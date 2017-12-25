Carnival And The Cruise Industry: Expecting Strong Stock Gains In 2018

Carnival’s (CCL) stock has been consolidating in the $62 to $69 range over the past few months. The tax cuts and economic growth will create a favorable environment for leisure spending as consumers will have more money to spend on travel. With an attractive valuation and strong growth, I expect the stock to break higher out of the current range in 2018. Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) are also likely to perform well.

Favorable Conditions for Carnival and the Cruise Industry

Carnival is expecting to grow passenger capacity by 1.9% in 2018. This growth includes replacing less efficient ships with more efficient ones with more passenger capacity. By doing this, Carnival is helping to satisfy increasing demand while keeping costs contained with more efficient ships. The company’s long-term plan is to achieve compound annual capacity growth of 5% through 2022 as new ships replace older ones.

The company also expects to grow by including new destinations. Cruises to Cuba have been added to Carnival’s itineraries. The Carnival brand sails from Tampa to Cuba, while the company’s Holland brand sails from Fort Lauderdale to Cuba.

China represents another region for future growth. The China market is starting out slow with shopping-oriented cruises. However, Carnival anticipates China as a growth opportunity over time as more Chinese look for tourism. The company has observed that there are more mainland Chinese taking cruises. Personally, I think the continued economic growth in China will allow more people to afford cruises. As they earn more discretionary income, many are likely to seek vacations including cruises.

The new capacity growth efforts will help Carnival to hit its goal of increasing its ROIC to a double-digit rate in 2018 and beyond. This will be an improvement over the current 9.4% ROIC that Carnival achieved this year. The higher ROIC will help Carnival achieve wider margins and an improvement in cash flow.

Another factor for Carnival’s margin expansion is the company’s efforts at cost reduction. Carnival expects its efforts to result in $80 million in savings in 2018. That represents 3% of Carnival’s 2017 net income of $2.6 billion. The cost reduction efforts include phasing out less efficient ships with more efficient ones. Carnival also trades collars on Brent Crude options to mitigate risk of fuel price increases.

Generational trends favor travel on cruises. For example, the baby boom generation includes many retirees and many who will be retiring over the next decade. The baby boomers as a group have been active with traveling, including cruises. This generation includes many who are empty nesters with sufficient discretionary money to spend on cruises.

The millennials (the largest living generation) are another generation that is likely to help Carnival and the cruise industry grow. The millennials are the fastest growing segment for the vacation industry. This generation demonstrated that they like to spend money on experiences like traveling. Forty-seven percent of this generation said they would rather spend money on vacations than buying a house. With that in mind, Carnival can target the millennial generation for cruise packages that are likely to appeal to this experience-seeking generation.

Economic growth in the United States and abroad makes for a favorable cruise travel environment. United States GDP is expected to grow to 2.6% in 2018, over 2017’s expected 2.2% growth. Global growth is expected to increase 3.5% in 2017 and 3.6% in 2018. With tax cuts and continued economic growth, many consumers are likely to have money to spend on travel.

Cruises can be more economical as compared to all-inclusive resorts depending on how many alcoholic drinks and extra activities that you pay for on cruises. The lower upfront price can help make cruises more accessible to consumers on lower travel budgets. Therefore, cruises can help attract millennials who are just getting their careers established in entry level positions.

Cruise Operators Valued Below the S&P 500

The three major cruise companies are all attractively valued below the S&P 500 (SPY), which is trading at 20X next year’s expected earnings. Here’s how the cruise operators compare:

Carnival Royal Caribbean Norwegian Cruise Line Forward PE 15.5 14 11.8 PEG 1.4 1.03 1.15 Price/FCF 35 12.7 59

Data Source: finviz.com

Keep in mind that the forward PE ratios in the table are based on analysts’ expected 2018 EPS. Some websites are already showing forward PE ratios based on 2019 estimates, which makes the valuations appear lower.

I think all three of these companies will perform well in 2018. They are all valued below the broader market in terms of forward PE. They also have double-digit expected earnings growth for 2018. The PEG ratios are reasonable for stocks growing earnings at double-digit rates as they are between 1 and 1.5. With an undervaluation and above average earnings growth, the stocks are likely to outperform the S&P 500.

Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line are expected to grow earnings at 12%, 16%, and 17% respectively in 2018. Analysts are expecting earnings to increase 11.8% for the S&P 500 next year. While the S&P 500’s expected earnings growth is only slightly below Carnival’s expected earnings growth, the company’s below average forward PE will allow for further PE expansion, helping to drive the stock higher. This will allow the stock to outperform the S&P 500 in my opinion.

2018 Outlook for Carnival and the Cruise Industry

The risks that investors should be aware of for the cruise industry include: risk of food borne illnesses or other contagious illnesses such as the Norovirus onboard the ships that could create negative publicity, risk of hurricanes or other storms at the destination ports, and risk of fires/power outages onboard the ships. All of these events have occurred and led to negative press and a decline in the stock price.

If any of these events occur again, it would likely throw off my projections. The advantage that the cruise operators have over stationary resorts is that the ships are mobile. Therefore, they steer around storms and can alter the itineraries to avoid bad weather.

If no significant negative events occur in the industry, I expect Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line’s PE ratios to expand to approach the market’s average in 2018. The PE ratios may not hit the S&P 500’s forward PE of 20, but I think it is reasonable for the ratios to move a few points higher as they grow earnings at a strong double-digit pace. The PE ratios may remain below the market’s average as investors factor in the industry’s risks in the stock prices.

I think it is reasonable for Carnival’s forward PE to expand to 18 as the company grows at a strong pace in 2018. Based on analysts’ expected EPS of $4.28 for FY18, I give the stock a one-year price target of $77, a gain of about 17%.

I expect Royal Caribbean’s forward PE to expand to 17. Given analysts’ expected 2018 EPS of $8.60, my one-year price target is $146, representing an approximate 21% gain over the current price.

Based on Norwegian’s forward PE expanding to 15 and analysts’ expected EPS of $4.59 for 2018, my one-year price target is $69, a gain of about 28%.

