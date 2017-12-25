AutoNation: Record Earnings Are Not Being Factored Into The Stock Price

As the year comes to a close and there is resolution on tax reform, investors are reevaluating the 2018 earnings projections for all companies. AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is a company that stands out, as it pays one of the highest corporate tax rates possible. Investors in the company have the added benefit that the stock is already dirt cheap based on its fundamentals, and the combination of tax reform, continued growth, massive share repurchases, and an already undervalued stock should set up long-term investors to do extremely well over time.







Looking at the above chart, we see that AutoNation's share price is trading at roughly the same price today as it was four years ago. This is in spite of their earnings per share being over 35% higher today than they were four years ago. In addition, AutoNation will earn record earnings per share in 2018 due to ongoing growth, share repurchases, and a lot of help from lower taxes.

With AutoNation's 38.7% effective tax rate, the new corporate tax rate of 21% will mean serious savings. Early this year AutoNation was quick to disclose that the added benefit from potential tax reform could amount to as much as $1.00 per share. Surprisingly, the stock has not really responded at all, even now as tax reform has been finalized.

While we wait for analysts and the company to update their earnings forecasts, we can roughly estimate that 2018 earnings will be somewhere in the range of $5.00 per share. I arrived at this number by adding the pretax income of $649 million from the last four quarters and then adjusting for the new tax rate. Had AutoNation been provisioning only 21% instead of 38.7%, net income per share for the past year would be approximately 25% higher.

If indeed we are looking at $5.00 per share of earnings in 2018, then this stock is roughly trading at 10 times earnings, a price that is outrageously cheap given the potential to grow going forward. AutoNation has multiple levers to pull to allow it to grow, and they are executing on all of them.

First of all, AutoNation continues to expand their footprint. They open and acquire new stores every year. They are also expanding their collision centers as well as their used car dealerships. Today they own and operate 361 new vehicle franchises, up 34% from 269 just four years ago. And while these locations don't earn huge sums of money from selling new cars, the financing and service departments do. Gross profit from both financing and service departments are up 30% in the past four years. AutoNation knows that this is where the money is, which is why they are focusing on growing their collision centers going forward.

In addition, AutoNation recently partnered with Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), to provide vehicle maintenance and repairs to the self driving cars operated by Waymo.

This partnership, while unlikely to make a significant impact on AutoNation's immediate bottom line, opens up opportunities that could become very valuable over the next decade. As a long-term investor, these are the types of actions I like to see among companies I own shares in.

Another thing I like to see is a company that is wise with capital allocation. AutoNation fits this description better than most companies I know. They may be some of the most opportunistic purchasers of their shares, buying huge amounts on price weakness. For example, this past summer, with the share price down in the $40 range, AutoNation repurchased 9% of the total outstanding shares in just a two month period. This becomes even more impressive when you realize that over 35% of AutoNation's shares are owned by two long time holders, Bill Gates and Eddie Lampert. Excluding the shares owned by these two, AutoNation actually repurchased over 15% of their float in just August and September.

It's not just that AutoNation repurchased a lot of shares quickly, it's the fact that they have a great track record of buying huge quantities at really low prices and then backing off. This is textbook "opportunistic" buying, and AutoNation is a master at it. AutoNation has reduced shares outstanding by half in the past decade by buying this way, and there is no reason to think that this will ever stop. AutoNation does not pay a dividend, and they have always been aggressive buyers of their stock when the opportunity arises. It would not surprise me in a decade to see the company have less than 40 million shares outstanding.



AN Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

What should AutoNation be priced at? Since this an ongoing business and not a balance sheet analysis, I always prefer to use discounted cash flow analysis. Over long periods of time, this is the best way to determine the value of a company or a stream of income.

Using a discounting calculator like the one found here and assuming $5.00 for earnings per share and a 4% growth rate, which is below the 6% analysts are predicting for AutoNation, we arrive at a fair value of $74 per share. This would be the fair price today to pay for AutoNation, assuming it grows 4% annually in the future. By the way, with no dividend to speak of and a P/E of 10, AutoNation could grow 10% annually by simply using all of its free cash flow to repurchase stock, so I am being ultra conservative here with my 4% estimates.

If fair value is $74 per share, then AutoNation’s share price would need to rise by 45% just to reach fair value. If it does, great! Investors will make a killer return. If it doesn’t however, AutoNation will simply gobble up as many shares as they can until the market figures it out, in which case I also say, great!

As research reports and 2018 earnings revisions begin to surface, AutoNation should rise a good deal. There is no way these tax cuts are priced in, the stock is down 10% over the past month while this tax legislation was being finalized. I have been adding to my AutoNation position all year, and will continue to do so on any price weakness, and I recommend all long-term investors do the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.