Diversify With Gold

Why are these governments and hedge funds buying gold? What do they know that you don’t? With the stock market making a new all-time high seemingly every week and the Bitcoin phenomenon capturing headlines every day, it makes me wonder how many investors are properly diversified and/or have an exit strategy in place.

The stock market is most definitely overbought and Bitcoin is uncharted territory, but for many, the fear of missing out seems to have thrown logic out the window. Whether you think that the bull run in stocks will never end or you live in reality and know that a correction is coming, when it comes to gold, now seems to be a good time to buy the rumor.

Gold is not on the mind of the average investor, but clearly, it is on the minds and in the portfolios of these hedge funds and governments. As Warren Buffett famously said, “Most people get interested in stocks when everyone else is. The time to get interested is when no one else is. You can't buy what is popular and do well.” Likewise, Mark Cuban put it well when he said, “When you've got 10,000 people trying to do the same thing, why would you want to be number 10,001?”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.