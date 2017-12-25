Bitcoin. Is. Not. An. Asset

By all of these measures, bitcoin has not reached the point where it can be considered a medium of exchange, like cash, to facilitate transactions.

Finally, to determine whether the recent volatility in bitcoin is related to any hoarding of bitcoin, it is useful to measure its velocity, relative to cash.

The next big test of bitcoin is whether it can facilitate credit transactions, the exchange of present for future money.

Whatever the origins of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, ultimately their value will be determined by their utility as a means of exchange.

Does it pass the blue cheese test?

In the Tale of Two Cities, Charles Dickens' protagonist descends into the bowels of a bank; we are told that they kept him there in “a dark place, like a cheese, until he had the full Telson’s flavor and blue-mold upon him.” Money, in order to be a medium of exchange has to pass the “blue cheese” test. It has to have the stability of finely-aged blue cheese, in order to facilitate the business of the market. Of course, money changes value, through inflation or deflation. But such changes take place gradually. Market transactions take place gradually, and money, as the unique medium of exchange has to follow suit.

According to coinmarketcap.com, the value of cryptocurrencies is plunging. That, by itself, should be a cause for concern. But more importantly, the question is, over a relatively long term, does bitcoin have the stability to pass the “blue cheese test” for money. The following graph compares the change in the value of cash to that of bitcoin. In fact, between 2013 and 2015, bitcoin’s values pretty much changed with that of cash, obviously with the changes accentuated. But the story doesn't end there.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and finance.yahoo.com

Hoard, hoard your boat ashore.

Bitcoin volatility is one measure of the cryptocurrency instability. A more revealing measure is that of velocity. One theory of money put forward by the Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises was that money was that good which was the most “marketable”, i.e., goods that the purchaser does not want but wants to dispose in further exchange. Gold and silver, of course, classically have served that purpose historically.

Bitcoin could develop into money in this sense. For instance, the Coinage Act of 1792 established the silver dollar as legal tender in the United States. Bimetallism was de rigueur all during the nineteenth century in the United States and in other countries as well. However, bimetallism required a fixed rate of exchange between two metals, both operating as legal tender. There is no reason that bitcoin, under the correct circumstances, could not serve that purpose, with or without the blessing of central banks.

Crucial to that development is that bitcoin velocity operate within normal spheres. The following two graphs compare the velocity of M2 (quarterly data) to a monthly velocity estimate for bitcoin.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Calculated from data from finance.yahoo.com

The velocity of M2 changes relatively randomly, consistent with no hoarding. However, the velocity calculations for bitcoin are another matter. Relatively stable for most of the period, velocity diminishes considerably over the past two months in particular, evidence that hoarding was taking place, the wild swings of bitcoin notwithstanding.

Any forecasts for the future of bitcoin?

The speculative bitcoin investor probably couldn’t be bothered with considerations like those mentioned above. It is highly unlikely that the launching of Bitcoin Cash will change the basic functionality of bitcoin in the real world of transactions; however, that remains to be seen.

