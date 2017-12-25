This 7.9% Yielding Royalty Company Is A Buy With Improving 2018 Outlook

It has been difficult for Alaris in the past two years due to issues in a few of its royalty partners.

Investment Thesis

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTC:ALARF) [TSX:AD] announced on December 18, 2017, that there will be a contribution to a new royalty partner and two follow-on contributions to its existing partners. With these contributions, the company's outlook in 2018 appears to be in a much better shape. The contributions will help increase its royalty income and help improve its dividend payout ratio. With a much improved outlook, I believe Alaris continues to be a good investment choice for dividend income investors.

Newly Announced Contributions

The first announced contribution was Alaris' follow-on contribution to Federal Resources Supply Company ("Federal Resources"). Federal Resources, a provider of mission critical products and solutions to defense, first responder, homeland security and maritime end users in the U.S., will receive an additional US$13.5 million (or about C$17.4 million) of contribution from Alaris Royalty. With the follow-on contribution, Alaris will receive an additional US$1.76 million of annual distribution. The follow-on contribution's first year return is about 13%. This return is comparable to its summer contribution to Sales Benchmark Index ("SBI") of 13.1% but less than the first-year return of 15% of its Accscient LLC ("Accscient") contribution back in June.

Alaris also made a follow-on contribution to Sandbox Acquisitions, LLC ("Sandbox"), a marketing and advertising services firm, in the amount of US$7.0 million (C$9.01 million) in exchange for an additional annual distribution of US$1.0 million. This makes its cumulative total contribution to US$35 million (or about C$46 million). The first-year return of the follow-on contribution is about 14.3%. The return from this contribution is slightly higher than the return of its SBI contribution but lower than its Accscient contribution.

The third announced contribution Alaris made was to contribute US$15.0 million to a new partner before the end of 2017 in exchange for an annual distribution of US$2.25 million. The name is not released yet as the transaction is still subject to completion of definitive agreements. The first-year distribution return is 15%.

Revenue Before and After the Announcement

As mentioned in the previous section, Alaris will receive additional annual distributions of US$1.76 million and US$1.0 million from Federal Resources and Sandbox respectively. In addition, it will receive about US$1.0 million from a new partner whose name has not yet been disclosed.

Below are the two tables of the annualized revenue summary expected in the next 12 months before and after the announcement on December 18, 2017, excluding interest income. As can be seen in the top table, Alaris expects to receive about C$87.2 million of distributions in the next 12 months before the announcement. However, with three additional contributions, its annualized revenue is expected to increase to about C$92.0 million. This is about 5.45% revenue growth. Please note that the two tables have already taken into consideration the 2% organic growth rate as suggested by the management in its third quarter. Please note that I have not included interest income into my calculation.

Source: Created by author based on Q3 2017 Presentation

Source: Created by author based on Q3 2017 Presentation and December 18 announcement

Improving Dividend Sustainability

Alaris currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.135 per share. The dividend yield at today's price of C$20.50 is equivalent to 7.9%. Since the company has 36,444,137 voting common shares outstanding, its total annual dividend payment is about C$59 million. Assuming its monthly dividend stayed the same, to calculate whether its dividend will be sustainable or not, we will have to deduct its G&A expense and its interest & taxes expense.

Alaris' G&A expense was C$8.3 million in 2016. It is likely that this expense will go up slightly next year due to the compensation increase. We will add a 2% G&A expense increase. Its interest & taxes expense was C$16.5 million last year. With about C$180 million drawn from its credit facility (at the December 18 announcement) and an interest rate of 4.95% (using the rate at September 30), its interest expense will be C$8.9 million. This would be much higher than last year's C$3.8 million. Assuming the tax expense stays the same, our interest & taxes would be about C$21.1 million. As the chart below shows, we have a surplus of C$3.3 million. Please note that this is just a rough estimate.

Revenue C$91,955 General & Admin. C$(8,466) Interest & Taxes C$(21,100) Net Cash Flow C$62,389 Dividend C$59,040 Estimated Surplus C$3,349

Estimated Annualized Revenue and Expense in $000s CAD (Source: Created by author; company reports)

Investor Takeaway

Alaris' announcement to make several contributions is favorable for the company as the first-year initial returns on capital investment is in the mid-teens range. The expected distribution received from these contributions will help improve the company's dividend sustainability. With a safe dividend yield of nearly 8%, I believe Alaris continues as an attractive investment option for dividend income investors.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

