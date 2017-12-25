'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Gains By Philip Morris Are Almost 4X Kellogg's December Best By Broker Bets

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive stocks projected 29.74% LESS gain than from that same investment in all ten.

Besides safety margin, your 'safer' dividend Consumer Defensive dogs reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, to further gauge their cash reserves backing up their dividends.

24 of 75 top yield Consumer Defensive stocks were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Top 10 'safer' net gain dividend Consumer Defensive dogs topped by PM averaged 4.82% gains as of 12/22/17 per analyst estimated price targets, plus dividends, less broker fees.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Expected Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Dog Stocks To Net 2.% to 18% Gains By December, 2018

Eight of the ten top-yield "safer" Consumer Defensive dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for December, proved 80% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Philip Morris Intl (PM) netted $179.90 per estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Kellogg (K) netted $49.90 based on the median of target estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY) netted $40.61 based on projected dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% more than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Amati (OTCPK:CCLAF) netted $37.39 based on projected dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) netted $36.71, based on dividend only with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUIF) netted $36.65 based on projected dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% opposite the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Amati (OTCPK:CCLAY) netted $32.70 based on projected dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) netted $24.54 based on median price targets from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Village Super Market (VLGEA) netted $22.90 based just on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% less than the market as a whole.

Tate & Lyle (OTCQX:TATYF) netted $20.18 based on no target price estimates from analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price minus broker fees was 4.82% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “Safer” Consumer Defensive dividend dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Stock To Lose 4.92% By December, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Target (TGT) projected a $49.21 loss based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here December 22, supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YahooFinance for thirty-eight of ninety-six stocks from the Consumer Defensive sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

10 Industries Were Represented By 24 "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive Stocks

The Consumer Defensive sector embraces thirteen industries. Twenty-four stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented ten of those industries.

Industry representation broke-out, thus: Grocery Stores (5); Beverages - Soft Drinks (2); Tobacco (1); Packaged Foods (6); Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries (1); Farm Products (4); Discount Stores (1); Food Distribution (2); Education & Training (1); Beverages - Brewers (1); Confectioners (0); Household & Personal Products (0); Pharmaceutical Retailers (0).

Top ten "safer" consumer defensive dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of Decemember 22 included the first five industries on the list above.

'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Firms

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Consumer Defensive stocks culled from this master list of 75. Below is the list of 24 of those 75 resulting from the "safety" check that noted positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

26 of the 75 Consumer Defensive big yield dogs at the end of the above list were rejected in this "safer" screening process due to their negative annual returns.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily re-organized by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Estimated (11) A 0.43% 1 yr. Average Upside and (12) 3.55% Net Gain From Top 24 “Safer” Dividend Consumer Defensive Dogs

Dogs on the “Safer” Dividend Consumer Defensive stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of December 22, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by YCharts created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts estimated a 0.25% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in each of these top ten December "Safer" dogs, while their aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 1.9% in the coming year. Notice, the price vector converging with dividend on the chart in the coming year means an oversold condition could develop for these 'Safe' Dividend Consumer Defensive top yield dogs sometime in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered No Gains From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Stocks

Ten firms with the biggest yields December 22, per YCharts data, ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected (13) 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Consumer Defensive Dogs, To Deliver 3.42% VS. (14) 4.86% Net Gains from All Ten by December, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Consumer Defensive kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 29.74% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced "safer" dividend Consumer Cyclicals dog, Philip Morris International (PM) showed the best net gain of 17.99% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive dogs as of December 22 were: Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAF) & (OTCPK:CCLAY); Tate & Lyle (OTCQX:TATYF); Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY); Corby Spirit and Wine (OTCPK:CBYDF), with prices ranging from $6.54 to $17.23.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive dogs as of October 24 were: ; Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY); Village Super Market (VLGEA); Tate & Lyle (OTCQX:TATYY); Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUIF); Philip Morris International (PM), with prices ranging from $21.56 to $104.65.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggestions for your "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: photoblog.nbcnews.com

Two of these “Safer” dividend Consumer Defensive pups qualified as great catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I or among the 52 DOTWII that are now accumulating returns. Also, a Safari to Sweet Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again. See your underdog on Facebook!

At 2 PM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/ Dividend Dog Catcher Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of four or five stocks contending for one weekly slot on the Safari To Sweet Success portfolio.

Just go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 2 PM trading days and watch, like, comment and share the video, Remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MHGVY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.