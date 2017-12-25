ECC And OXLC: Some Thoughts On Volatility

I thought I'd expand on it in an article to make it more accessible to the relatively small but focused group of us that follows these funds.

With respect to the seeming volatility of the pricing of CLO funds (like Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC), there may be various issues at work. CLOs were bought for years by large institutions that only looked at the cash flow and made no attempt to "mark to market" the equity (which hardly ever trades) the way a public vehicle (closed-end funds and other funds) is required to do. Having to produce monthly NAVs for a portfolio of assets that trade "by appointment" - if you can even get an appointment - may be as much art as science. That is one obvious source of investor jumpiness and price volatility, but there are others as well.

By way of background, Collateralized Loan Obligations ("CLOs") are securitized pools of senior, secured, floating rate corporate loans made by major commercial banks (Citibank, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Royal Bank of Canada, Wells Fargo, etc.). The loans themselves are to large, publicly rated corporations, and because of the collateral security, even when they default, the lenders recover about 75-80% of the loan principal (i.e., 20-25% losses), according to well-documented default and recovery studies going back many decades. This is important because it means, for example, that even if a portfolio should hit a "recession-level" wave of defaults in a particular year, say 10% or so, the losses on the portfolio would likely still be less than 3% (i.e., 10% defaults, with a 25% loss on those defaults = 10% X 25%, or 2.5% of the entire portfolio). That would hardly wipe out a portfolio that was producing, before losses, perhaps 7-8%. It gets more complicated - a lot more complicated - when you start leveraging such a portfolio and putting it into a securitized vehicle like a CLO.

But what makes or breaks any securitized vehicle is the underlying quality of the assets you are securitizing and leveraging, and my point here is that secured corporate bank loans are a really solid asset class to start with, and decades of data are available to prove it. If you start with really awful assets, like the "liars' loans" and other sub-prime home mortgage loans that were used to securitize the "collateralized debt obligations" or "CDOs" (no relation to the "CLOs" we are talking about here), that blew up and helped cause the great crash of 2008, you get very different results. In short, CDOs comprised of horrible assets blew up and brought many banks and other financial firms down with them. CLOs, while they dropped temporarily in price (just like stocks and many other instruments did), kept on making payments and came through the crash with flying colors for buy-and-hold investors who held on and didn't panic.

Because of the nature and complexity of CLOs, funds like OXLC and ECC may always be a challenge for many retail investors to understand and be comfortable with. They love the high distributions but don't always fully understand where they come from (Are they income? GAAP income or "taxable" income? What does that mean? Are they "wasting assets" like oil and gas trusts? Well, not really... but it's complicated, etc. etc.).

Hence, it is no surprise there is a sort of jumpiness among retail holders, especially if they have to get a big quarterly dividend and then wait patiently for another one three months later. Lots of potential nail-biting in between. OXLC has cut down the nail-biting period the way ECC did earlier by deciding to go to monthly dividends. Some of its recent price volatility may be due to some people misinterpreting the announcement at first and thinking it was a dividend cut rather than merely spreading it over three months instead of a single quarterly payment. In fact, OXLC added a half cent (per quarter) to it to make it divide more evenly.

I think ECC's price volatility reflects the fact that "the market," no matter how much it likes ECC and its management (and company management deserves to be liked - it is really good), may feel 12% is a little too low a yield for a CLO investment. So every time the market price rises enough to push the yield closer to 12%, the price drops and pushes it back closer to 13-13.5%, the lower end of the market's "natural yield expectation" for a CLO investment. Not that CLOs are any riskier than many more conventional high yield credit-oriented investments (HY bonds, BDCs, etc.), but their greater "complexity risk" makes them seem more risky or exotic to many in the market.

So some investors have this "love-hate" relationship with the CLO-owning funds in that they love the distributions and would like to believe that management is solid and knows what it is doing, but deep down don't really understand them enough to be truly comfortable. Hence the itchy trigger finger and tendency to bail out at the smallest whiff of danger or any other anxiety. They find the funds a little scary and aren't sure they really want to own them, except on those dividend days. (Some of this may even be true of the closed-end fund market generally, but the more "exotic" the fund, the greater the potential volatility.)

In some ways I am reminded of the story Woody Allen told at the end of Annie Hall about the guy who had a brother who believed that he was a chicken. When asked about why the family didn't have him institutionalized, his answer was: "We need the eggs."

With ECC and OXLC, we get some very nice eggs. Now delivered monthly rather than quarterly.

