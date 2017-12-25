Is Diamondback Really The Best Pure-Play In The Permian?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is a midland based exploration and production ("E&P") company focused in the Permian Basin alongside other Permian pure-plays, $2.3 billion market cap Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE), which I analyzed in this Editor's Pick, Concho Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CXO), Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX), RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP), Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), Resolute Energy Corp. (NYSE:REN), and Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Structural Benefits

Permian operators benefit from (1) modest negative differentials due to proximity to one of the world's largest refining hubs in the Gulf Coast, (2) favorable regulatory environment in Texas and New Mexico, (3) multiple pay zones due to the stacked geology, (4) logged drilling activity going back to the early 1920s, and (5) among the lowest all-in economic recovery costs in the nation in the core areas even including high acreage costs. While not often discussed, Diamondback also benefits to the tune of $15 per share in net asset value from its ownership stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM). If you aren't tired of snake-related tickers at this point, you will be.

Achilles' Heel(s) of Shale Drillers

Shale drillers are condemned by shrewd analysts for spending beyond cash flow. Their foggy maintenance and CapEx spending requirements and projections are problematic as well. On top of that, some firms, e.g. Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:OAS), have issued so much equity to stay afloat after the freezing of the energy and mining high-yield credit markets in 2015 and 2016 that they've rendered their long-term stock charts useless (excessive dilution is effectively an announced stock split). Diamondback's share count, for example, has risen to 98 million, which we'll touch on in more detail. Not to pick on Oasis, which I own, but that firm's previous trading levels in the 40s now equate to a price in the high teens because of the massive increase in outstanding shares.

What separates Diamondback Energy from its peers that also benefit from their Permian position yet also suffer from the classic pitfalls of shale drillers? Let's start with this five-year chart:

Outside of Callon Petroleum and RSP Permian, this group hasn't posted significant gains since the bottom of the oil crash in 2016. Note that buyers of FANG in mid-2014 have still seen significant gains (20-25%) but well under what they expected for a three-year hold of an aggressive E&P company.

Counter-intuitively, Permian pure-plays like Diamondback aren't the top acreage holders in the area with the exception of Concho Resources. Instead, they are much better capitalized than larger players, including Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) - see "This Undervalued E&P Is A Cash Flow Machine" if you are interested in Devon - Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Perhaps FANG's peers followed what those aforementioned skeptical analysts would consider the standard small- to medium-sized shale driller model: massive leverage and production growth for the sake of production growth. Given there is some truth to that accusation, how has FANG performed against those larger acreage holders that generally have much more durable balance sheets and do a better job of responsibly funding operations by cash flow?

At this point, one thing is clear: Diamondback's stock performance is on a different level than any other driller even involved, much less focused in the Permian Basin. Similar to my recent article on Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), we'll review Diamondback Energy Inc.'s operations, asset base, financial durability, and valuation.

Operational Performance and Guidance

Short of turning crude oil into gold, we need to see production growth and extremely strong margins to justify Diamondback's neck-breaking gains in the last five years. FANG increased production organically (not via acquisitions which many firms fail to disclose to mislead investors) by 10% quarter over quarter and a staggering and 89% year over year. Production growth is important, but it eventually comes down to cash flow which requires profitability. Cash margins were approximately 80% in Q3, which is consistent to what was achieved in Q2. Why is this important? Whenever you see a firm state a metric that sounds too good to be true, it usually is. A simple way to verify this is to look at the previous quarter in a normal business and the same quarter in the prior year for a highly cyclical one (e.g. a retailer with more sales in December than all of Q3 due to holiday sales). Diamondback's Q2 2017 margins were just as good as Q3's - this is a positive sign.

Cash operating costs were $7.67 per Boe last quarter, which sounds very low at first glance. Maybe too low. Diamondback calculates these costs as lease operating expenses ("LOEs") plus gathering and transportation costs, production and ad valorem taxes, and cash G&A expenses. What are not included are non-cash costs such as depletion, non-cash G&A often in the form of executive compensation, nor are maintenance or growth CapEx expenditures. A rough estimate of these costs for Q3 is $230 million (or $2.56 million per day) against production of 85,000 Boe per day. These figures are hard to digest, but their output is not: the math works out to $30.16 in non-cash and capital expenditures plus the aforementioned $7.67 in cash costs or $37.83 per Boe all-in. Keep in mind these figures are estimates; the firm's CapEx and production levels are growing so quickly it is difficult to make overly reliable projections. For context, FANG spent $554 million in CapEx year-to-date and nearly half that was in Q3 alone.

What can we learn about FANG's business model based on this? Diamondback is earning an economic return of approximately $20/bbl at today's spot prices. It can be wildly profitable for a year or two if it cuts back on its CapEx because its cash costs are so low. This is obviously not sustainable but still important to be cognizant of in case it needs to ride out hard times. Lastly, remember this is based on Boe and not crude oil. The figures are likely ~8-10% worse in reality because natural gas and NGLs are less valuable relative to crude oil and Boe fails to take this into account.

Diamondback's 84% annual production growth CAGR since 2012 means production has increased over 18 times since the firm's IPO.

Unlike some peers, Diamondback continues to increase its lateral length and subsequently its efficiency and economics. As long as it makes engineering sense to keep pushing out the laterals, we are likely to see continued improvement in drilling economics. Based on actual costs and production results from both the Lower Spraberry and Southern Delaware Basin Wolfcamp wells, Diamondback is experiencing a full and 86% return of cash costs in approximately one year with 86% and 89% of that year's production in the form of crude oil for the Lower Spraberry and Delaware Basin, respectively. In other words, it gets its cash costs back on 95%+ of its wells in 12-15 months. Based on the average Permian horizontal well's decline curve and reduced well cost structure over time, it requires approximately three years before a Diamondback Permian well covers all firm level expenses associated with it.

Diamondback has also experienced increasing service costs in recent quarters as the industry continues to heal and recover. Through using local sand suppliers, longer laterals, and de-bundling services, it's mitigated essentially all the service cost increases to date.

We'll want to monitor if this continues in Q4 and Q1 2018 since oil remains near $60 and activity/competition is picking up modestly per the EIA. Although we've already poked holes in FANG's claimed 80% margin, which is accurate by its calculation methodology but closer to 40% practically speaking, the competition does the same thing resulting in FANG earning the #1 position. Those with heavier weightings to NGLs and natural gas are actually worse than they appear making Diamondback's position that much stronger.

I reviewed each basin's production statistics for anomalies or potential problems. Drilling consistency and the oil cut (this measures the percentage of oil in production volumes which can include water, sand, or other hydrocarbons) remain ideal.

Asset Base

An oil and gas driller seems like a simple business on the surface but can be more difficult to analyze than the average company. Drillers need additional drilling inventory, also known as drilling locations, as well as sufficient maintenance CapEx to maintain current production. For a firm attempting to increase production, additional acreage and drilling locations need to be secured in excess of the depletion rate and greater CapEx needs to be spent so volumes can increase beyond what the maintenance CapEx provides. GAAP accounting and SEC filings do not clearly state any of this. Not only that, but also it is extremely difficult for the most astute analyst to manually calculate what a firm needs in order to hit a production target proposed or claimed by management. We can eradicate enough of the fog, however, to gauge a firm's attractiveness.

First, Diamondback Energy's core Permian position has 191,000 net surface acres representing 4,300 gross horizontal drilling locations (think hydraulic fracturing) economical at $50/bbl. What can we ascertain about the quality of these thousands of wells? 85% are candidates for 7,500' or greater laterals meaning these are big wells and management is less likely to be padding the numbers to impress analysts. 2017's capital budget is 126% higher than 2016's at $725.0 million to $750.0 million for the completion of 120-125 gross wells with another $125 million to $150 million dedicated to infrastructure development in a support capacity. Translation: Diamondback has 30+ years of high-quality drilling inventory.

Diamondback also owns just under 90% of Viper Energy Partners LP, a publicly traded MLP with assets in the core Permian. VNOM's market cap of $2.60 billion and 6.02% distribution rate add up to a lot of value for Diamondback. For context, about $20 of FANG's current stock price is actually the investment in VNOM. That should be backed out when making cash flow projects of Diamondback's independent operations.

Financial Durability

There is another area where Diamondback separates itself from its peers: leverage or the lack thereof. Despite $2.06 billion in accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairments, Diamondback still has $7.05 billion in net property equipment, or $7.29 billion in total assets, versus $1.70 billion in total liabilities. Diamondback has extremely favorable debt ratios. In fact, they are much better than any of the super majors including Exxon Mobil. That being said, $5.05 billion of its $5.59 billion in total equity is derived from additional paid-in capital. Instead of running off debt like most shale drillers, Diamondback issues additional equity and achieves attractive return on equity ("ROE") resulting in an increasing stock price and low leverage.

Also unlike most peers, Diamondback has recently issued debt at a favorable cost. On October 28, 2016, which was not far off the absolute worst time to issue energy debt, the firm issued $500 million in Senior Notes at 4.750% due 2024. It issued another $500 million in senior notes at 5.375% due 2025; the higher rate versus October was likely attributable to the additional $500 million in debt. The firm's low leverage allows it the option to take on more debt cost effectively. The firm's huge share price appreciation gives it the ability to issue large amounts of equity without overly irritating shareholders. These two powerful options, coupled with the $2.0 billion credit facility, most of which is untapped, mean Diamondback is at essentially no risk of insolvency or the inability to fund its aggressive growth plan for many years to come.

Primary Concerns

Remember that 98 million outstanding share count mentioned earlier in the article? This figure is not overly useful in isolation like most figures within the financial statements. Looking back to the firm's Q3 10-Q from 2014, we can determine the share count has risen from 59.8 million. How many FANG investors realize there are 61% more common shares outstanding today than there were prior to oil's collapse just three years ago? I bet very few.

If at any point Diamondback's return on equity were to deteriorate, the stock could suffer substantially. The firm has another ~100 million in common stock issuance authorized in the plan meaning it has the option to double the current share count. Another key concern is growth and execution risk: the 2017 budget is 126% higher than 2016's which was way higher than 2015's. With production growth up 18x since the IPO not all that long ago, Diamondback will eventually suffer growing pains.

Re-Cap & Valuation

Diamondback's extremely fast yet consistent production growth coupled with its way above average margins, ideal acreage position, ownership in Viper worth a significant sum, and exceedingly low leverage have resulted in a share price that is up over 515% in the last five years. No doubt impressive, but what's to say the "correct" increase shouldn't have been 300% or 700%? Keep in mind $20 per share (and ~15% of the valuation multiple) is actually investment in Viper Energy Partners LP.

Looking at peers provides guidance. Callon Petroleum, another low leverage fast growing shale driller with quality assets, trades at 9-10x my average of 2016 through 2018 cash flow generation estimates. Concho Resources trades at 12-13x the same figure while EOG Resources trades right at 14x my estimate. That is a good mix of strong medium and large operators with significant activity in the Permian.

My cash flow per share figures and projections for 2016, 2017, and 2018 are $4.35, $8.75, and $12.50, respectively, using $50/bbl WTI realized pricing, putting today's $124 share price at 12.5x adjusted for the Viper investment. In line with Concho but cheaper than EOG, FANG still has room to run based on this metric. Looking at only future figures instead of an average of realized and unrealized performance, today's stock price is only 9-10x 2018's cash flow multiple, which is at the lower end of a growth company. Holding commodities flat (>80% of Q3 revenues were from crude oil), assuming ROE remains at its current level, and that the firm executes on its projected growth plan, cash flow should increase 35-40% in 2019 vs. 2018 and another 30-35% in 2020. Adjusted for share dilution and a recovery in service costs, I believe 20-25% annualized growth in the firm's value is feasible. The degree that translates into stock performance is, of course, always uncertain. It does mean, however, FANG does not seem to have screamed higher in valuation alongside its stock price and is likely a good risk adjusted buy for those looking for a fast growing operator in the Permian.

