Gold Weekly: Bitcoin Steals The Show At The End Of 2017

My weekly digression on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies for investors willing to ride the wave.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. Let me start by wishing you and yours a Merry Christmas.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market.

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

More recently, I have decided to make some usual digressions on bitcoin and other crypto currencies because any bubble is in my view important to monitor and analyse.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted slightly their net long position for the first time in 3 weeks over the reporting period (December 12-19) while spot gold prices strengthened 1.5% from $1,243 per oz to $1,262 over the corresponding period.

The net long fund position - at 230.33 tonnes as of December 19 – rose 14.23 tonnes or 7% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven exclusively by short-covering (-32.65 tonnes w/w), partly counterbalanced by long liquidation (-18.42 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is significantly up 107.39 tonnes or 87% in the year to date while spot gold prices are up around 11%.

My view

Although the net spec length in gold rebounded, I do not think that the wave of speculative selling, which intensified in the first half of December, is fully complete.

I contend that spec’s positioning in gold tends to move from an extreme to another, judging by the historical behavior of speculators in the gold market. At this stage, it seems to me that gold’s spec positioning is not sufficiently bearish. At ~+230 tonnes, the net spec length in gold is fairly high compared with its historical low of -77 tonnes (established on December 29, 2015) and is quite high compared with its level from the start of 2017 (~103 tonnes).

That said, a further rebuilding of net long positioning in cold cannot be ruled out in the weeks ahead, which will be dependent on the changes in the macro backdrop, especially the fluctuations in the dollar and US real rates.

Source: Bloomberg.

As can be seen above, the bout of short-covering in gold over December 19-25 was driven by a weaker dollar though undermined by stronger US real rates. Two key macro elements were noteworthy over the reporting period: 1)the Fed rate hike at the December 13 FOMC meeting and 2)the steady increase in probability of the legislation passage of the US tax reform.

While the weakness in the dollar was principally driven by the more dovish than expected outcome of the Fed’s meeting (in spite of the 25bp rate increase in the Fed funds rate), the strength in US rea rates was driven by growing expectations of the US tax reform due to its potentially positive impact on domestic economic growth.

Looking ahead, the financial markets could experience a kind of “buy the rumor, sell the news” move after the US tax reform was approved by Congress on December 20 and the tax cut bill was signed by President Trump on December 22.

Under this scenario, I would expect the dollar and US real rates to come under downward pressure in the coming days/weeks, which could in turn prompt speculators to lift further their net long positioning in gold.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors sold about 10 tonnes of gold last week (December 15-22) while spot gold prices rose 1.6% over the corresponding period. This was the largest weekly outflow since late July when ETF investors liquidated a strong 23 tonnes over July 21-28.

ETF investors are now small net sellers of 5.44 tonnes of gold since the start of the month after leaving their holdings broadly unchanged in November (+0.75 tonnes) and October (-0.79 tonnes).

The strongest monthly net inflow of the year was in February when ETF investors bought 94 tonnes of gold while the strongest monthly net outflow was in July when ETF investors sold about 69 tonnes of gold.

In the year to date, ETF investors remain /net buyers of 172.28 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of 8.8% in gold ETF holdings).

As of December 22, 2017, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,122.34 tonnes, according to FastMarkets’ estimates.

My view

The recent wave of gold ETF selling is surprising. While ETF investors have been in a “buy the dips” mentality in recent weeks, they are now inclined to sell the highs.

It seems to me that ETF investors took advantage of the recent rally in gold to liquidate some positions. Although the wave of ETF selling is subdued, especially when compared with the trading activity in the speculative space, this is not a welcoming development for gold bulls.

A more optimistic interpretation would be that global macro investors are tempted to deleverage their portfolios as the year-end approaches. This would be consistent with the unusual outflow in US equities of $17.47bn seen last week (December 13-20), the largest weekly outflow since September 2015, according to Bank of America.

Source: Bank of America.

From a longer-term perspective, the key point is that gold ETF holdings have remained “sticky” this year, suggesting the part of momentum-based buyers among gold ETF holders remains quite small.

My view remains this. Considering (1)the anomalies in the financial markets (eg, super low volatility in risk assets in spite of a tense geopolitical climate) on the back of global monetary radicalism and (2)the growing financial risks for 2018, holding a bit of gold in its portfolio is essential. In this regard, I expect ETF investors to continue to boost their ETF holdings in gold in the coming months, which should underpin the uptrend in prices.

Trading positioning

I have been long SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) since this summer to express my bullish view on gold.

I built my position on June 5 at $120.74 and set a stop-loss at $112.00, corresponding to a 7.24% drop from my entry level. I presented my bullish GLD view on June 6 (Gold Weekly: My Super Bullish Case).

Unfortunately, my long GLD position has moved against me since June, forcing me to reassess constantly my macro, micro, and technical view on gold.

My analysis suggests that GLD remains a BUY at this juncture and that the bull market in gold is just at its early stage. While I understand the frustration of some investors because gold is not moving as strongly as other assets (eg, GBTC: +1,734% YTD), I think GLD needs a bit of time before taking off.

To be sure, GLD is unlikely to follow the moves that we have seen in the bitcoin and other crypto currencies. In fact, I believe that GLD will retest eventually its all-time high of $190. But this may not be a 2018 story; rather this should happen in 2019 or 2020.

In this context, I am happy to keep my long GLD position in my portfolio and let it run.

Super long-term bull case in GLD intact

Source: Trading View.

Less exciting that the present crazy bubble in bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC)

Source: Trading View.

By the way, what’s wrong with BTC?

Source: Trading View.

After an exponential rally in the first half of December, BTC plunged nearly 50% in a matter of days. There was no clear rational behind that move.

For speculators willing to ride the wave, I would suggest to watch these key levels for BTC:

$10,000 – a 50% fall from the high (those corrections have happened often in BTC) $5,000 – psychological level $1,400 – a 93% drop from the high (the largest historical drawdown in BTC) $1,275 – the present price of gold (just kidding)

Personally, I have nothing against retail investors willing to participate in the BTC bubble. But my key message is this: manage your risk and be cautious.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

My dear friends, I hope you enjoyed the article. Thank you so much for showing your support by pressing the “Follow” button and sharing this article. I look forward to reading your comments below.

Happy holidays to all!

About: SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), Includes: PowerShares DB Gold ETF (DGL),VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN (NASDAQ:DGLD), DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP), DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.